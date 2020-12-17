OMG!
All Those Extra Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Found in Vials? Trump’s Veterans Dept. Is Throwing Them Out.
President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Veterans Affairs is throwing away extra coronavirus vaccine found in vials from Pfizer that are designed to provide five inoculations.
Why?
“Inventory monitoring.”
Just one day after the doctors and nurses started inoculating Americans with the desperately-awaited coronavirus vaccine, reports started coming in that many vials, which hold five injections, had enough extra for one or two more. Two more injections from a five-injection vial is literally an extra 40%, which means up to an extra 40% of Americans could be protected from the deadly disease earlier than first expected.
With inventory of the vaccine low, and delays expected after President Donald Trump passed on purchasing millions of more doses from Pfizer, the extra vaccine is literally a lifesaver.
Except to President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
An internal memo obtained by Radio.com (formerly CBS Radio) reveals the VA “is planning to discard additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer vials that arrived overfilled, despite Food and Drug Administration guidance to use all doses during the public health emergency.”
Officials at Veterans Affairs say they “argued using the extra doses could jeopardize future allocations of the vaccine.”
“VA officials don’t want medical staff to administer more than the five doses per vial, and any additional doses should be ‘discarded,’ according to a memo obtained by Connecting Vets, which was sent to Veterans Health Administration pharmacy chiefs and others at the department Thursday morning.”
But the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates vaccines, has publicly directed medical professionals to use all the vaccine available.
“CDC is requiring strict inventory monitoring of this product,” the VA memo reads. “Drawing extra doses will make the data questionable.”
“Sending what appears to be inaccurate data to CDC may jeopardize VA’s ability to get additional allocations of product in the future,” the memo, from Jennifer L. Zacher, adds.
Nearly 4000 Americans died from COVID-19 just yesterday. Over 310,000 Americans have already been killed by the coronavirus.
OMG!
Trump’s COVID Advisor Urges Americans to Visit Elderly for Thanksgiving Because It May Be Their ‘Final’ One
President Donald Trump’s highly controversial COVID-19 advisor,Dr. Scott Atlas, is urging Americans to visit their elderly family members for Thanksgiving because it may be their final one. Atlas warns against isolation despite the coronavirus pandemic’s near-exponential explosion.
“This kind of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly who are now being told don’t see your family at Thanksgiving,” Atlas, a radiologist, not an epidemiologist, told Fox News Monday evening, as Media Matters reported.
“For many people this is their final Thanksgiving, believe it or not. What are we doing here? I think we have to have a policy, which I have been advocating, which is a whole person, whole health policy. It’s not about just stopping cases of COVID. We have to talk about the damage of the policy itself.”
Atlas, who has embraced dangerous “herd immunity,” also talked about a rise in thoughts of suicide among young adults frustrated with pandemic restrictions.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Americans to stay away from family members and others who are elderly or at increased risk over the holidays.
“If you have someone in the family, an elderly person or person with an underlying condition who, whatever that underlying condition may be—diabetes, obesity, hypertension, someone on chemotherapy for one reason or other, cancer, auto-immune disease—you really need to make a decision,” Fauci said last week on MSNBC.
Dr. Atlas is currently under fire for telling Michigan residents to “rise up” against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new coronavirus restrictions. Whitmer has been the target of domestic terror plots including plans to kidnap and try her for “treason.”
Watch:
OMG!
‘Mail Has Been Sitting for Over Week!’: Disturbing Video From Inside Florida Post Office – Mail-In Ballots ‘Piled Up’
A top Florida congressman just tweeted out video from inside a Miami post office that shows what appears to be an out of control sorting facility with mail in bins and boxes in no discernible order. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for months worked to slow down the processing and delivery of mail, and this video seems to show he was successful.
“Mail has been sitting for over week!” Florida House of Representatives Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee says, noting “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor.”
“Speaking with a resident within the area and being told some in the area haven’t received their mail from the below mentioned post office in five days.”
Take a look:
Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz
— Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020
Some responses via Twitter:
What. And I can’t emphasize this enough. The. Fuck. https://t.co/9il3AnluFH
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2020
How do you feel knowing you took all steps necessary to mail your ballot well ahead of deadline only to find out it is intentionally sitting around unsorted, undelivered and that Republicans are in courts to make sure it doesn't count if late, even though you followed the rules? https://t.co/Q0WVtuuYfK
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 30, 2020
This video should have 1 million retweets.
It won't…and that sucks…
Because if this is happening at other post offices across the country this could be directly responsible for Trump winning. https://t.co/3v1TOnx3Cp
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 30, 2020
America.
Don't accept this.
This was Trump and DeJoy's plan all along. https://t.co/3v1TOnx3Cp
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 30, 2020
If things come down to Florida, look for @JennaEllisEsq and Co. to no doubt argue these votes should be excluded if they fail to arrive in time after USPS left them sitting for days. https://t.co/Nid6RtIF09
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2020
What is being done about this??? https://t.co/dLiKgCQKBx
— Jodi Jacobson ?? #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 30, 2020
All according to the GOP plan. https://t.co/7GAnWQRKpR
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 30, 2020
This is un-American.
And why we must vote in person or use a drop off box whenever possible.
This cannot stand. VOTE.
And then we must prosecute all responsible for USPS sabotage… https://t.co/jpu3SWxw4S
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) October 30, 2020
WHAT THE FUCK?????
Everyone in media needs to get on this. These ballots better be counted!!! https://t.co/C4vXyN3z6G
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 30, 2020
OMG!
Trump Arrived Too Late to Be Tested Before Debate With Biden – Host Had Relied on ‘Honor System’: Report
President Donald Trump was not tested for coronavirus before entering the facility where he spent approximately two hours, including the 90-minute debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Chris Wallace revealed an extraordinary breakdown in security, potentially putting Joe Biden and everyone else at risk.
“The clinic had a rule you wear a mask inside,” Hemmer explained, according to a trranscript posted by The Daily Beast’s Andrew Kirell. “That was stated clearly. If you look at the statement today, I’ll read a key line: ‘Individuals traveling with both candidates including the candidates themselves had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.’ They weren’t tested by the Clinic based on the statement, Chris, and to me that sounds like an honor system.”
“Well, they couldn’t be tested by the Clinic,” Wallace replied, referring to the Cleveland Clinic, which hosted the debate.
“You were tested. I was tested,” said Hemmer.
“I understand that, Bill, but the difference was I arrived on Sunday, you arrived on Monday. They didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon. So for them to get tested, there wouldn’t have been enough time to have the test, and have the debate at nine o’clock that night,” Wallace continued.
“They didn’t show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon. Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns.”
Chris Wallace says Trump showed up too late to the debate to be tested as planned so they had to abide by the "honor system" pic.twitter.com/SonuY7kKD1
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020
Inside the debate hall all attendees except participants were required to wear masks throughout the debate. Everyone on the Biden side did, almost everyone on the Trump side did not. The Cleveland Clinic reportedly asked but the Trump camp ignored the requests.
