Arkansas Governor Hutchinson Signs ‘Illegal’ Anti-Transgender Bill Into Law
Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday evening signed a sweeping anti-transgender bill into law. The ACLU says the legislation is “illegal.”
In a statement denouncing the new law the Human Rights Campaign says it “bans transgender women and girls from participating in sports (including extracurricular and school sports at the elementary, middle, high school and collegiate level) consistent with their gender identity.”
Governor Hutchinson, who is term limited and cannot run again next year, may be weighing a White House run, some have suggested.
“I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully. This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition. As I have stated previously, I agree with the intention of this law.”
Last week Hutchinson signed what effectively is a total ban on abortion, saying he wants it to be used to kill abortion rights in the country at the Supreme Court.
“That was the whole design of the law. It is not constitutional under Supreme Court cases right now,” Hutchinson told CNN. “I signed it because it is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.”
Arkansas lawmakers are considering an even more dangerous anti-trans bill, one that would “strip kids of their needed health care and prohibit insurance coverage for trans people of all ages,” according to the ACLU’s Chase Strangio.
‘MAGA Life Coach’ Uses Ugly Anti-Gay Smears to Attack Joe Biden’s Vaccine Speech
“MAGA Life Coach” and failed congressional candidate Brenden Dilley offered bizarre speculation about Joe Biden on his YouTube show.
“Who do you think is the asshole speaking in Biden’s earpiece?” a fan referred to as Susan asked. “Is it [Barack] Obama or Susan Rice?”
“I don’t know. I feel like it’s somebody who is equally as mildy ret*rded,” Dilley said. “So, it’s probably — who’s that f*cking…Barney Frank, that’s my guess.”
“I think Barney Frank is speaking in Joe Biden’s earpiece,” he continued. “Is Barney Frank still alive? Did he die?”
Frank, 80, is living.
“Remember him?” he asked. “Do you remember Barney Frank? He was the gay, lispy f*ck who left Congress.”
In 2018, Dilley finished in 11th place in the GOP primary for Arizona’s eighth congressional district, receiving less than 900 votes.
Watch:
SCOTUS Turns Down Kim Davis but Clarence Thomas Pens Scathing Attack Suggesting Same-Sex Marriage Must Be Overturned
Former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis won’t get a hearing from the U.S. Supreme Court. A case against her, brought by several same-sex couples she refused to grant marriage licenses to, was rejected Monday by the country’s top court.
But ultra-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas took the opportunity to attack the court’s landmark Obergefell case, which found the Constitution allows same-sex couples the same rights and responsibilities of marriage as their different-sex peers.
Thomas, who has a direct line into the White House via his activist and lobbyist wife Ginni Thomas, slammed the decision, suggesting the case should be overturned, as Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern reports.
Why?
“Religious liberty.”
Thomas claims Kim Davis “may have been one of the first victims of this Court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last.”
His words are scathing, and a direct assault on equality.
“Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other antidiscrimination laws,” claims Thomas, five years after the decision.
“It would be one thing if recognition for same-sex marriage had been debated and adopted through the democratic process, with the people deciding not to provide statutory protections for religious liberty under state law,” he adds. “But it is quite another when the Court forces that choice upon society through its creation of atextual constitutional rights and its ungenerous interpretation of the Free Exercise Clause, leaving those with religious objections in the lurch.”
At the time of the Obergefell decision, same-sex marriage was supported by six out of 10 Americans.
In the 2015 Obergefell case, Justice Thomas writes, “the Court read a right to same-sex marriage into the Fourteenth Amendment, even though that right is found nowhere in the text.”
Thomas is a textualist, or originalist, adhering to conservatves’ pseudo-theory created in the 1980’s that claims the Constitution is not a living document, written broadly to stand the test of time. Rather, they believe it must be interpreted as the Founders conceived, with the words being interpreted exactly as the document’s authors intended.
(Textualism, or originalism, has been called “a scam” and Thomas has been blasted for “his hypocrisy” surrounding it.)
“Several Members of the Court noted that the Court’s decision would threaten the religious liberty of the many Americans who believe that marriage is a sacred institution between one man and one woman. If the States had been allowed to resolve this question through legislation, they could have included accommodations for those who hold these religious beliefs,” Thomas writes.
“The Court, however, bypassed that democratic process. Worse still, though it briefly acknowledged that those with sincerely held religious objections to same-sex marriage are often ‘decent and honorable,'” he continues, “the Court went on to suggest that those beliefs espoused a bigoted worldview.”
Believing that LGBTQ people are not equal to non-LGBTQ people is the very definition of bigotry.
Justice Thomas uses the word “bigot” four times in his dissent, which was joined by Justice Samuel Alito.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is attempting to force through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, giving the Court a 6-3 conservative super-majority.
Image by Thomas Cizauskas via Flickr and a CC license
Trump Administration to Allow Taxpayer-Funded Shelter Providers to Ban Homeless Transgender People, Because Jesus
The Trump Dept. of Housing and Urban Development late on Wednesday moved to roll back an Obama-era regulation that bans discrimination by taxpayer-funded shelter providers against transgender people. HUD Secretary Ben Carson wants to allow anti-transgender discrimination under the guise of religious freedom.
A statement on the HUD website filled with coded language says the proposed new rule “Returns Decision Making to Local Shelter Providers,” to allow them to “establish an admissions policy that best serves their unique communities,” and “better accommodate [the] religious beliefs of shelter providers.”
In reality, the new rule would allow taxpayers to fund anti-transgender discrimination fueled by religious-based bigotry, with the federal government’s stamp of approval.
The move comes during an out of control pandemic, amid an unstable economy, and worse-than Great Depression-era unemployment.
“This important update will empower shelter providers to set policies that align with their missions, like safeguarding victims of domestic violence or human trafficking,” Secretary Carson said in the statement.
In reality, the new rule would remove protections for one of the most vulnerable populations in America, the transgender community. At some point in their lives one in five transgender people experience homelessness.
“Transgender and gender non-binary adults are more likely than cisgender adults to experience unsheltered homelessness,” CBS News notes, adding that “according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, and transgender youth ‘make up a significant portion’ of homeless youth in the U.S.”
The move is yet another example of the Trump administration’s never-ending attacks on transgender Americans.
This month marks the third anniversary of President Trump’s infamous decision to ban transgender service members from the U.S. Military, which he did without consultation with the heads of the military services, and via tweet.
Last month Trump’s Dept. of Health and Human Services rolled back Obama-era protections for transgender patients, calling them “unnecessary.”
Last year Trump’s Dept. of Justice asked the Supreme Court to rule it is legal to fire transgender workers just because they are transgender. The Court last month decided it is illegal to do so.
