Rep. Kat Cammack Blames Left for Difficulty Getting Care for Her Ectopic Pregnancy
Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) blamed the left for the trouble she had in getting her ectopic pregnancy treated.
In an appearance on Fox News Friday morning, surfaced by journalist Aaron Rupar, Cammack talks about her difficulty getting care for an ectopic pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy is when an embryo implants itself in the fallopian tube or anywhere else other than the uterus.
Rep. Kat Cammack on her ectopic pregnancy that she says doctors wouldn't initially treat because of Florida's Republican abortion ban: "The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed." pic.twitter.com/RsbBw0BoOk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2025
“In my case, I was five weeks pregnant. There was no heartbeat and no ectopic pregnancy is viable, and that’s so important, because the mother needs care immediately. But unfortunately, women’s health care has been subject to the worst politic fear mongering that you can experience,” Cammack said. “These healthcare providers had been receiving pro-abortion lobby ads… that were threatening and scaring doctors away from helping women, saying that they could lose their license, they could go to jail.
“In fact, in the room, I had nurses and doctors showing me these advertisements, saying that they felt uncomfortable because they didn’t want to go to jail. They wanted to help me, but they couldn’t. They felt like they couldn’t do anything,” she continued.
“The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed. And so I think that this is a wake up call,” Cammack said. “We need to get the politics out of women’s health care.”
Florida bans abortion at six weeks from the first day of the parent’s last menstrual period, according to the ACLU. Most people discover they’re pregnant about eight weeks after the first day of their last period, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The law only allows abortions after the six-week mark under certain conditions. Physicians must certify in writing that there is “a medical necessity for legitimate emergency medical procedure” that could kill the pregnant person or cause a “imminent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function … other than a psychological condition.” The law requires two physicians to sign off, in writing, except in the case of emergencies, then only one physician is needed.
There is a provision for if the fetus as a fatal abnormality as long as it’s before the third trimester and, again, two physicians certify it in writing. Though there is an exception for pregnancy in the case of rape, incest or human trafficking, the pregnant person must provide evidence like a police report or court order. They must also do so before the 15-week mark.
The law also doesn’t define ectopic pregnancy, according to the Wall Street Journal, though regulators say treating an ectopic pregnancy doesn’t count as abortion, and is not covered by the law. Still, the draconian punishments outlined by the law have doctors worried.
Physicians who violate the law are committing a third-degree felony, which can be punished by up to five years in prison and fines up to $5,000. Doctors may also lose their medical license. Many doctors are unsure “whether their clinical judgment will stand should there be any prosecution,” Dr. Alison Haddock, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told the Wall Street Journal.
GOP Senator Blasted for Calling Pandemic a Mere ‘Interlude’ That Interrupted the Trump Tax Cut Economy
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is being blasted for his tweet responding to the huge employment numbers released Friday morning. The economy gained 850,000 jobs, far more than expected.
But to the seven-term Republican from Iowa, this isn’t a recovery from a devastating 18 month pandemic that killed 620,000 Americans. No, the pandemic (which still very much exists) was a mere “interlude” that momentarily interrupted the Trump tax cut economy:
US adds 850000 new jobs in June The pre pandemic best economy in 50 yrs started by Trump tax cut is roaring back after a virus interlude
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 2, 2021
Many immediately expressed outrage, both over his dismissal of the human loss of life and over his usurpation of Biden’s work – especially the Recovery Act, which no Republican voted for.
Only a Republican could refer to over 600,000 Covid deaths as “the virus interlude”. https://t.co/9uEbIx3Mmc
— dr. emigre OF COURSE I’M VACCINATED 80 (@emigre80) July 2, 2021
Trump’s tax cuts led to no increase in jobs or GDP.
Today’s 850,000 jobs can be entirely laid at the feet of the stimulus bill passed by Democrats, signed by Biden, which every single Republican voted against. https://t.co/OS6SjrGkif
— (((John J))) Lafayette Township Committeeman (@trianglman) July 2, 2021
Okay Pidgin? https://t.co/Gi1OwbY40H pic.twitter.com/DQcUHUFDfd
— SJI2783? (@Meidas_Sammi) July 2, 2021
yes chuck it’s clearly the trump tax cut finally kicking in after four years
— john (@johnrose_VA) July 2, 2021
Just stop the wealthy tax cut shit – that has nothing to do with this. Trickle down economics does NOT work! We are not morons.
— Danielle (@DakaBlink) July 2, 2021
Also this https://t.co/t9FjgJwVUx pic.twitter.com/IJeq03kGzU
— SJI2783? (@Meidas_Sammi) July 2, 2021
It was not started by the tax cuts. It was started by President Biden’s management of the pandemic. #GOPGaslighting
— Heidi (@Heidiothegarden) July 2, 2021
When Barack Obama was president Republicans said good job growth happened because of tax cuts Ronald Reagan signed 30 years before https://t.co/Thf7p1PBMl
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) July 2, 2021
Trump’s tax cuts led to no increase in jobs or GDP.
Today’s 850,000 jobs can be entirely laid at the feet of the stimulus bill passed by Democrats, signed by Biden, which every single Republican voted against. https://t.co/OS6SjrGkif
— (((John J))) Lafayette Township Committeeman (@trianglman) July 2, 2021
