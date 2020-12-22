News
Vatican: It’s ‘Morally Acceptable’ to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Derived from Aborted Fetuses
The Vatican released a statement Monday that said it’s “morally acceptable” to receive a vaccination for COVID-19, even if the vaccine’s research or production involved using cell lines derived from aborted fetuses. They cited the “grave danger” of the pandemic as their reasoning behind the controversial move.
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office charged with promoting and defending church morals and traditions, released a heavily cited document that stated, in part: “when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.”
Anyone objecting to the vaccine due to its nature and their religion may do so, but the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith noted these entities must “do their utmost to avoid, by other prophylactic means and appropriate behavior, becoming vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent.”
The Vatican News reported that Pope Francis approved the text on Thursday.
“In such a case, all vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive,” the report said.
“In view of the gravity of the current pandemic and the lack of availability of alternative vaccines, the reasons to accept the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are sufficiently serious to justify their use,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said in their own statement last week.
The U.S. conference said that receiving one of the vaccines “ought to be understood as an act of charity toward the other members of our community” and “considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good.”
coronavirus
A New Dawn in the Fight Against COVID: ‘Fauci is Vaccinated’
Dr. Anthony Fauci received his first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine Monday morning.
Fauci said he hoped his vaccination would serve as a “symbol to the rest of the country.”
“I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine, and I [want] to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said.
Just like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two injections, given 28 days apart, to prime the immune system well enough to fight off the coronavirus. But because the vaccine is so new, researchers don’t know how long its protection might last, The New York Times reported.
CNN political correspondent Abby D. Phillip tweeted, “Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!”
See additional reactions below.
Fauci is vaccinated.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 22, 2020
Dr. Fauci gave a thumbs up after getting the first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine. He said he hopes he can serve "as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine."
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 22, 2020
Wonderful to know that Dr. Fauci will soon be working with a President of the United States who reveres rather than abuses him.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 22, 2020
Great to see Dr. Fauci being vaccinated on TV today. Not just because of the signal that it sends but also because we legit need him to be healthy for as long as possible!
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) December 22, 2020
Fauci walkin’ the walk. pic.twitter.com/kPICYphlnm
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 22, 2020
BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a thumbs up after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine, saying he hoped getting the vaccine serves "as a symbol to rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine." https://t.co/lzKfIrvEuA pic.twitter.com/LU4Cb2ALTa
— ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2020
News
Former Trump Official Calls His Desperate Actions to Steal the Election ‘Unconscionable’
A former Trump administration official on Tuesday unloaded on President Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate bids to stay in power.
Elizabeth Neumann, the former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, told CNN that she was horrified by reports that the Department of Defense fears Trump will order them to intervene and help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“It’s just unconscionable that we’re talking about the president of the United States and the military having to be fearful of him,” she said. “But sadly this is who Trump is and he has been this way for the last four years.”
Neumann then explained that the latest reports about Trump’s disturbing behavior are right in line with behavior she personally witnessed while working for the White House.
“He doesn’t understand the Constitution, he is incompetent in being able to carry out his duties, and his priorities are not what’s best for the country, but what’s best for him,” she said. “I find it interesting that you have White House officials now sounding the alarm, but the person that he is and the way that he has operated… hasn’t changed.”
Watch the video below.
News
Kansas City Newspaper Apologizes to the Black Community for the Last 140 Years: ‘We Are Sorry’
In the first installment of a six-part series, The Kansas City Star apologized for what the newspaper called decades of “robb(ing) an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice, and recognition.”
The article, “The truth in Black and white: An apology from The Kansas City Star,” described an unabashed look at how publishers and writers “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians” for the last 140 years.
“It reinforced Jim Crow laws and redlining,” Mike Fannin, president and editor of The Star, wrote on Sunday. “Decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.”
Fannin continued, “Reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world. They felt shame at what was missing: the achievements, aspirations and milestones of an entire population routinely overlooked, as if Black people were invisible.”
Before I say more, I feel it to be my moral obligation to express what is in the hearts and minds of the leadership and staff of an organization that is nearly as old as the city it loves and covers:
We are sorry.
The Star now says it is encouraging other Kansas City businesses to examine their own histories. Management has formed The Kansas City Star Advisory Board to help guide coverage in the future.
“A positive step by the [Kansas City Star] with more needed,” wrote Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter, in response to the apology by the newspaper. “Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same.”
A positive step by the @KCStar with more needed. Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same. https://t.co/g4sPwlPCgy
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 20, 2020
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times also issued a similar investigation and subsequent apology to its readers.
Watch the video below.
