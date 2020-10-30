OMG!
‘Mail Has Been Sitting for Over Week!’: Disturbing Video From Inside Florida Post Office – Mail-In Ballots ‘Piled Up’
A top Florida congressman just tweeted out video from inside a Miami post office that shows what appears to be an out of control sorting facility with mail in bins and boxes in no discernible order. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for months worked to slow down the processing and delivery of mail, and this video seems to show he was successful.
“Mail has been sitting for over week!” Florida House of Representatives Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee says, noting “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor.”
“Speaking with a resident within the area and being told some in the area haven’t received their mail from the below mentioned post office in five days.”
Take a look:
Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz
— Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020
Some responses via Twitter:
What. And I can’t emphasize this enough. The. Fuck. https://t.co/9il3AnluFH
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 30, 2020
How do you feel knowing you took all steps necessary to mail your ballot well ahead of deadline only to find out it is intentionally sitting around unsorted, undelivered and that Republicans are in courts to make sure it doesn't count if late, even though you followed the rules? https://t.co/Q0WVtuuYfK
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 30, 2020
This video should have 1 million retweets.
It won't…and that sucks…
Because if this is happening at other post offices across the country this could be directly responsible for Trump winning. https://t.co/3v1TOnx3Cp
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 30, 2020
America.
Don't accept this.
This was Trump and DeJoy's plan all along. https://t.co/3v1TOnx3Cp
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 30, 2020
If things come down to Florida, look for @JennaEllisEsq and Co. to no doubt argue these votes should be excluded if they fail to arrive in time after USPS left them sitting for days. https://t.co/Nid6RtIF09
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 30, 2020
What is being done about this??? https://t.co/dLiKgCQKBx
— Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) October 30, 2020
All according to the GOP plan. https://t.co/7GAnWQRKpR
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) October 30, 2020
This is un-American.
And why we must vote in person or use a drop off box whenever possible.
This cannot stand. VOTE.
And then we must prosecute all responsible for USPS sabotage… https://t.co/jpu3SWxw4S
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 30, 2020
WHAT THE FUCK🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
Everyone in media needs to get on this. These ballots better be counted!!! https://t.co/C4vXyN3z6G
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 30, 2020
OMG!
Trump Arrived Too Late to Be Tested Before Debate With Biden – Host Had Relied on ‘Honor System’: Report
President Donald Trump was not tested for coronavirus before entering the facility where he spent approximately two hours, including the 90-minute debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Chris Wallace revealed an extraordinary breakdown in security, potentially putting Joe Biden and everyone else at risk.
“The clinic had a rule you wear a mask inside,” Hemmer explained, according to a trranscript posted by The Daily Beast’s Andrew Kirell. “That was stated clearly. If you look at the statement today, I’ll read a key line: ‘Individuals traveling with both candidates including the candidates themselves had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.’ They weren’t tested by the Clinic based on the statement, Chris, and to me that sounds like an honor system.”
“Well, they couldn’t be tested by the Clinic,” Wallace replied, referring to the Cleveland Clinic, which hosted the debate.
“You were tested. I was tested,” said Hemmer.
“I understand that, Bill, but the difference was I arrived on Sunday, you arrived on Monday. They didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon. So for them to get tested, there wouldn’t have been enough time to have the test, and have the debate at nine o’clock that night,” Wallace continued.
“They didn’t show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon. Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns.”
Chris Wallace says Trump showed up too late to the debate to be tested as planned so they had to abide by the "honor system" pic.twitter.com/SonuY7kKD1
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020
Inside the debate hall all attendees except participants were required to wear masks throughout the debate. Everyone on the Biden side did, almost everyone on the Trump side did not. The Cleveland Clinic reportedly asked but the Trump camp ignored the requests.
OMG!
Read Whistleblower Complaint: Fired Doc Tried to Find Coronavirus Vaccine–Officials Ordered Focus on Trump Malaria Drug
Dr. Rick Bright’s 89-page whistleblower complaint reveals what could very well be the most damaging proof to date that corruption, malfeasance, and greed have permeated the entire federal government and tens of thousands of Americans have died as a result.
Dr. Bright, the nation’s vaccine chief, says that as far back as January he was working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but top Trump administration officials instead ordered him to focus on how to use anti-malaria drugs President Trump was pushing, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin, as cure-alls for the deadly virus.
