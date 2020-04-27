25TH AMENDMENT
‘Like a Junkie Needs a Fix’: Trump Mocked After White House Cancels Coronavirus Briefing Then Quickly Adds It Back
President Donald Trump hasn’t held a coronavirus task force briefing since Friday, when he abruptly ended it after 21 minutes and took no questions – clearly not wanting to have to answer for his dangerous disinfectant “injection” remarks.
The President’s daily schedule for Monday, released Sunday, included a coronavirus task force briefing which the White House subsequently canceled Monday morning.
It’s back on.
UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 27, 2020
The White House Press Pool reports: “The White House has added a press conference/briefing for the Rose Garden. Your updated guidance says 5 p.m., but I’m hearing it will be more like 5:30.”
Many predicted Trump would not be able to go without these daily “briefings,” which some say he is addicted to.
Addicted to, among other things, attention. https://t.co/bmS0ws2ZRL
— Leeannallama (@LeeannaEarnest) April 27, 2020
I knew Trump’s tantrum about the press conferences was too good to last. He needs this like a junkie needs a fix. He’ll be boasting, attacking the media and spreading sick, dangerous bullshit again tonight. https://t.co/MEhZapaWKH
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 27, 2020
So he’s spent the weekend yelling at aides to come up with a new way to sell a shit sandwich and now they’ve repackaged it with a new bow. https://t.co/bqp83lC0VS
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 27, 2020
NO–Donald Trump will further harass the nation with more of his lying, gaslighting, incompetence BS. He will NOT stick to #CovidTesting : within 5-7 minutes the #WhiteHousePressBriefing will be ALL about HIM! And the bad media. And his high ratings. Etc. What an ass jerk. https://t.co/O5ovsv05q7
— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 27, 2020
Ha ha the man baby couldn’t stand not being on TV for two whole days so he has to have an address where he can spew his crap without having to answer any questions!! https://t.co/E1Nki4eYLX
— Brandon (@FloridaTerp24) April 27, 2020
I knew he wouldn’t be able to quit https://t.co/7rlsofP7qD
— stay in; reach out (@libraryluna) April 27, 2020
It’s a 5 PM “The president holds a news conference” in the Rose Garden. That replaces the canceled 5 PM “Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing” in the briefing room.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2020
Ahhh. The daily will he or won’t he. Ratings whore. So sad AD. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/UtAkBxnzHr
— Randy Evans (@AdderallDonald) April 27, 2020
I thought he stopped these. His attention span is really short. https://t.co/1cj4TrQIQd
— Bruce Mallard (@MallardBruce) April 27, 2020
I told you he couldn’t refrain from holding these self-congratulatory, lie filled, media and Democratic Party attacking rallies they call press conferences. His ego demands the attention. https://t.co/WHaIMhI5WE
— 🌊 Syd’s Soapbox 🇺🇸 (@heysyd) April 27, 2020
HA HA HA HA. the presidential snit fit lasted exactly two days. if you had "the fragile narcissist won't be able to go 48 hours without jumping in front of a camera" on your Donald Trump Batcrappery Bingo card, you win
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 27, 2020
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing:
-on the daily schedule.
-then cancelled.
-now back on.
And it's only 1:22pm… https://t.co/toElScYkPc
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) April 27, 2020
Trump Deletes Embarrassing Rampage of Tweets Confusing ‘Noble’ With ‘Nobel Prize’ and Demanding ‘Noble Committee’ Act
President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday with a tweet wishing “our great First Lady” a “Happy Birthday” just past noon but the day quickly devolved into a barrage of attacks and criticism against the free press.
One tweet got a good deal of attention: Trump apparently confusing the word “noble,” with the Nobel Prize, which he then wrongly conflated with the Pulitzer Prize for journalism.
Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, “having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.” Does sarcasm ever work?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
Trump then went on a rampage, attacking the free press and at one point even demanding lawyers look into bringing a lawsuit against reporters and “Fake News Organizations” to get reporters to force the “Noble Committee” to demand reporters return their “Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia.”
Again, there is no “Noble Committee” or “Noble Prize.” Trump was not exonerated for his actions related to Russia. Democrats committed not crimes. Mainstream media reporters committed no fraud. There was no “terrible injustice” perpetrated against President Trump.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted that reading Trump’s tweets “as extended quotes” makes “the level of derangement” hit home.
