25TH AMENDMENT
Trump Now ‘Mentally Unreachable’: Report
President Donald Trump’s aides have simply stopped trying to communicate with him, including during Wednesday’s deadly insurrection, and are “avoiding him like the plague.”
“Some stalwart aides and confidants — after years of enduring the crazy and trying to modulate the chaos — have given up trying to communicate with him, considering him mentally unreachable,” according to Axios.
The outgoing President’s “closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague,” the access journalism site’s Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan report.
Business Insider adds that on “Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump’s aides were trying to get him to issue a strong statement against the violence but that he was ‘ignoring these entreaties.'”
She “also described a Trump advisor as saying that people close to Trump were ‘certain the president wanted this and is enjoying it.'”
Four people died during the violent insurrection, including one woman inside the Capitol Building who reportedly was shot in the neck by Capitol Police.
Image: Shutterstock
25TH AMENDMENT
Massive Maniacal Meltdown: Trump Lashes Out in Rampage of Rage Tweeting – Totally Ignores 61,000 Dead Americans
There are currently over one million Americans confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus, and 61,680 Americans who have died from the devastating virus.
Over the past 12 hours President Donald Trump went into meltdown mode. The clearly upset and frustrated leader of the most powerful country on the planet chose to share that frustration as he does daily, on Twitter.
In a rampage of over 40 tweets the President lashed out, tweeting or retweeting about: his former National Security Advisor, fired and disgraced convicted felon Michael Flynn (a lot); former FBI Director Jim Comey, whom he also fired; his Senate acquittal; meat processing plants; Iowa Pork; Iowa; “The Do Nothing Democrats!”; BP America; a GOP Congressman’s attack on Joe Biden; a help wanted link; a right wing extremist pundit’s claim journalists never apologize, after one did the day before – which Trump tweeted; a Sexual Health Counselor’s tweet attacking CNN; Sweden; CNN’s Don Lemon; MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough; MSNBC’s Brian Williams (a lot); CNN (a lot); a lie that Hillary Clinton’s campaign colluded with Russia; “FAKE POLLING”; Roger Stone; Comcast; and a Happy Birthday message to a GOP Congressman.
Missing from those 40-plus tweets was a single word of sorrow, lament, sadness, or grief over the 61,680 Americans who have died from the devastating coronavirus, a pandemic his actions made exponentially worse.
25TH AMENDMENT
‘Like a Junkie Needs a Fix’: Trump Mocked After White House Cancels Coronavirus Briefing Then Quickly Adds It Back
President Donald Trump hasn’t held a coronavirus task force briefing since Friday, when he abruptly ended it after 21 minutes and took no questions – clearly not wanting to have to answer for his dangerous disinfectant “injection” remarks.
The President’s daily schedule for Monday, released Sunday, included a coronavirus task force briefing which the White House subsequently canceled Monday morning.
It’s back on.
UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 27, 2020
The White House Press Pool reports: “The White House has added a press conference/briefing for the Rose Garden. Your updated guidance says 5 p.m., but I’m hearing it will be more like 5:30.”
Many predicted Trump would not be able to go without these daily “briefings,” which some say he is addicted to.
Addicted to, among other things, attention. https://t.co/bmS0ws2ZRL
— Leeannallama (@LeeannaEarnest) April 27, 2020
I knew Trump’s tantrum about the press conferences was too good to last. He needs this like a junkie needs a fix. He’ll be boasting, attacking the media and spreading sick, dangerous bullshit again tonight. https://t.co/MEhZapaWKH
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 27, 2020
So he’s spent the weekend yelling at aides to come up with a new way to sell a shit sandwich and now they’ve repackaged it with a new bow. https://t.co/bqp83lC0VS
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 27, 2020
NO–Donald Trump will further harass the nation with more of his lying, gaslighting, incompetence BS. He will NOT stick to #CovidTesting : within 5-7 minutes the #WhiteHousePressBriefing will be ALL about HIM! And the bad media. And his high ratings. Etc. What an ass jerk. https://t.co/O5ovsv05q7
— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 27, 2020
Ha ha the man baby couldn’t stand not being on TV for two whole days so he has to have an address where he can spew his crap without having to answer any questions!! https://t.co/E1Nki4eYLX
— Brandon (@FloridaTerp24) April 27, 2020
I knew he wouldn’t be able to quit https://t.co/7rlsofP7qD
— stay in; reach out (@libraryluna) April 27, 2020
It’s a 5 PM “The president holds a news conference” in the Rose Garden. That replaces the canceled 5 PM “Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing” in the briefing room.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2020
Ahhh. The daily will he or won’t he. Ratings whore. So sad AD. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/UtAkBxnzHr
— Randy Evans (@AdderallDonald) April 27, 2020
I thought he stopped these. His attention span is really short. https://t.co/1cj4TrQIQd
— Bruce Mallard (@MallardBruce) April 27, 2020
I told you he couldn’t refrain from holding these self-congratulatory, lie filled, media and Democratic Party attacking rallies they call press conferences. His ego demands the attention. https://t.co/WHaIMhI5WE
— ? Syd’s Soapbox ?? (@heysyd) April 27, 2020
HA HA HA HA. the presidential snit fit lasted exactly two days. if you had "the fragile narcissist won't be able to go 48 hours without jumping in front of a camera" on your Donald Trump Batcrappery Bingo card, you win
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 27, 2020
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing:
-on the daily schedule.
-then cancelled.
-now back on.
And it's only 1:22pm… https://t.co/toElScYkPc
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) April 27, 2020
25TH AMENDMENT
Trump Deletes Embarrassing Rampage of Tweets Confusing ‘Noble’ With ‘Nobel Prize’ and Demanding ‘Noble Committee’ Act
President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday with a tweet wishing “our great First Lady” a “Happy Birthday” just past noon but the day quickly devolved into a barrage of attacks and criticism against the free press.
One tweet got a good deal of attention: Trump apparently confusing the word “noble,” with the Nobel Prize, which he then wrongly conflated with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.
Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
Trump then went on a rampage, attacking the free press and at one point even demanding lawyers look into bringing a lawsuit against reporters and “Fake News Organizations” to get reporters to force the “Noble Committee” to demand reporters return their “Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia.”
Again, there is no “Noble Committee” or “Noble Prize.” Trump was not exonerated for his actions related to Russia. Democrats committed no crimes. Mainstream media reporters committed no fraud. There was no “terrible injustice” perpetrated against President Trump.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted that reading Trump’s tweets “as extended quotes” makes “the level of derangement” hit home.
Fortunately, there is always a record of everything the President says and does, at least publicly. Factba.se has an archive of the President’s deleted tweets. Here they are:
On Monday, Trump went on a full scale assault on the free press. He has not deleted these tweets:
There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020
FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020
