RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
GOP Lawmaker Pushes Bill to Ban Books ‘Normalizing’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyles’ From Schools to Not Offend Christians
A Republican Tennessee state lawmaker is pushing a bill that would ban any books dealing with LGBTQ “issues or lifestyles” from public schools, claiming they are inappropriate and offend Christians.
Rep. Bruce Griffey’s bill will be taken up next week by the House Education Instruction Subcommittee, WBIR reports. Ironically, Griffey was just stripped of all his committee assignments, with includes the Education Instruction Subcommittee, after trying to get a different bill to the House floor after it was voted down in committee.
“Tennessee public schools should focus student attention on academic curricula critical for student success, such as reading, science, and mathematics,” the bill reads. It also says, “textbooks and instructional materials and supplemental instructional materials that promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles are inappropriate.”
The legislation, should it become law, might be deemed unconstitutional, as it also claims “the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a significant portion of students, parents, and Tennessee residents with Christian values.”
Rep. Griffey’s legislation also likens the teaching of LGBTQ issues to that of teaching religion, saying “the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles should be subject to the same restrictions and limitations placed on the teaching of religion in public schools.”
On his campaign website, which has a Trump-themed logo and a large photo of Griffey kissing his wife, he says “Marriage is between a Man and a Woman and a part of existence recognized by the State,” and then attacks same-sex couples and LGBTQ people by saying it is “common courtesy” for LGBTQ people to live their lives in private.
“I am not concerned with, nor do I wish to know or contemplate about the voluntary sexual activity two consenting adults that is not harmful or detrimental,” he says. “We don’t know nor do we want to know about the sexual behavior of others.”
Mike Pence Chooses Right Wing Religious Org Tied to Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Host His First Post-VP Speech
Former vice president Mike Pence has chosen a Christian organization dedicated to “persuasively present biblical principles” and preserve religious freedom to host his first speech since leaving the White House. Palmetto Family, a group with ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations, including a hate group, is based in South Carolina, the state that led to President Joe Biden winning the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
The group opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose. It also opposes sex education, pornography, and lists among its “accomplishments” that “11-year-olds will not be required to be vaccinated for sexual diseases.”
“Pence, who since leaving the administration has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation, has not indicated if he plans a future run for office, but his choice of making his post-administration debut in South Carolina helps set down a marker for a potential 2024 presidential bid,” The Associated Press reports. “The state holds the first presidential primaries in the South, and candidates of both major parties typically spend more than a year in the state ahead of those votes, introducing themselves and trying to secure support.”
Palmetto Family, formerly Palmetto Family Council, says it is tied to both the anti-LGBTQ organization Focus on the Family and the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council.
Between 450 and 600 people are expected to attend Pence’s speech and dinner.
Palmetto Family also lists among its accomplishments that the “Ten Commandments may be displayed in public buildings,” “Schools must follow state abstinence laws in sex education or lose funding,” “Students may receive graduation credit for off-campus Bible study,” “The Bible may be taught as history and literature in public schools,” and “Biology standards must allow critique of evolution.”
Pence, Palmetto Family president Dave Wilson told the AP, “is very reflective of the ideas, policies and direction that we at Palmetto Family want to see in South Carolina: bringing faith to the forefront and growing the next generation of conservative leaders for our state.”
Feuds Erupt Among Trump-Loving ‘Prophets’ Over Whether God Will Put Him Back in the White House Next Month
Former President Donald Trump has been out of the White House for nearly a month, but some Christian “prophets” believe God has a plan to reinstall him in the White House next month.
As Politico reports, self-proclaimed prophets such as Kat Kerr, Johnny Enlow, and Greg Locke are still insisting that Trump will be president again in 2021, despite the fact that President Joe Biden was sworn into office last month.
In fact, Enlow believes that the Trump family is set to become something of a God-appointed royal dynasty ruling over the country.
“There’s not going to be just Trump coming back,” Enlow said in a recent video. “There’s going to be at least two more Trumps that will be in office in some way.”
However, not all Trump-backing “prophets” are on board with these predictions.
Jeremiah Johnson, a charismatic Christian prophet, admitted after the 2020 election that his own prediction of Trump’s victory was wrong, and he’s urging his fellow prophets to be humble and admit errors.
“I believe that this election cycle has revealed how desperately we need reformation in the prophetic movement,” Johnson said in a February 8 video. “I have serious concerns for the charismatic-prophetic world that if we do not wake up, if we do not humble ourselves, there is greater judgment to come.”
Michael Brown, another longtime charismatic revivalist, similarly told Politico that it’s time for his movement to cool it on Trump-related prophecies.
“As a full-blooded charismatic, I’ll say we’ve earned the world’s mockery for our foolishness,” he said.
Trump Guts Protections for LGBTQ Workers and Expands Religious Orgs’ Ability to Discriminate in Final Weeks
As time speeds to the end of the Donald Trump presidency the administration is moving fast to expand the ability of faith-based institutions to discriminate against LGBTQ people. The Dept. of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has just finalized a rule gutting protections for LGBTQ people who work for federal contractors, including allowing religious institutions to discriminate against LGBTQ people, as The Washington Blade reports.
President Barack Obama codified the protections via a set of executive orders in 2014.
The Dept. of Labor is headed by Eugene Scalia (photo), who has a long record of attacking the civil rights of American workers. He is the son of the infamously anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia.
“It is hard to overstate the harm that the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs is visiting on LGBTQ people, women, religious minorities, and others with the sledgehammer it is taking to federal nondiscrimination protections,” Lambda Legal Director of Law and Policy Jennifer Pizer said in a statement. “For nearly 80 years, it has been a core American principle that seeking and receiving federal tax dollars to do work for the American people means promising not to discriminate against one’s own workers with those funds. This new rule uses religion to create an essentially limitless exemption allowing taxpayer-funded contractors to impose their religious beliefs on their employees without regard to the resulting harms, such as unfair job terms, invasive proselytizing and other harassment that make job settings unbearable for workers targeted on religious grounds.”
Nearly 4 million American workers are employed by federal contractors.
“Within its final weeks, the Trump-Pence administration has chosen to prioritize gutting existing protections for LGBTQ people, women and religious minorities,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David also said in a statement. “This lame-duck action by the administration is blatantly offensive, unnecessary and simply unacceptable. Since taking office, the administration has worked around the clock to dehumanize and demean LGBTQ people all while misrepresenting the law to justify creating a license to discriminate against people including on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.”
