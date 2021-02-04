‘Not Since Rin Tin Tin Missed a Royalty Payment’: Trump Mocked for Quitting Actors’ Union Before Possible Expulsion

The disgraced former U.S. president, Donald Trump, is the subject of some serious mocking after quitting an actors union before the organization takes disciplinary action against him.

Trump was facing action, including possible expulsion, after inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) says Trump engaged in “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members,” Politico reports.

Penalties could include censure, fines, or expulsion.

Trump’s letter to SAG-AFTRA was typical Trump.

“While I’m not familiar with your work,” he told union president Gabrielle Carteris, “I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!”

And he began by declaring, “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”

The mockery was immediate:

Not since Rin Tin Tin missed a royalty payment has the Screen Actor’s Guild cared less about the howling of a former member: ‘You have done nothing for me’: Trump ditches SAG amid disciplinary moves https://t.co/BktG7h1Ocp via @politico — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 4, 2021

Trump’s pissy resignation letter to the Screen Actors Guild is his Gettysburg Address. Also his decision not to list “The Little Rascals” (1994, Penelope Spheeris) among his credits speaks volumes. https://t.co/AvKezjoaqI — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 4, 2021

If Trump has time to dictate other people’s tweets and “you can’t fire me, I quit” letters, he certainly has time to testify under oath at his Impeachment trial. https://t.co/8skdMtkI1j — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 4, 2021

Shorter Trump whine: “You can’t fire me, I quit!!!” https://t.co/3ujTKOXi6y — Karen J (@KaJo503) February 4, 2021

DONALD TRUMP USED A KNOCK OFF PRESIDENTIAL SEAL AS HIS LETTERHEAD TO RESIGN IM DYING “I quit before you fired me take that! Also here’s almost a felony at the top of the page 🤪” pic.twitter.com/4uuc0XqkmK — Nana (@crustyspork) February 4, 2021