The official whistleblower complaint alleges that “despite Dr. Bright’s efforts to ensure that the U.S. government dedicated the appropriate resources and expert personnel to combat this deadly virus, HHS political leadership leveled baseless criticisms against him for his proactive efforts to invest early in vaccine development as well as in critical supplies such as masks, respirators, and swabs, which were in short supply and would be necessary to combat COVID-19.”
“Thereafter, HHS political leadership retaliated against Dr. Bright for his objections and resistance to funding potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections and by the Administration itself. Specifically, as detailed in the attached emails and other documentary evidence, Dr. Bright opposed the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as lacking scientific merit, even though the Administration promoted it as a panacea and demanded that New York and New Jersey be ‘flooded’ with these drugs, which were imported from factories in Pakistan and India that had not been inspected by the FDA.”
The complaint also says, “Dr. Bright provided [a] reporter with emails between HHS officials that were not privileged or classified or otherwise legally restricted from dissemination, which discussed the drug’s potential toxicity and demonstrated the political pressure to rush these drugs from Pakistan and India to American households. Dr. Bright hoped that by shining a light on HHS’s reckless and dangerous push to make these drug available, American lives would be saved.”
“HHS leadership, including Secretary Azar and Dr. Kadlec, were already gunning for Dr. Bright’s removal because of other issues he had raised about fraud, waste, and abuse, but they chose to remove him as BARDA Director within days of publication of the article about chloroquine because they suspected that he was the source. Coincidentally, on the very day that they involuntarily removed Dr. Bright from his position, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a warning that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19.”
“Dr. Bright was removed as BARDA Director and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic because his efforts to prioritize science and safety over political expediency and to expose practices that posed a substantial risk to public health and safety, especially as it applied to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, rankled those in the Administration who wished to continue to push this false narrative.”
Courthouse News’ Adam Klasfeld, who was on today’s conference call with Dr, Bright and his attorneys, offers these excerpts from the whistleblower complaint:
NEW: Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted BARDA chief who had led vaccine development for Covid-19, revealed his whistleblower complaint today.
He says Trump admin demanded NY and NJ be "flooded" with hydroxychloroquine as an unproven "panacea."
Doc: https://t.co/B9GmNH1kkr pic.twitter.com/ktovlnMoE3
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Banks detailing one of those alleged cronyism awards:
In one example pre-dating the pandemic, Bright says Kadlec wanted him to award contracts to a CEO who was "friends with Jared Kushner" and "had Hollywood connections."
From the complaint. pic.twitter.com/bQuTGlZtUK
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Examples of Bright's advice on the pandemic the Trump admin allegedly ignored:
* That U.S. needs 3.5 BILLION masks, but stockpile only has 100 million.
* A syringe shortage
"We do not have needles and syringes to administer any sort of vaccine at this point," Katz said.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
Read the full whistleblower complaint here (search for “addendum” in the document to find Dr. Bright’s statement.)
OMG!
Leaked Audio: Sailor Responds With Astonished Expletive as Acting Navy Secretary Blasts Fired Captain as ‘Too Stupid’
In a leaked audio recording (below) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly tells sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt their beloved commanding officer, who he fired late last week, was “too stupid” to helm their ship.
In the audio one person’s voice, presumably a sailor under Captain Crozier, can be heard responding to Modly’s remarks in astonishment, by saying, “What the f*ck?”
The audio was first published by Task & Purpose.
Related –
Read: Navy Secretary Tells Crew Ravaged by COVID-19 Their Fired Captain Was ‘Stupid,’ Betrayed Them by Asking for Help
Modly fired Crozier after the captain sent a letter to his superiors pleading for help with the coronavirus. At the time he sent the letter, 100 or more sailors had been infected. As of today, that number is 173 or more. Among them now is Capt. Crozier himself.
At one point Modly tells the sailors they’d be “pretty f*cking scared” if a missile were coming at them, suggesting that it’s OK they are at risk of dying of the coronavirus.
He also blames China for the coronavirus, which could be problematic for US-China relations.
Modly told the sailors Crozier should have known his letter would leak to the press – just as the below audio did.
At the very end Mody says, “Go Navy,” and someone repeats it, in what sounds like a mocking tone.
Listen:
