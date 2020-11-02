Fox News Host Smacks Down Trump Adviser’s ‘Misleading’ Claim: ‘Votes Are Regularly Counted After Election Day’

Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.

During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to “steal it back” by continuing to count votes.

“Isn’t it misleading to use a word like ‘steal it back’ considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day,” Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, “to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?”

“No,” Perrine replied. “Jason is absolutely correct there. And this is the election integrity that President Trump has been fighting so hard to protect across the United States. It means making sure that mail-in ballots have postmarks and that election security safeguards remain in place.”

“What we don’t want to see is that on election night the president has a lead and that because election safeguards were removed by Democrats attempting to sow chaos and confusion into the election results that they go and try to find more ballots,” she continued. “And they want the American people not to believe what they will see with their own eyes on election night.”

Perrine added: “Democrats will try and steal this election from President Trump.”

“But votes are regularly after election day,” Smith noted.

“Here’s the thing,” Perrine asserted. “Democrats have tried to upend the election chaos — the election system and put in chaos here in the United States. They want to remove safeguards like ballot signatures and safeguards like postmarks.”

“What we’re worried about is Democrats putting chaos into the system to try and steal this election from President Trump!” she said. “So, we’re going to make sure we’re ready to go.”

