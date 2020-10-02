OMG!
Trump Arrived Too Late to Be Tested Before Debate With Biden – Host Had Relied on ‘Honor System’: Report
President Donald Trump was not tested for coronavirus before entering the facility where he spent approximately two hours, including the 90-minute debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Chris Wallace revealed an extraordinary breakdown in security, potentially putting Joe Biden and everyone else at risk.
“The clinic had a rule you wear a mask inside,” Hemmer explained, according to a trranscript posted by The Daily Beast’s Andrew Kirell. “That was stated clearly. If you look at the statement today, I’ll read a key line: ‘Individuals traveling with both candidates including the candidates themselves had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.’ They weren’t tested by the Clinic based on the statement, Chris, and to me that sounds like an honor system.”
“Well, they couldn’t be tested by the Clinic,” Wallace replied, referring to the Cleveland Clinic, which hosted the debate.
“You were tested. I was tested,” said Hemmer.
“I understand that, Bill, but the difference was I arrived on Sunday, you arrived on Monday. They didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon. So for them to get tested, there wouldn’t have been enough time to have the test, and have the debate at nine o’clock that night,” Wallace continued.
“They didn’t show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon. Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns.”
Chris Wallace says Trump showed up too late to the debate to be tested as planned so they had to abide by the "honor system" pic.twitter.com/SonuY7kKD1
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020
Inside the debate hall all attendees except participants were required to wear masks throughout the debate. Everyone on the Biden side did, almost everyone on the Trump side did not. The Cleveland Clinic reportedly asked but the Trump camp ignored the requests.
OMG!
Read Whistleblower Complaint: Fired Doc Tried to Find Coronavirus Vaccine–Officials Ordered Focus on Trump Malaria Drug
Dr. Rick Bright’s 89-page whistleblower complaint reveals what could very well be the most damaging proof to date that corruption, malfeasance, and greed have permeated the entire federal government and tens of thousands of Americans have died as a result.
Dr. Bright, the nation’s vaccine chief, says that as far back as January he was working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but top Trump administration officials instead ordered him to focus on how to use anti-malaria drugs President Trump was pushing, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin, as cure-alls for the deadly virus.
The official whistleblower complaint alleges that “despite Dr. Bright’s efforts to ensure that the U.S. government dedicated the appropriate resources and expert personnel to combat this deadly virus, HHS political leadership leveled baseless criticisms against him for his proactive efforts to invest early in vaccine development as well as in critical supplies such as masks, respirators, and swabs, which were in short supply and would be necessary to combat COVID-19.”
“Thereafter, HHS political leadership retaliated against Dr. Bright for his objections and resistance to funding potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections and by the Administration itself. Specifically, as detailed in the attached emails and other documentary evidence, Dr. Bright opposed the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as lacking scientific merit, even though the Administration promoted it as a panacea and demanded that New York and New Jersey be ‘flooded’ with these drugs, which were imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA.”
The complaint also says, “Dr. Bright provided [a] reporter with emails between HHS officials that were not privileged or classified or otherwise legally restricted from dissemination, which discussed the drug’s potential toxicity and demonstrated the political pressure to rush these drugs from Pakistan and India to American households. Dr. Bright hoped that by shining a light on HHS’s reckless and dangerous push to make these drug available, American lives would be saved.”
“HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar and Dr. Kadlec, were already gunning for Dr. Bright’s removal because of other issues he had raised about fraud, waste, and abuse, but they chose to remove him as BARDA Director within days of publication of the article about chloroquine because they suspected that he was the source. Coincidentally, on the very day that they involuntarily removed Dr. Bright from his position, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a warning that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19.”
“Dr. Bright was removed as BARDA Director and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic because his efforts to prioritize science and safety over political expediency and to expose practices that posed a substantial risk to public health and safety, especially as it applied to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, rankled those in the Administration who wished to continue to push this false narrative.”
Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld, who was on today’s conference call with Dr, Bright and his attorneys, offers these excerpts from the whistleblower complaint:
NEW: Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted BARDA chief who had led vaccine development for Covid-19, revealed his whistleblower complaint today.
He says Trump admin demanded NY and NJ be "flooded" with hydroxychloroquine as an unproven "panacea."
Doc: https://t.co/B9GmNH1kkr pic.twitter.com/ktovlnMoE3
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Banks detailing one of those alleged cronyism awards:
In one example pre-dating the pandemic, Bright says Kadlec wanted him to award contracts to a CEO who was "friends with Jared Kushner" and "had Hollywood connections."
From the complaint. pic.twitter.com/bQuTGlZtUK
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Examples of Bright's advice on the pandemic the Trump admin allegedly ignored:
* That U.S. needs 3.5 BILLION masks, but stockpile only has 100 million.
* A syringe shortage
"We do not have needles and syringes to administer any sort of vaccine at this point," Katz said.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Read the full whistleblower complaint here (search for “addendum” in the document to find Dr. Bright’s statement.)
OMG!
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
In a leaked audio recording (below) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly tells sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt their beloved commanding officer, who he fired late last week, was “too stupid” to helm their ship.
In the audio one person’s voice, presumably a sailor under Captain Crozier, can be heard responding to Modly’s remarks in astonishment, by saying, “What the f*ck?”
The audio was first published by Task & Purpose.
Related –
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
Modly fired Crozier after the captain sent a letter to his superiors pleading for help with the coronavirus. At the time he sent the letter, 100 or more sailors had been infected. As of today, that number is 173 or more. Among them now is Capt. Crozier himself.
At one point Modly tells the sailors they’d be “pretty f*cking scared” if a missile were coming at them, suggesting that it’s OK they are at risk of dying of the coronavirus.
He also blames China for the coronavirus, which could be problematic for US-China relations.
Modly told the sailors Crozier should have known his letter would leak to the press – just as the below audio did.
At the very end Mody says, “Go Navy,” and someone repeats it, in what sounds like a mocking tone.
Listen:
OMG!
Some Trump Supporters ‘Delight’ in Intentionally Defying Coronavirus Pandemic Protocols to Stick It to the Libs: Report
A new report from The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins reveals that some conservative Trump supporters are intentionally defying recommended social distancing protocols as a way to stick it to their political foes.
In his article, Coppins interviews Georgia resident Geoff Frost, who says that older conservatives who play at his local country club have made a habit of blowing off recommendations against shaking hands and sharing golf carts during the worst public health crisis the United States has faced in decades.
“The white-haired Republicans seemed to delight in breaking the new rules,” Coppins writes. “They made a show of shaking hands, and complained loudly about the ‘stupid hoax’ being propagated by virus alarmists. When their tee times were up, they piled defiantly into golf carts, shoulder to shoulder, and sped off toward the first hole.”
Coppins also interviews some conservatives in Texas who similarly tell him that they won’t change anything about their lifestyles to accommodate the new reality of the pandemic.
“Bret, a sales representative from Plano, Texas, who asked that I not use his last name, proudly told me how unfazed he and his conservative neighbors were by the threat of an outbreak,” Coppins reports. “In his view, the recent wave of government-mandated lockdowns was a product of panic-mongering in the mainstream media, and he welcomed Trump’s call for businesses to reopen by Easter.”
