Trump-Supported Capitol Insurrection Death Toll Rises to Four

The death toll resulting from the illegal, armed, violent coup attempt urged by President Donald Trump that sent hundreds of insurrectionists into the United States Capitol has now risen to four people.

One person, a woman, was reportedly shot in the neck and later died.

Another three people also died, according to White House Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin.

WASHINGTON (AP) — DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies. — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) January 7, 2021

The federal government and local police have been silent as to the causes and circumstances of the deaths. Nor has the American public been informed of their names.

After the coup attempt there has been no report to the American people of what happened from Homeland Security, or any other government agency. No press conference, no official statements, no promise it will never happen again.