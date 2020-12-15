GRIFTER
‘Sit This One Out’: Internet Blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for Claiming ‘Lockdowns Are Not Grounded in Science’
First Daughter Ivanka Trump, rumored to be exploring a possible entry into electoral politics after her father leaves office, is flexing her MAGA muscles more often these days. While the advisor to the president has generally focused her public statements on sometimes false but always positive framing of the Trump agenda and her perceived accomplishments, on Tuesday she went on the attack.
“These blanket lockdowns are not grounded in science,” tweeted Ivanka Trump, who has a history of ignoring stay-at-home orders herself and is neither a scientist nor a medical expert. “These arbitrary rules imposed by callous politicians are destroying lives. It is just wrong for small business owners to have fight so hard to keep their American dream alive.”
As many were quick to remind her, the “lockdowns” are necessary because President Donald Trump and his administration, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner, refused to take the coronavirus seriously and engaged in a partisan attack on COVID-19 prevention.
If President Trump had acted quickly and smartly, if he had embraced mask-wearing and urged Americans to take the threat seriously, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved by the time the pandemic will be over.
Ivanka Trump has a years-long history of tone deaf tweets. Earlier this month she tried to elevate and equate herself with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.
Here’s what many are now saying:
It will never stop amazing us that in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, rather than turning to doctors and scientists, the closest advisors to the president were his fashion-brand owning daughter and her slumlord husband. This is why we need tighter nepotism laws. https://t.co/l03AJ9H4pV
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 15, 2020
Allowing 300k people to die, passing on getting Pfizer vaccines, refusing to model good behavior by wearing a mask, pushing quack medical remedies and not getting direct stimulus help to Americans and small businesses is wrong and destroying lives. https://t.co/0kd2Lwc0b2
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 15, 2020
Maybe you should talk to @senatemajldr about providing them some assistance. Otherwise, shutup. https://t.co/0Nd7owHcNH
— Robin (@Robin37881043) December 15, 2020
I’m kinda looking forward to watching Ivanka try to out-nutty Marco Rubio between now and 2022. https://t.co/rnwXJ1lO0N
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 15, 2020
Your admin has sat back and done nothing to push a 2nd stimulus plan through, has refused to negotiate with Democrats, held mask-less rallies all over the country to help the virus spread, and even managed to make wearing a mask a political issue
Sit this one out
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) December 15, 2020
if your daddy had done right by the people at the beginning of this pandemic insted of worring about what he will look like well now he really looks like the worst pres ever.300k are dead cause frump downplayed this virus and lied to the people..he a looser in our eyes150%useless https://t.co/Hk361vz2gd
— linda (@lbm1313) December 15, 2020
You know there’s more to science than cosplaying with test tubes, right? pic.twitter.com/QqdBTn7jEk
— Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) December 15, 2020
Hey Ivanka, we had a blanket lockdown twice. Guess what? We have no Covid cases. None. Zero.
The state of Victoria, Australia.
0 cases. Blanket lockdowns do work.
— Shayne (@NigelMelish01) December 15, 2020
none of this would even be happening if you had listened to the scientists from the start… but you didn’t and now… hundreds of thousands are dead and things are happening in local communities that seem chaotic. Don’t blame them for the chain of events you started.
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 15, 2020
Idiot #FakeScientist prefers making money to saving Anerican lives. https://t.co/vtx0ppBPSe pic.twitter.com/jemDFc3yk4
— Lina Record (@RecordLina) December 15, 2020
Does Ivanka want to talk callousness?
Her father and husband worked on engineering ways to punish states that didn’t flatter her conman daddy causing chaos supplying PPE for front-line medical workers.
COVID has ravaged this country. Refrigerated trailers, IVANKA!
300K dead pic.twitter.com/uKFLIiUlVk
— Gailen David (@gailendavid) December 15, 2020
If only the federal government had trillions of dollars to help these people so the American Dream could flourish again post-pandemic.🤔
Instead, wealthy got trillions in tax breaks & millions in PPP (including Trumps &, @ye, & @TomBrady!)…while $450B was never distributed.🖕
— Only The Truth (@TantumVero) December 15, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GRIFTER
Fox Host Furious After Commentator Slams Show for Not Mentioning Record-Breaking COVID Deaths: You Can’t Fact Check My Heart
Fox News host Harris Faulkner was outraged after liberal commentator Marie Harf blasted the show for not even bothering to acknowledge the record-breaking number of people who are now dying each and every day from the coronavirus.
