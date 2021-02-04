BYE
‘Not Since Rin Tin Tin Missed a Royalty Payment’: Trump Mocked for Quitting Actors’ Union Before Possible Expulsion
The disgraced former U.S. president, Donald Trump, is the subject of some serious mocking after quitting an actors union before the organization takes disciplinary action against him.
Trump was facing action, including possible expulsion, after inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) says Trump engaged in “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members,” Politico reports.
Penalties could include censure, fines, or expulsion.
Trump’s letter to SAG-AFTRA was typical Trump.
“While I’m not familiar with your work,” he told union president Gabrielle Carteris, “I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!”
And he began by declaring, “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”
The mockery was immediate:
Not since Rin Tin Tin missed a royalty payment has the Screen Actor’s Guild cared less about the howling of a former member: ‘You have done nothing for me’: Trump ditches SAG amid disciplinary moves https://t.co/BktG7h1Ocp via @politico
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 4, 2021
“Who cares!”
He cares. Obviously.https://t.co/5NfJ9KIU08
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 4, 2021
Trump’s pissy resignation letter to the Screen Actors Guild is his Gettysburg Address. Also his decision not to list “The Little Rascals” (1994, Penelope Spheeris) among his credits speaks volumes. https://t.co/AvKezjoaqI
— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 4, 2021
If Trump has time to dictate other people’s tweets and “you can’t fire me, I quit” letters, he certainly has time to testify under oath at his Impeachment trial. https://t.co/8skdMtkI1j
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 4, 2021
Shorter Trump whine: “You can’t fire me, I quit!!!” https://t.co/3ujTKOXi6y
— Karen J (@KaJo503) February 4, 2021
DONALD TRUMP USED A KNOCK OFF PRESIDENTIAL SEAL AS HIS LETTERHEAD TO RESIGN IM DYING “I quit before you fired me take that! Also here’s almost a felony at the top of the page 🤪” pic.twitter.com/4uuc0XqkmK
— Nana (@crustyspork) February 4, 2021
The one thing that Donald Trump always wanted was to achieve celebrity status via Hollywood.
The one line in this “I Quit” letter to @sagaftra defines Trump’s entire outlook on EVERYTHING-stating TWICE: “Your organization has done…nothing for me.” Trump is always about Trump. pic.twitter.com/QnJv6oWn3t
— 🇺🇸•DMS•🇺🇸 (@This_is_DMS) February 4, 2021
Trump Destroyed for ‘Puffery and Lies’ in Departing Speech as He Tells America ‘Have a Good Life. We’ll See You Soon’
President Donald Trump was destroyed for his final remarks to the American people Wednesday morning, just before he boarded Air Force One for the very last time.
“Have a good life. We’ll see you soon,” Trump told America, after speaking for several minutes in off-the-cuff remarks CNN’s Jake Tapper described as “puffery and lies.” As Air Force One taxied for takeoff Tapper called it a “planeload of grievances and grudges.”
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called Trump’s speech “repulsive,” and the event a “totally inappropriate campaign rally.”
Here’s how some are responding to Trump’s departing speech:
Like watching my first beheading video, I was amazed at every turn https://t.co/ODuUSUqqiq
— James Miller (@Millermena) January 20, 2021
“Have a good life. We’ll see you soon.”
The final words of a failed, twice-impeached president.
— Sean Eldridge (@SeanEldridge) January 20, 2021
And he goes into the pages of history, played off stage by the sound of YMCA by The Village People a song about…(checks notes)…uhhhh we’ll be back after this pic.twitter.com/fO40j0jN2j
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 20, 2021
Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2021
Just total gibberish pic.twitter.com/jg6Fsjujuu
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 20, 2021
What a contrast. Maskless Donald Trump and Melania Trump wave goodbye to fans at pep rally at Joint Base Andrews while President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden leave Blair House with masks to go to church. pic.twitter.com/MT5rOLzis8
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
“We will back in some form … have a good life,” says Trump, befor he’s serenaded off the stage one last time as president by the thumping beat of “YMCA” pic.twitter.com/daAN2J23wO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021
He just couldn’t leave office without calling it the “China virus” one last time. FFS.
— Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) January 20, 2021
What a juxtaposition…
As Air Force One departs Joint Base Andrews with President and Mrs. Trump aboard, the Bidens are in church with masks on, and in the company of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/SypmbbH5iM
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) January 20, 2021
Trump’s message — don’t screwup the great things i’ve built. Completely divorced from reality.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 20, 2021
Goodbye, birther trash. And your birther trash husband.
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 20, 2021
Trump to Say ‘The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning’ in Often False But Final Remarks as President
President Donald Trump will deliver a final speech Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to tell America that “the movement we started is only just beginning.” He will release a video at 4 PM ET.
CNN’s Jim Acosta says in Trump’s remarks “he takes no responsibility for inciting that mob” that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6.
“He does not accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden,” the CNN anchor adds, “which would undercut the lie that he told for weeks and weeks.”
It does not appear Trump will mention Joe Biden’s name, he continued, saying Trump appears to be “carrying on the sore-loserism” he has had since Election Day. “This appears to be the bare minimum one would expect from an outgoing president.”
Trump, according to multiple reports, is also expected to say, “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”
WH has sent out excerpts from Trump’s video address which will be released at 4p. In the excerpts Trump says: “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 19, 2021
He reportedly will also say:
“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”
“America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”
“We restored American Strength at home—and American leadership abroad.”
“We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”
“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”
Many of these excerpts are flat-out lies:
Excerpts from @POTUS farewell speech, as just released by the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/57kJiji3RR
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 19, 2021
UPDATE –
Here’s the video:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
Melania Trump is going out the way she came in: apart from her husband.
Americans may remember the First Lady did not move to the White House until the summer of 2017. Now she is leaving Americans with a farewell video, in another break from President Donald Trump. White House aides have been urging the President to record a similar video, as a way to tout his “accomplishments,” but he steadfastly refuses.
Mrs. Trump recorded a nearly seven-minute video in which she brags about her “Be Best” anti-bullying program, calling it a “great success.”
But perhaps in the most hypocritical portion of the video the First lady urges, “Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives.”
She asks Americans to “always choose love over hatred, peace over violence.”
A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021
Earlier in the day the First Lady’s tweet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. caused “birther” to trend on social media.
Today, as Melania Trump honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remember that Melania Trump is a birther who spread the racist birther lie.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2021
And just minutes after the video posted “BeGone” trended on Twitter, thanks to tweets like this:
I’ve never heard such a load of bullshit. BeBest? Just #BeGone. And take that bully husband with you.
— Blanche McIntyre ????? (@MrsBlancheMc) January 18, 2021
The First Lady’s hypocrisy was quickly mocked.
Here’s how some are responding to her video:
First Lady Melania Trump asks Americans in a farewell video to “lead by example” to carry on her Be Best initiative
She didn’t release a statement on the Capitol attack until several days later, & it in part slammed “salacious gossip” & “unwarranted personal attacks” against her https://t.co/UXiQzSKn86
— Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) January 18, 2021
Melania in the summer of 2018: “I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” https://t.co/7lvPChl7YO https://t.co/Itaq3fAT0D
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 18, 2021
You can farethefuckoff, @FLOTUS. https://t.co/v192N4DpEy
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 18, 2021
good riddance to the worst first lady of all time. https://t.co/dPEF6JVitg
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) January 18, 2021
I REALLY DON’T CARE DO YOU @Scavino45 @JasonMillerinDC https://t.co/kqNUj1Nz3r
— Dr. Ellen Ripley?? (@TrumpIsTheEnemy) January 18, 2021
She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden? https://t.co/M4aze4w7sb
— Jon “WEAR A MASK” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 18, 2021
This is basically a subtweet of her husband that lists many of the reasons he’s an awful human being.#BeBest https://t.co/3GpL4AyvmF
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) January 18, 2021
These are your people Melania! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/X1eL6vlDSE
— JJ (@JJRobsh) January 18, 2021