Fortunately, there is always a record of everything the President says and does, at least publicly. Factba.se has an archive of the President’s deleted tweets. Here they are:
On Monday, Trump went on a full scale assault on the free press. He has not deleted these tweets:
There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020
FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020
Psychiatry Professor Calls for a ‘Full Neurological Workup’ After Trump Touts Record ‘Sock Rocket’ at Rally
A psychiatry professor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s slurred speech, most recently after he touted a record “sock rocket” during his campaign rally in Florida Tuesday.
Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, is arguing that the president should undergo a full neurological examination after yet another video showed him slurring his words in public.
The latest video shows Trump telling rallygoers, “You know we just set another sock rocket… you saw that, right? The stock market!”
In response, Norrholm questioned Trump’s mental fitness for the job on his Twitter account.
Related: Trump Declares War on Non-Existent War on Thanksgiving
“Pharmacological? Perhaps,” he wrote. “Stress? Maybe. Sleep deprivation? Likely. Organic cognitive decline? Quite possible. Unfit? ABSOLUTELY.”
“Sock Rocket” = full neurological workout up STAT
– pharmacological? perhaps
– stress? maybe
– sleep deprivation? likely
– organic cognitive decline? quite possible
– unfit? ABSOLUTELY https://t.co/EjUFFoUgUd
— NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) November 27, 2019
Norrholm in the past has written articles for the Huffington Post about the president’s mental state, including “How to Respond to a Narcissist: Rules for Playing with No Rules” and “Conflict Resolution: Constraining This President’s Public Pathology.”
Spewing Conspiracy Theories and Rambling and Ranting Trump Goes Off the Rails in Fox News Interview (Video)
‘Highest Levels’ of Obama Administration Spied on Him Says Trump
President Donald Trump went off-the-rails when he called in to “Fox & Friends” Friday morning. For 57 minutes straight with no commercials the fast-talking President spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, tossed around lies and personal attacks against top Democrats, including coming close to saying once again that President Barack Obama spied on him and his campaign.
“They thought I was going to win and said ‘how can we stop him?'” Trump said of Obama and his administration.
“You’re dealing at the highest levels of government. They were spying on my campaign. This is my opinion,” Trump said.
Host Steve Doocy interjected: “How high did it go?”
“Personally, I think it goes all the way,” Trump replied. He then mentioned by name John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice.
On Fox & Friends, President Trump rambles that he didn’t actually accuse Obama of “wiretapping” him, just “whatever the modern-day version of wiretapping may be,” but the anti-Trump conspiracy still goes “to the highest level” of the Obama administration. pic.twitter.com/0QmG7QlwQW
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Brian Kilmeade asks Trump who told him about Obama’s (nonexistent) efforts to undermine him from the beginning, but instead Trump rambles about his greatness and how unfair “Mueller and the crew” were to his administration. pic.twitter.com/g7mC2P1wKy
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Trump once again tossed out conspiracy theories about the DNC server that was hacked, claiming Democratic Party officials “gave the server to Crowdstrike.”
That’s false.
On Fox & Friends, President Trump promotes the completely debunked Crowdstrike conspiracy theory about Ukraine. Steve Doocy asks if he is sure that’s what happened, and Trump replies “that’s what the word is,” going on to ramble about other countries not “putting up money.” pic.twitter.com/uGXZ4tMBic
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 22, 2019
Here’s CNN fact checker Daniel Dale:
The FBI says it got the forensic info it needed from CrowdStrike. Cybersecurity firms do not require the physical servers to conduct hack investigations. In summary, Trump is near-comprehensively inaccurate about all of this. But especially about CrowdStrike being Ukrainian.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 22, 2019
CNN’s Jake Tapper weighs in:
Of the Ukraine/DNC server conspiracy theory that POTUS continues to push, remember his former WH homeland security adviser Tom Bossert calls it “completely debunked… it has no validity.”https://t.co/x7dFNJkgCN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 22, 2019
To defend his illegal extortion of Ukraine Trump claims the U.S. is the only country giving money to Ukraine. That’s false:
Trump on Fox again repeats his complaint that Europe isn’t giving money Ukraine. In fact, Europe has given more than the United States. Reupping this. https://t.co/7Rga5RwfS0
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 22, 2019
