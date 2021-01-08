‘I Didn’t Want You at the Last One’: Trump Mocked After Announcing He Won’t Attend Inauguration

Thursday night in a surprising video President Donald Trump came as close to conceding the election as he ever has, announcing he would focus on an orderly transition of power. Part of the process in American democracy is for the outgoing president to show support for the incoming administration – and for democracy – by gracefully attending the presidential inauguration.

Perhaps the greatest recent history example is Hillary Clinton. She attended Donald Trump’s inauguration, although was under no requirement or expectation to do so – she had lost the election to Trump, was not ever elected president, and had not been part of the Obama administration for four years.

Honor is lost on Trump, who tweeted Friday morning he would not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

And while few expected him to do so, especially after inciting a deadly violent insurrection just two days ago, Trump, rightfully, is being blasted and mocked.

U.S. Congressman:

We expect you’ll be an ex–President well before then anyway. https://t.co/x7sMSsdY0u — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 8, 2021

Washington Post reporter:

Trump, as expected, declines to honor the country’s tradition of a graceful transfer of power https://t.co/8RrIjybryy — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 8, 2021

Top voting rights expert:

Trump should watch the inauguration from his jail cell — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 8, 2021

Historian:

I believe the last president to skip his incumbent’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson — incompetent, impeached, sympathetic to Confederate traitors — so this is pretty fitting. https://t.co/iiZTFf7hKP — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 8, 2021

:

CNN commentator:

Donald Trump says he will not attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20th. First, Trump doesn’t even have the class to congratulate Biden or to mention his name. Second, Trump belongs in prison and should be removed from office before January 20th. https://t.co/FaMKBWnk0W — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2021

CNN White House Correspondent:

Teleprompter Trump yesterday: “This moment calls for healing and reconciliation” Real Trump today: https://t.co/VrW2us0Yos — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 8, 2021

More:

Afraid of getting arrested the second you’re a private citizen again? https://t.co/sm45VbPRF1 — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 8, 2021

Honestly, I didn’t want you at the last one. — Jade (@jadeswizzle) January 8, 2021

Don’t think Secret Service would let you in https://t.co/Z6oiVKDXsJ — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 8, 2021

Probably worth noting Trump hasn’t yet recognized that a U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in the rampage he called for. https://t.co/11kR1ciYfH — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 8, 2021

The smallest man to ever hold the presidency in American history, true to form, until the very end. https://t.co/QdR8YDhwSk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 8, 2021