THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
McEnany: Trump Continues to Pursue ‘Ongoing Litigation’ to Retain Power– It’s Not ‘the January 20th Date’ Yet
Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday, in her role this afternoon as White House press secretary, says President Donald Trump continues to pursue “ongoing litigation” to retain power and has until January 20 to continue those actions.
President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College in a 306-232 vote, and beat Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote.
McEnany said Monday’s Electoral College vote was merely “one step in the constitutional process leading up to the January 20th date in the Constitution.”
Her statements are false. The Electoral College has completed its constitutional duties and there is no legal path for overturning its vote.
Despite her being a senior advisor to the Trump campaign, a role experts say is at minimum the appearance of an ethical conflict, she refused to answer more questions and referred reporters to the campaign.
Watch:
.@PressSec doesn’t say if @realDonaldTrump accepts #ElectionResults2020, telling @CBSNews‘ @benstracy the #ElectoralCollege‘s certification “was one step in the constitutional process leading up to the January 20th date in the constitution” and that “litigation is ongoing” pic.twitter.com/Q1URk1n6so
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 15, 2020
PRESIDENT QUACK
Fox News Host Smacks Down Trump Adviser’s ‘Misleading’ Claim: ‘Votes Are Regularly Counted After Election Day’
Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.
During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to “steal it back” by continuing to count votes.
“Isn’t it misleading to use a word like ‘steal it back’ considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day,” Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, “to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?”
“No,” Perrine replied. “Jason is absolutely correct there. And this is the election integrity that President Trump has been fighting so hard to protect across the United States. It means making sure that mail-in ballots have postmarks and that election security safeguards remain in place.”
“What we don’t want to see is that on election night the president has a lead and that because election safeguards were removed by Democrats attempting to sow chaos and confusion into the election results that they go and try to find more ballots,” she continued. “And they want the American people not to believe what they will see with their own eyes on election night.”
Perrine added: “Democrats will try and steal this election from President Trump.”
“But votes are regularly after election day,” Smith noted.
“Here’s the thing,” Perrine asserted. “Democrats have tried to upend the election chaos — the election system and put in chaos here in the United States. They want to remove safeguards like ballot signatures and safeguards like postmarks.”
“What we’re worried about is Democrats putting chaos into the system to try and steal this election from President Trump!” she said. “So, we’re going to make sure we’re ready to go.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Trump’s Acting Homeland Security Chief Makes Damning Admission Feds Are ‘Proactively Arresting’ Americans
Appearing on Fox News Tuesday night, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf — who has not been confirmed to his position by the Senate — made a damning admission about his department’s conduct in Portland.
Federal officials in Portland have prompted a fierce backlash for aggressive and legally dubious tactics against protesters in the city. Local officials have demanded that the federal officials, some of them using unmarked vehicles and wearing camouflage without identifying insignia, leave and let police handle law enforcement. But President Donald Trump and Wolf seem intent on using the Homeland Security forces to intimidate, rough up, and apprehend protesters to make the federal government appear tough.
And while he was speaking to Fox Host Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, Wolf seemed to confirm what many had accused his agency of doing: making unlawful arrests.
“The department, because we don’t have that local support, that local law enforcement support, are having to go out and proactively arrest individuals,” Wolf said. “And we need to do that because we need to hold them accountable. This idea that they can attack federal property and law enforcement officers and go to the other side of the street and say ‘you can’t touch me’ is ridiculous.”
Watch the clip below:
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wold says the actions of his department in Portland are “proactive” arrests of individuals and argues that his stormtroopers aren’t bound by the physical jurisdiction of federal property. pic.twitter.com/tIkcSTSmKf
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 21, 2020
By saying that his officers are proactively arresting people, Wolf suggests that they’re making arrests before people have committed crimes. This, of course, would be an unlawful arrest — you can’t arrest someone just because you think they might commit a crime.
Some could argue this is an unfair reading of Wolf’s remarks because his remarks referred to people who committed crimes, such as assaulting federal officers. The problem is that there have been multiple incidents of federal officials sweeping people off the streets despite no clear evidence or reason to believe they were involved in a crime. One person, Mark Pettibone, was reportedly detained by agents and eventually released without ever being charged with a crime.
So the seemingly “unfair” reading of Wolf’s remarks actually seems to accurately reflect what is happening on the ground in Portland.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE
Watch: Trump Declares Any Conversation With Him Is ‘Highly Classified’ (Which Is a Lie)
President Donald Trump says that any conversation anyone has with him is classified.
“I will consider every conversation with me as president as highly classified,” Trump said Monday, according to multiple reports.
The President made the glaringly false and impossible assertion while speaking to reporters Monday afternoon in the White House as he was attacking his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton. The White House reportedly is working on a major plan to try to strip credibility from Bolton and his soon-to-be released book about his time with Trump.
Calling it “highly inappropriate,” Trump also falsely claimed it is “unprecedented” for books to be published about sitting presidents.
Trump on Monday also wrongly threatened that Bolton faces “criminal liability”if he published his book.
“He’s breaking the law,” Trump told reporters about Bolton’s impending book release.
The Trump administration is reportedly planning a lawsuit to stop publication, as Bloomberg News reports.
“I would think he would have criminal problems. I hope so,” Trump said. “Maybe he’s not been telling the truth. He’s been known not to tell the truth.”
That’s factually incorrect. Regardless of Bolton’s agenda, he does not have a reputation for not telling the truth. In fact, just one of his statements was considered necessary to fact check by Politifact, which rated it “mostly true.”
Bolton worked as Trump’s NSA for 17 months.
Watch:
Trump on Bolton’s Book: I don’t think he’s even supposed to be calling himself an ambassador because he couldn’t get senate confirmed… That’s highly classified information. Even the conversations with me, they’re highly classified… If the book gets out, he’s broken the law pic.twitter.com/FFVcFHobjy
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 15, 2020
