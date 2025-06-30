News
American Pride Plunges to New Low, Again, Again Under Trump
The year was 2001. The President was a Republican. Nearly nine in ten Americans—87%—said they were extremely or very proud to be an American. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents were all within a handful of points of agreement on just how proud they were. When the 9/11 terrorist attacks hit, pride increased and remained or grew even higher over the next few years.
Two decades later, in 2020, the President was once again a Republican. Just a little over six in ten Americans (63%) said they were extremely or very proud to be an American—a new low. Democrats and Republicans were split by 46 points on just how proud they were (88% for Republicans, 42% for Democrats). Independents came in at 64%.
Five years later, in 2025, the President again was a Republican—the same Republican. Now, according to a new Gallup report published Monday, pride in being an American has hit a new record low: just 58% say they are extremely or very proud to be an American.
Republicans’ pride in being American has now risen to 92%. Democrats’ pride in being American has dropped to a historic low: just 36% say they are extremely or very proud to be an American. For independents, that number, also a historic low, has dropped to 53%.
The Associated Press calls Gallup’s findings “a stark illustration of how many — but not all — Americans have felt less of a sense of pride in their country over the past decade.”
“The split between Democrats and Republicans, at 56 percentage points, is at its widest since 2001. That includes all four years of Republican President Donald Trump’s first term.”
Gallup also finds that “each new generation” is “significantly less likely than the previous one to say they are extremely or very proud to be an American.”
For Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, only a minority—41%— say they are extremely or very proud to be an American, during the years from 2021-2025.
Overall, Gallup reports, these “changes have occurred mostly over the past decade, and have done so amid greater pessimism about the economic prospects for young people, widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, greater ideological divides between the parties, unfavorable images of both parties, and intense partisan rancor during the Trump and Biden administrations.”
‘If It Is the Last Thing I Do’: Musk Vows to Unseat Lawmakers Voting for Budget Bill
Billionaire Elon Musk is threatening to target members of Congress for defeat if they support President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” after campaigning on promises to cut government spending. Although Musk did not specifically name a party, no Democrat is expected to back the budget measure.
“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” Musk wrote late Monday afternoon, as the Senate began voting on the legislation. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”
Musk’s threat comes after his numerous attacks on the bill—which is critical to Trump’s agenda—based largely on its massive increases to the federal debt.
“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk declared one hour earlier. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”
New York magazine’s Intelligencer reported on Monday that Musk is “not done” fighting Trump.
“How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” Musk also wrote, lashing out at the far-right caucus, and mentioning two Members by name: U.S. Reps. Andy Harris of Maryland, the group’s chairman, and Chip Roy of Texas.
On Saturday, Musk had warned, “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”
“Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party,” he also warned.
New York magazine noted that “Trump, presumably, isn’t thrilled about Musk’s last-minute attempt to sink his signature legislative package. But so far he’s refrained from hitting back.”
‘Stunning Incoherence’: Fox Host Mocked for Spinning Trump’s Work Visa Flip-Flop
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo is facing criticism for calling President Donald Trump’s latest reversal on undocumented immigrant workers “big news,” after the President floated creating “temporary passes.”
Earlier this month, Trump announced ICE would back off from detaining and deporting undocumented immigrants working on farms and in hotels, only to announce just days later an apparent reversal to that policy, by declaring he would enact “the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”
Bartiromo, in a White House interview on Sunday (video below), told Trump that he had “said, let’s ease up on, you know, taking in people that are working hardworking, like, in farms and hotels,” while ignoring his statement from days later.
“I don’t back away,” Trump insisted. “What I do, I cherish our farmers, and when we go into a farm and we take away people that have been working there for 15 and 20 years who who are good, who possibly came in incorrectly, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna do something for farmers where we can let the farmers sort of be in charge.”
“The farmer knows, he’s not gonna hire a murderer, but, you know, when you go into a farmer and he’s had somebody working with him for nine years doing this kind of work, which is hard work to do, and a lot of people aren’t gonna do it, and you end up destroying a farmer because you took all the people away,” Trump explained. “It’s a problem.”
Trump announced the White House is “gonna work it so that,” there is “some kind of a temporary pass, where people pay taxes, with a farmer can have a little control as opposed to you walk in and take everybody away.”
On social media, Bartiromo trumpeted: “Big news on the border from my interview @realDonaldTrump is working on a ‘temporary pass’ for workers on farms and in hotels where they pay taxes but it’s up to the farmer for a temporary pass even if they came into the country ‘incorrectly.'”
What Trump described sounds similar to the existing H-2A temporary visa program for agricultural workers.
“The H-2A program allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs,” according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Critics mocked the Fox News host.
“So a work permit?” snarked U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).
“They just invented the work visa,” mocked retired intelligence officer Travis Akers.
“But wait,” urged former Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky, “we were told Americans would be doing these jobs and that everyone who came into this country illegally would be deported. What could have possibly changed?”
“Donald Trump has no idea what his immigration policy is,” noted Democratic strategist Max Burns.
“Stunning incoherence on his signature policy issue,” observed Gregg Nunziata, executive director of the Society for the Rule of Law.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Watch Part 2 of @MariaBartiromo‘s interview with @POTUS where they discuss the OBBB, the border, the future of the Fed, the Biden autopen scandal, and ending the war in the Congo pic.twitter.com/Jz9zkmS3e8
— SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) June 29, 2025
Despite Bill’s $1T Cut Trump Official Insists ‘We’re Not Taking Away Anybody’s Medicaid’
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) finds that the Senate Republicans’ budget bill will slash $1 trillion from Medicaid, but according to Kevin Hassett, the White House Director of the National Economic Council, no one’s Medicaid is being taken away.
The CBO projects the current Republican Senate budget bill will cut $930 billion from Medicaid, but an amendment from Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott would make additional cuts of $313 billion, for a total of $1.24 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, according to The Hill.
But according to the White House’s Kevin Hassett, “we’re not taking away anybody’s Medicaid.”
After Fox News host Bill Hemmer told Hassett on Monday that the White House is “getting hammered on these Medicaid cuts,” Hassett, chuckling, said: “The bottom line is that we’re just, we’re not taking away anybody’s Medicaid. We’re definitely not taking away anybody’s Medicare.”
Hassett insisted that Republicans are merely “going after waste, fraud, and abuse,” and claimed “there’s a heck of a lot of it out there.”
Some experts put the waste, fraud, and abuse numbers—which can include improper payments and errors—at about five percent of Medicaid spending.
Hassett appears to disagree.
“A lot of budget savings have been found by people really in the House, in the Senate—not just conservatives—moderates agree that there’s a lot of money that can be saved. And the bottom line is that we’re, in the end going to balance this budget, and we’ve got to balance this budget by getting rid of waste, fraud, and abuse, and we’re going to do it.”
The Congressional Budget Office, according to KFF, has also estimated that by 2034 there will be an additional 16 million more uninsured people if the bill is signed into law.
“The scale of the proposed reductions in Medicaid is unprecedented in the history of the program, which has tended to expand coverage over time since its creation in 1965,” The New York Times reports.
Calling the cuts “savings,” the Times reports the bill in part “would establish a new, strict national work requirement for some people on the program, who would need to demonstrate they had worked at least 80 hours the month before they sign up, or qualified for an exemption.”
More cuts to Medicaid in the bill could be coming. The Times also reports that U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday “told reporters that he would propose an amendment that would cut Medicaid even further.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Despite bill’s $1T cut Trump official insists “we’re not taking away anybody’s Medicaid.”pic.twitter.com/xuSRDvHCap
— David Badash (@davidbadash) June 30, 2025
