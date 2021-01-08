Connect with us

‘Blood on Her Hands’: Hope Hicks Blasted as Biggest Trump ‘Enabler’ Amid Reports She May Resign ‘Within 48 Hours’

Dozens of Trump administration aides and officials, including two Cabinet Secretaries, have resigned in response to the President inciting an insurrection that left five people at the U.S Capitol dead. Now one of Trump’s most-devoted aides, Hope Hicks, is reportedly considering resigning within days.

“One of President Trump’s closest confidants and top aides, Hope Hicks, is discussing resigning before he leaves office, according to two people. She has told people if she does, she would likely leave within the next 48 hours. It’s not clear she has made a decision,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reports.

Hicks, who left the Trump administration in March of 2018, immediately after admitting to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller she had lied in service to President Donald Trump, returned to the White House almost exactly two years later. But Hicks has a long relationship with Trump, having worked for him and his daughter Ivanka since 2014.

If Hicks does resign “within the next 48 hours” that means she would be leaving a mere 10 days or so before Trump is no longer President. The recent resignations are not being met with praise from the vast majority of Americans, who mostly ask what took them so long. Some see quitting now as mere “reputation washing.”

Indeed, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi says “Hicks has barely been around the president since Election Day. If she resigns, as CNN reports she might, the effect will be mostly symbolic for Trump. He’s already isolated.”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan insists Hicks is not resigning in protest, which Nuzzi confirms.

But Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs says Hicks may leave early.

MSNBC says she is leaving next week.

Regardless, many are taking the opportunity to blast Hicks for her role in enabling and perpetuating Trump’s worst impulses.

 

