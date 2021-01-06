News
Trump-Supported Capitol Insurrection Death Toll Rises to Four
The death toll resulting from the illegal, armed, violent coup attempt urged by President Donald Trump that sent hundreds of insurrectionists into the United States Capitol has now risen to four people.
One person, a woman, was reportedly shot in the neck and later died.
Another three people also died, according to White House Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin.
WASHINGTON (AP) — DC Police: 4 people died as Trump supporters occupied Capitol; 1 woman shot by police, 3 in medical emergencies.
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) January 7, 2021
The federal government and local police have been silent as to the causes and circumstances of the deaths. Nor has the American public been informed of their names.
After the coup attempt there has been no report to the American people of what happened from Homeland Security, or any other government agency. No press conference, no official statements, no promise it will never happen again.
News
Twitter Threatens Trump With ‘Permanent Suspension’ After He Tells Armed Insurrectionists ‘We Love You’
Twitter is finally taking action against President Donald Trump, threatening him with “permanent suspension.”
About an hour ago the social media company totally blocked from view two of Trump’s tweets, including a video in which he told violent insurrectionists attempting a coup on his behalf that he “loves” them.
“We love you. You’re very special,” Trump said in the video which has since been removed. Facebook and YouTube also pulled the video.
In another tweet Twitter blocked Trump calls the deadly, armed insurrection “things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”
That is a lie.
“Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” Trump urged supporters.
Both those tweets are now blocked from view.
“This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules,” labels on the tweets read.
“Twitter on Wednesday said it would lock the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours after Trump posted tweets continuing to make false claims about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” CNBC reports. “Additionally, the company warned that if Trump continues to violate the company’s rules, it ‘will result in the permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.'”
News
Woman Shot Dead at US Capitol During Pro-Trump Armed Insurrection
One person, a woman, who had been shot during Wednesday’s attempted coup by armed and violent pro-Trump insurrectionists has died.
“The woman’s name was not released,” The Washington Post reports. “Video posted on social media showed a crowd inside the Capitol, a gunshot is heard and then the woman, wearing a Trump banner around her neck, is lowered to the ground. She could later be seen being loaded into an ambulance with blood around her upper body.”
“CNN reported that the woman was in critical condition after being struck in the chest,” Business Insider notes, “while the Washington Examiner said she was hit in the neck and shared a graphic video.”
BREAKING: Woman who was shot inside the US Capitol building has died, several law enforcement officials say. – @PeteWilliamsNBC pic.twitter.com/VXw2HkGtTf
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021
News
Virginia Governor Deploys His National Guard and State Troopers to US Capitol After Defense Dept. Refuses
The Governor of Virginia is deploying his state’s National Guard to the U.S. Capitol after domestic terrorists and violent insurrectionists breached the seat of the United States federal government, breaking into Congress and onto the Senate floor.
My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.
Per the Mayor’s request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers.
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi requested D.C.’s National Guard, but the military force is controlled by the President. Trump’s Dept. of Defense refused.
BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021
Many Americans are stunned that the U.S. Capitol was breached and that more force was notm used, given how the Trump administration used federal military forces againstr peaceful protestors across the country.
During the George Floyd protests, they deployed almost every federal law enforcement agency into my neighborhood, with humvees and military vehicles. Not doing so now is an active decision to let a mob loose on Congress.
— Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) January 6, 2021
Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
UPDATE:
CNN reports the Defense Dept. has just agreed to deploy the DC National Guard.