“We’re 43 minutes into the show and we haven’t mentioned yet the 3000 Americans died yesterday, more than on 9/11, and every day for a while we’re gonna have that many American deaths,” liberal commentator Marie Harf told the co-hosts on “Outnumbered.”
“I think that there are public health officials and leaders in this country who are drowning, and there are people are dying,” she continued, suggesting that the federal government has done little to support state and local officials.
“Congress should be doing more to help businesses,” she added. “But as we debate these regulations we cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding. Every single day in this country in large part because people want to go about life is normal. And a lot of people don’t want to wear masks, even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”
Faulkner was furious, accusing Harf of taking “a shot at us,” while insisting she keep her “judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart.”
She then slammed Harf, charging, “What exactly are you trying to say? That is offensive, and it is not true. It is not true.”
Faulkner stuck to the GOP agenda, insisting that the “best way to protect those people that we love so much, is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity, after the pandemic as well and to get what we do, right, based on the science.”
She never mentioned social distancing, wearing masks, and just staying home as much as possible.
“Please keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it,” Faulker raged, “because you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you, it hurts, all of us to lose those Americans and people around the world.”
President Trump, a study showed, has been the largest spreader of coronavirus misinformation. But as The Washington Post has reported, “Fox News may have kept millions from taking the coronavirus threat seriously.”
Watch:
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner blows up at Marie Harf for noting that they went nearly the whole show without mentioning the record-setting covid death toll.
“That is offensive and it is not true… you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us!” pic.twitter.com/hSS4YjEQwN
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 10, 2020
GRIFTER
‘Profits Over Patriotism’: Internet Explodes on Bolton After Publisher Finally Reveals Excerpts Damaging to Trump
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton was in “the room where it happened,” to quote a popular musical – and the title of his new book – but when the time came to tell Congress what he knew, he didn’t. Bolton served Trump for 17 months, during critical periods of the Trump presidency, yet made the decision his million-dollar advance and subsequent book deal royalties far outweighed his obligations as a public servant to tell the truth about Trump, when it was most important.
Now that his book is about to come out, Bolton’s publisher is dangling juicy details from his time with the President, but many Americans aren’t having it – causing his name to be the top trending topic on Twitter.
Some believe had Bolton testified the Senate would have had no choice but to convict. And as some would say, had the Senate convicted Trump, removing him from office, far fewer than 116,000 Americans would have been killed by coronavirus.
Some are also urging Americans to not buy Bolton’s book, regardless of its possible bombshell contents, knowing that the most important parts will likely come out in the press – or from publisher Simon & Schuster.
“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, as Simon & Schuster’s excerpt details.
“In fact, he argues the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump’s Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full-range of his foreign policy,” the excerpt adds:
Simon & Schuster just published a promotional summary of John Bolton’s new book. “There hasn’t been a detailed, inside account on how this president makes decisions on a day-to-day basis, until now.” pic.twitter.com/1rN38hEBbl
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2020
Bolton was asked by the House to testify for a Trump impeachment investigation deposition, but he refused to do so unless they served him with a subpoena. They did not. Later, Bolton said he would testify before the Senate before the Senate, again, if he was served with a subpoena – the GOP-controlled Senate had no intention of calling any witnesses, so Bolton was never served.
As many said at the time, he also could have sat down with a reporter and revealed what he knew about Trump, but chose not to. He could have published excerpts from his book, or written an op-ed, or taken any number of actions to help the nation with a president whose actions he clearly did not support. He did not.
Here’s how some are responding:
Telling the Democrats they didn’t do impeachment right when you held evidence for impeachment for the purpose of selling a book is the most impossibly griftery, anti-anti-Trump move yet. Congrats or something Bolton.
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 12, 2020
Bolton book will say Trump committed “Ukraine-like transgressions” across his entire foreign policy.
Yet he and his deputy chose to legally fight efforts to tell Congress about it during impeachment. https://t.co/nNK5o6gFLA
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 12, 2020
Wow, even the promos for Bolton’s book are like “he saw the country being corroded from the inside, so he kept his mouth shut and decided to try to make a buck off it” https://t.co/mC11y500Cn
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 12, 2020
There are many ways to be complicit in the Trump administration’s corruption. One way is to buy Bolton’s book. #BoycottBolton
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 12, 2020
Fuck you John Bolton. Your country called back in January/February. You had an opportunity to testify. To say under oath how unfit this man is. To help remove this man from office. BUT YOU SAID NO. Screw your book. https://t.co/qMyy4kD0hB
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020
Too late. Bolton put profits over patriotism. https://t.co/MssqmDi9VD
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 12, 2020
John Bolton’s testimony could’ve made a HUGE difference in the impeachment trials. He knew of crimes being committed, but said NOTHING.
trumpers won’t/can’t read it.
