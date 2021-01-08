BYE
‘I Didn’t Want You at the Last One’: Trump Mocked After Announcing He Won’t Attend Inauguration
Thursday night in a surprising video President Donald Trump came as close to conceding the election as he ever has, announcing he would focus on an orderly transition of power. Part of the process in American democracy is for the outgoing president to show support for the incoming administration – and for democracy – by gracefully attending the presidential inauguration.
Perhaps the greatest recent history example is Hillary Clinton. She attended Donald Trump’s inauguration, although was under no requirement or expectation to do so – she had lost the election to Trump, was not ever elected president, and had not been part of the Obama administration for four years.
Honor is lost on Trump, who tweeted Friday morning he would not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.
And while few expected him to do so, especially after inciting a deadly violent insurrection just two days ago, Trump, rightfully, is being blasted and mocked.
U.S. Congressman:
We expect you’ll be an ex–President well before then anyway. https://t.co/x7sMSsdY0u
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 8, 2021
Washington Post reporter:
Trump, as expected, declines to honor the country’s tradition of a graceful transfer of power https://t.co/8RrIjybryy
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 8, 2021
Top voting rights expert:
Trump should watch the inauguration from his jail cell
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 8, 2021
Historian:
I believe the last president to skip his incumbent’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson — incompetent, impeached, sympathetic to Confederate traitors — so this is pretty fitting. https://t.co/iiZTFf7hKP
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 8, 2021
:
CNN commentator:
Donald Trump says he will not attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.
First, Trump doesn’t even have the class to congratulate Biden or to mention his name.
Second, Trump belongs in prison and should be removed from office before January 20th. https://t.co/FaMKBWnk0W
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2021
CNN White House Correspondent:
Teleprompter Trump yesterday: “This moment calls for healing and reconciliation”
Real Trump today: https://t.co/VrW2us0Yos
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 8, 2021
More:
You weren’t invited… https://t.co/TEsPAnb7uX
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 8, 2021
Afraid of getting arrested the second you’re a private citizen again? https://t.co/sm45VbPRF1
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 8, 2021
Honestly, I didn’t want you at the last one.
— Jade (@jadeswizzle) January 8, 2021
Don’t think Secret Service would let you in https://t.co/Z6oiVKDXsJ
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 8, 2021
Probably worth noting Trump hasn’t yet recognized that a U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in the rampage he called for. https://t.co/11kR1ciYfH
— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 8, 2021
The smallest man to ever hold the presidency in American history, true to form, until the very end. https://t.co/QdR8YDhwSk
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 8, 2021
Influencers on Instagram.
“Many of you guys have been asking….” https://t.co/Njq3oSYHN9
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 8, 2021
Betsy DeVos Quits Over Trump’s ‘Rhetoric’ 13 Days Before President’s Term Ends (Updated)
Betsy DeVos, the highly controversial anti-public schools Education Secretary, has resigned with barely 13 days left before President Donald Trump’s term ends. DeVos cited Trump’s “rhetoric” as the “inflection point” that led to her decision to quit, according to a late-breaking story in the Wall Street Journal.
“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” DeVos reportedly said in her letter of resignation, according to WSJ’s Rebecca Ballhaus.
“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” DeVos wrote in her letter.
“Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
“Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us,” she concluded.
DeVos is the second Trump Cabinet Secretary to resign over Trump’s inciting a Capitol Hill coup attempt. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned earlier Thursday.
DeVos leaves a wake of destruction of America’s public schools system, a massive increase in federal spending on private schools, including religious schools, and America’s minority students far worse off because of her intentional, targeted attacks.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Secretary Chao Quits in Protest – Rather Than Stay to Support 25th Amendment Removal: Read Full Letter
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has just resigned in protest against the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which President Donald Trump incited.
In her letter to DOT colleagues, Chao says the insurrection “has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot set aside.”
Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was rumored to be thinking of resigning Wednesday. Other rumors said McConnell was desperately attempting to get White House officials to stay at least until Thursday.
Read her full letter here:
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t
— Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Lawyer Who Assisted Trump in Call to Overturn Georgia Election Quits Law Firm – Cites ‘Massive Pressure Campaign’
Cleta Mitchell, a conservative attorney and activist who assisted President Donald Trump during his call to the Georgia Secretary of State during which he tried to overturn the results of the election has resigned from Foley & Lardner, the prestigious “white shoe” law firm at which she was a partner.
In a letter to clients Mitchell claimed there had been “a massive pressure campaign in the last several days mounted by leftist groups via social media and other means against me, my law firm, and clients of the law firm, because of my personal involvement with President Trump, his campaign and the White House,” the Washington Examiner reports.
Mitchell has a long history of working against LGBTQ people, Democrats, and of working to gin up false claims of voter fraud, which often are attempts to disenfranchise minority groups. Ironically, Mitchell appeared at the White House alongside President Trump (photo) last August to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote – something her activism works to block.
She is the Chairperson of the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), which Reuters reports said was part of a group “determined to push back on what she called a ‘very well-planned-out assault’ by Democrats and progressives to manipulate the system by attempting to change the rules on counting ballots after Election Day,” which is false.
Foley & Lardner, ranked 59th among U.S. law firms, distanced itself from Mitchell after news broke of her involvement with Trump’s possibly illegal phone call.
“We are aware of, and are concerned by, Ms. Mitchell’s participation in the January 2 conference call and are working to understand her involvement more thoroughly,” the firm said in a statement Monday.
By Tuesday she was gone from Foley & Lardner, which even scrubbed her bio from its online directory.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
