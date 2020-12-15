Connect with us

GRIFTER

‘Sit This One Out’: Internet Blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for Claiming ‘Lockdowns Are Not Grounded in Science’

Published

on

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, rumored to be exploring a possible entry into electoral politics after her father leaves office, is flexing her MAGA muscles more often these days. While the advisor to the president has generally focused her public statements on sometimes false but always positive framing of the Trump agenda and her perceived accomplishments, on Tuesday she went on the attack.

“These blanket lockdowns are not grounded in science,” tweeted Ivanka Trump, who has a history of ignoring stay-at-home orders herself and is neither a scientist nor a medical expert. “These arbitrary rules imposed by callous politicians are destroying lives. It is just wrong for small business owners to have fight so hard to keep their American dream alive.”

As many were quick to remind her, the “lockdowns” are necessary because President Donald Trump and his administration, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner, refused to take the coronavirus seriously and engaged in a partisan attack on COVID-19 prevention.

If President Trump had acted quickly and smartly, if he had embraced mask-wearing and urged Americans to take the threat seriously, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved by the time the pandemic will be over.

Ivanka Trump has a years-long history of tone deaf tweets. Earlier this month she tried to elevate and equate herself with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Here’s what many are now saying:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

GRIFTER

Fox Host Furious After Commentator Slams Show for Not Mentioning Record-Breaking COVID Deaths: You Can’t Fact Check My Heart

Published

5 days ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was outraged after liberal commentator Marie Harf blasted the show for not even bothering to acknowledge the record-breaking number of people who are now dying each and every day from the coronavirus.

“We’re 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned yet the 3000 Americans died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re gonna have that many American deaths,” liberal commentator Marie Harf told the co-hosts on “Outnumbered.”

“I think that there are public health officials and leaders in this country who are drowning, and there are people are dying,” she continued, suggesting that the federal government has done little to support state and local officials.

“Congress should be doing more to help businesses,” she added. “But as we debate these regulations we cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding. Every single day in this country in large part because people want to go about life is normal. And a lot of people don’t want to wear masks, even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”

Faulkner was furious, accusing Harf of taking “a shot at us,” while insisting she keep her “judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart.”

She then slammed Harf, charging, “What exactly are you trying to say? That is offensive, and it is not true. It is not true.”

Faulkner stuck to the GOP agenda, insisting that the “best way to protect those people that we love so much, is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity, after the pandemic as well and to get what we do, right, based on the science.”

She never mentioned social distancing, wearing masks, and just staying home as much as possible.

“Please keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it,” Faulker raged, “because you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you, it hurts, all of us to lose those Americans and people around the world.”

President Trump, a study showed, has been the largest spreader of coronavirus misinformation. But as The Washington Post has reported, “Fox News may have kept millions from taking the coronavirus threat seriously.”

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

GRIFTER

‘Profits Over Patriotism’: Internet Explodes on Bolton After Publisher Finally Reveals Excerpts Damaging to Trump

Published

6 months ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton was in “the room where it happened,” to quote a popular musical – and the title of his new book – but when the time came to tell Congress what he knew, he didn’t. Bolton served Trump for 17 months, during critical periods of the Trump presidency, yet made the decision his million-dollar advance and subsequent book deal royalties far outweighed his obligations as a public servant to tell the truth about Trump, when it was most important.

Now that his book is about to come out, Bolton’s publisher is dangling juicy details from his time with the President, but many Americans aren’t having it – causing his name to be the top trending topic on Twitter.

Some believe had Bolton testified the Senate would have had no choice but to convict. And as some would say, had the Senate convicted Trump, removing him from office, far fewer than 116,000 Americans would have been killed by coronavirus.

Some are also urging Americans to not buy Bolton’s book, regardless of its possible bombshell contents, knowing that the most important parts will likely come out in the press – or from publisher Simon & Schuster.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, as Simon & Schuster’s excerpt details.

“In fact, he argues the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full-range of his foreign policy,” the excerpt adds:

Bolton was asked by the House to testify for a Trump impeachment investigation deposition, but he refused to do so unless they served him with a subpoena. They did not. Later, Bolton said he would testify before the Senate before the Senate, again, if he was served with a subpoena – the GOP-controlled Senate had no intention of calling any witnesses, so Bolton was never served.

As many said at the time, he also could have sat down with a reporter and revealed what he knew about Trump, but chose not to. He could have published excerpts from his book, or written an op-ed, or taken any number of actions to help the nation with a president whose actions he clearly did not support. He did not.

Here’s how some are responding:

 

 

Continue Reading

GRIFTER

‘Packed Churches All Over Our Country’: Trump Brags About Why He Thinks Easter Is the Day Americans Can Return to Work

Published

9 months ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is barreling through with his plan to “open the country” despite the fact that coronavirus infections will likely not even have peaked by then. In a Fox News interview Tuesday afternoon the President praised himself for choosing Easter as the day he thinks Americans can return to work. Medical experts suggest if restrictions are relaxed too soon many more may contract COVID-19 and could die.

“Look,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, “Easter’s a very special day for me. And I see it’s sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full – you know the churches aren’t allowed, essentially, to have much of a congregation there.”

“So I think Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”

“I think it would be a beautiful time,” the President, standing extremely close to Hemmer, continued. “And it’s just about the timeline that I think is right.”

Having “packed churches” would also certainly help spread coronavirus.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.