Liberals DESPISE him.
Who the heck is going to buy THAT goddamn book?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 12, 2020
Perhaps the House would have broadened the impeachment inquiry if Bolton spoke up when it mattered, instead of avoiding testimony and hiding what he knew until his book came out. https://t.co/B9osvOZAWL
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 12, 2020
Nobody buy John Bolton’s book. Please.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 12, 2020
The more damning the revelations in Bolton’s book, the more damning the fact that he saved it for his book instead of choosing to testify to Congress, when it mattered. https://t.co/CJHoSoSsVi
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 12, 2020
John Bolton betrayed his country – do not buy his book. Had he spoken up, the Senate may have called additional witnesses and actually acknowledged that Donald Trump grossly abused his power, finding him guilty of the allegations and removing him from office.
— Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 12, 2020
Bolton: Trump is trying to destroy democracy from the inside and is doing criminal things you haven’t even heard about with other countries and I decided to wait until my book came out to tell you
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) June 12, 2020
John Bolton’s Book will be highly damaging to Trump.
Please make me a promise though.
DO NOT buy the book. Just wait for the media to tell you what’s in it.
Bolton does not deserve to make money on this when he would not testify during impeachment.
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 12, 2020
John Bolton kept important information from the American people when it mattered in the hopes of making some money by revealing it later.
We shouldn’t incentivize this. Don’t buy his book. And media will tell you about interesting takeaways anyways. https://t.co/qnSJ1snJjR
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) June 12, 2020
John Bolton witnessing so much malfeasance but not testifying or making any attempt to save the republic, all so he could save it for a book makes me think he should replace “Benedict Arnold” as the default term for when you want to describe a selfish coward that does treason.
— Matt Haughey ? (@mathowie) June 12, 2020
GRIFTER
‘Packed Churches All Over Our Country’: Trump Brags About Why He Thinks Easter Is the Day Americans Can Return to Work
President Donald Trump is barreling through with his plan to “open the country” despite the fact that coronavirus infections will likely not even have peaked by then. In a Fox News interview Tuesday afternoon the President praised himself for choosing Easter as the day he thinks Americans can return to work. Medical experts suggest if restrictions are relaxed too soon many more may contract COVID-19 and could die.
“Look,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, “Easter’s a very special day for me. And I see it’s sort of in that timeline that I’m thinking about. And I say, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full – you know the churches aren’t allowed, essentially, to have much of a congregation there.”
“So I think Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
“I think it would be a beautiful time,” the President, standing extremely close to Hemmer, continued. “And it’s just about the timeline that I think is right.”
Having “packed churches” would also certainly help spread coronavirus.
Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: “Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.” pic.twitter.com/6cXEtW8LmR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2020
Trending
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST2 days ago
‘These Are Trump’s Thugs’: Steve Schmidt Pins Responsibility for DC Proud Boy Violence on Presidential Incitement
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE1 day ago
Stephen Miller Blames ‘the Media’ for Trump Losing 59 Cases but Says ‘Alternate’ Electors Are Voting to ‘Certify’ Him
- AMERICAN PROPAGANDIST2 days ago
‘Drop to His Knees in Worship’: Internet Slams ‘Groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for Allowing Trump to Spew ‘Lie After Lie’
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT1 day ago
WSJ Writer Who Attacked Jill Biden for Using ‘Dr.’ Once Wrote He ‘Would Wish Homosexuality Off the Face of This Earth’
- TRUMPISM IS FASCISM1 day ago
Rick Wilson: Trump Is Leaving Behind the Worst ‘Scum’ of the GOP to Continue the Destruction He Began
- SEDITION?22 hours ago
Trump Firing Up Supporters Who Call for Martial Law and Political Violence
- OPINION1 day ago
Expert Says If Trump Pardons Julian Assange It Would Be a ‘Quid Pro Quo’ and a ‘Crime’
- News21 hours ago
US Congressman Quits GOP – Becomes an Independent Over Trump’s ‘Unfounded’ Election ‘Conspiracy Theories’