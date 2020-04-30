Connect with us

Massive Maniacal Meltdown: Trump Lashes Out in Rampage of Rage Tweeting – Totally Ignores 61,000 Dead Americans

There are currently over one million Americans confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus, and 61,680 Americans who have died from the devastating virus.

Over the past 12 hours President Donald Trump went into meltdown mode. The clearly upset and frustrated leader of the most powerful country on the planet chose to share that frustration as he does daily, on Twitter.

In a rampage of over 40 tweets the President lashed out, tweeting or retweeting about: his former National Security Advisor, fired and disgraced convicted felon Michael Flynn (a lot); former FBI Director Jim Comey, whom he also fired; his Senate acquittal; meat processing plants; Iowa Pork; Iowa; “The Do Nothing Democrats!”; BP America; a GOP Congressman’s attack on Joe Biden; a help wanted link; a right wing extremist pundit’s claim journalists never apologize, after one did the day before – which Trump tweeted; a Sexual Health Counselor’s tweet attacking CNN; Sweden; CNN’s Don Lemon; MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough; MSNBC’s Brian Williams (a lot); CNN (a lot); a lie that Hillary Clinton’s campaign colluded with Russia; “FAKE POLLING”; Roger Stone; Comcast; and a Happy Birthday message to a GOP Congressman.

Missing from those 40-plus tweets was a single word of sorrow, lament, sadness, or grief over the 61,680 Americans who have died from the devastating coronavirus, a pandemic his actions made exponentially worse.

 

‘Like a Junkie Needs a Fix’: Trump Mocked After White House Cancels Coronavirus Briefing Then Quickly Adds It Back

President Donald Trump hasn’t held a coronavirus task force briefing since Friday, when he abruptly ended it after 21 minutes and took no questions – clearly not wanting to have to answer for his dangerous disinfectant “injection” remarks.

The President’s daily schedule for Monday, released Sunday, included a coronavirus task force briefing which the White House subsequently canceled Monday morning.

It’s back on.

The White House Press Pool reports: “The White House has added a press conference/briefing for the Rose Garden. Your updated guidance says 5 p.m., but I’m hearing it will be more like 5:30.”

Many predicted Trump would not be able to go without these daily “briefings,” which some say he is addicted to.

Trump Deletes Embarrassing Rampage of Tweets Confusing ‘Noble’ With ‘Nobel Prize’ and Demanding ‘Noble Committee’ Act

President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday with a tweet wishing “our great First Lady” a “Happy Birthday” just past noon but the day quickly devolved into a barrage of attacks and criticism against the free press.

One tweet got a good deal of attention: Trump apparently confusing the word “noble,” with the Nobel Prize, which he then wrongly conflated with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.

Trump then went on a rampage, attacking the free press and at one point even demanding lawyers look into bringing a lawsuit against reporters and “Fake News Organizations” to get reporters to force the “Noble Committee” to demand reporters return their “Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Again, there is no “Noble Committee” or “Noble Prize.” Trump was not exonerated for his actions related to Russia. Democrats committed no crimes. Mainstream media reporters committed no fraud. There was no “terrible injustice” perpetrated against President Trump.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted that reading Trump’s tweets “as extended quotes” makes “the level of derangement” hit home.

Fortunately, there is always a record of everything the President says and does, at least publicly. Factba.se has an archive of the President’s deleted tweets. Here they are:

On Monday, Trump went on a full scale assault on the free press. He has not deleted these tweets:

 

Psychiatry Professor Calls for a ‘Full Neurological Workup’ After Trump Touts Record ‘Sock Rocket’ at Rally

A psychiatry professor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s slurred speech, most recently after he touted a record “sock rocket” during his campaign rally in Florida Tuesday.

Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, is arguing that the president should undergo a full neurological examination after yet another video showed him slurring his words in public.

The latest video shows Trump telling rallygoers, “You know we just set another sock rocket… you saw that, right? The stock market!”

In response, Norrholm questioned Trump’s mental fitness for the job on his Twitter account.

Related: Trump Declares War on Non-Existent War on Thanksgiving

“Pharmacological? Perhaps,” he wrote. “Stress? Maybe. Sleep deprivation? Likely. Organic cognitive decline? Quite possible. Unfit? ABSOLUTELY.”

Norrholm in the past has written articles for the Huffington Post about the president’s mental state, including “How to Respond to a Narcissist: Rules for Playing with No Rules” and “Conflict Resolution: Constraining This President’s Public Pathology.”

 

