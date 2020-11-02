PRESIDENT QUACK
Fox News Host Smacks Down Trump Adviser’s ‘Misleading’ Claim: ‘Votes Are Regularly Counted After Election Day’
Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.
During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to “steal it back” by continuing to count votes.
“Isn’t it misleading to use a word like ‘steal it back’ considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day,” Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, “to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?”
“No,” Perrine replied. “Jason is absolutely correct there. And this is the election integrity that President Trump has been fighting so hard to protect across the United States. It means making sure that mail-in ballots have postmarks and that election security safeguards remain in place.”
“What we don’t want to see is that on election night the president has a lead and that because election safeguards were removed by Democrats attempting to sow chaos and confusion into the election results that they go and try to find more ballots,” she continued. “And they want the American people not to believe what they will see with their own eyes on election night.”
Perrine added: “Democrats will try and steal this election from President Trump.”
“But votes are regularly after election day,” Smith noted.
“Here’s the thing,” Perrine asserted. “Democrats have tried to upend the election chaos — the election system and put in chaos here in the United States. They want to remove safeguards like ballot signatures and safeguards like postmarks.”
“What we’re worried about is Democrats putting chaos into the system to try and steal this election from President Trump!” she said. “So, we’re going to make sure we’re ready to go.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
PRESIDENT QUACK
‘Significantly Higher Risk of Death’: Study of 96,000 COVID-19 Patients Finds Trump-Backed Drug ‘Shows Distinct Harm’
Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug President Donald Trump pushed for weeks and admitted he was taking to try to prevent contracting coronavirus offers no benefit in COVID-19 patients and in fact is linked to a “significantly higher risk of death.”
The Washington Post reports on a just-released study published in the renowned medical journal the Lancet, which examined records of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients. Those treated with hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old drug not approved in the U.S. by the FDA for treating coronavirus, “had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.”
Patients treated with the drug “were also more likely to develop a type of irregular heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, that can lead to sudden cardiac death, it concluded.”
Scientists are convinced the drug should not be used for COVID-19 patients.
“It’s one thing not to have benefit, but this shows distinct harm,” cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute Eric Topol told The Post. “If there was ever was hope for this drug, this is the death of it.”
David Maron, director of preventive cardiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said that “these findings provide absolutely no reason for optimism that these drugs might be useful in the prevention or treatment of covid-19.”
President Trump has called using hydroxychloroquine off-label on coronavirus patients a “game changer,” and repeatedly asked, “what have you got to lose?” He also recently admitted he became interested in the drug because a physician he does not know and has “never heard of” sent him a letter touting its benefits.
“Hydroxychloroquine, try it,” Trump said at a press briefing in April.
"What do you have to lose? Take it. I really think they should take it," Trump said of an untested drug treatment for Covid-19. "Hydroxychloroquine – try it." (via @atrupar)pic.twitter.com/XeYHWgInwp
— Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) April 6, 2020
Trending
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
“Racist AF”: White House Observes “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens”
- 'MORALLY LOST AND CONFUSED'3 days ago
Proud Boy Trump-Supporter Threatens to Bomb North Dakota Voting Center
- 'HEART' OF TEXAS2 days ago
Texas GOP Asks State Supreme Court to Trash Over 117,000 Drive-Thru Votes
- 'COVIDIOT'2 days ago
Trump Rallies Have Led to 30,000 COVID Cases and 700 Deaths, Study Says
- AMERICAN FASCIST1 day ago
Trump Planning ‘Score-Settling’ Vengeance on ‘Disloyal’ White House Officials if He’s Re-Elected: Report
- AMERICAN FASCIST1 day ago
Trump Is Preparing to Declare Victory on Election Night Regardless of Announced Electoral Vote Totals: Axios
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
NOAA Chief Scientist Booted for Asking a Trump-Appointee to Respect Scientific Integrity
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE1 day ago
Another White House Superspreader Event: Trump to ‘Celebrate’ Election Night With Hundreds in Huge East Room Party