Kansas City Newspaper Apologizes to the Black Community for the Last 140 Years: ‘We Are Sorry’
In the first installment of a six-part series, The Kansas City Star apologized for what the newspaper called decades of “robb(ing) an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice, and recognition.”
The article, “The truth in Black and white: An apology from The Kansas City Star,” described an unabashed look at how publishers and writers “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians” for the last 140 years.
“It reinforced Jim Crow laws and redlining,” Mike Fannin, president and editor of The Star, wrote on Sunday. “Decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition.”
Fannin continued, “Reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world. They felt shame at what was missing: the achievements, aspirations and milestones of an entire population routinely overlooked, as if Black people were invisible.”
Before I say more, I feel it to be my moral obligation to express what is in the hearts and minds of the leadership and staff of an organization that is nearly as old as the city it loves and covers:
We are sorry.
The Star now says it is encouraging other Kansas City businesses to examine their own histories. Management has formed The Kansas City Star Advisory Board to help guide coverage in the future.
“A positive step by the [Kansas City Star] with more needed,” wrote Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter, in response to the apology by the newspaper. “Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same.”
A positive step by the @KCStar with more needed. Now I hope my friends in the local TV news business do the same. https://t.co/g4sPwlPCgy
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 20, 2020
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times also issued a similar investigation and subsequent apology to its readers.
Watch the video below.
CORRUPTION
Exposed: The 7 Most Shocking Things In the 5,593 Page Stimulus Bill
On Monday, congressional leaders finally unveiled the text of the coronavirus stimulus package.
The bill is 5,593 pages, meaning it is basically impossible for any member of Congress to read the legislation prior to voting on it this evening.
“Let’s say the vote is at 8 pm in the House, lawmakers could technically read the Covid relief/omnibus bill at a rough rate of about 4 seconds per page,” HuffPost correspondent Tara Golshan reported. “Basically read Infinite Jest five times over and then some in six hours.”
Here are seven shocking facts about the legislation that have been discovered so far.
Five pages on reincarnation
Beginning on page 5099 of the bill PDF file, the bill spends five pages laying out the process for determining who will be recognized as the next reincarnation of the Dalia Lama.
The language on reincarnation was spotted by Lisa Desjardins of PBS news.
Filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will be more difficult.
Unemployed workers seeking PUA will have to provide documentation within 21 days.
David Dayen, the executive editor of The Prospect, says the new rule is “an effective tax on people’s time.
This is what I was afraid of. Like much of the year, the relief comes with unnecessary administrative burdens, an effective tax on people's time. https://t.co/QImPv75NMD
— David Dayen (@ddayen) December 21, 2020
Owners of race horses got a tax break
While Americans will only get up-to $600 in direct financial aid in the bill, racehorse owners will receive a tax break.
The tax break was noticed by Lee Fang of The Intercept.
The so-called 'three martini lunch' tax deduction, used by business to deduct food and beverage expenses, is in there. pic.twitter.com/lOFLc6iYv8
— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2020
If you own a multifamily rental property, ie an apartment building, the coronavirus stimulus legislation has a retroactive tax break for you pic.twitter.com/ATllvyM2cU
— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2020
Two new museums will be established
One of the little-notices aspects of the bill is that it will authorize two new museums.
CNN reporter Lauren Fox noticed the bill will establish a new American Women’s History Museum and National Museum of the American Latino.
Fun fact: This omni-stimulus includes the creation of TWO new Smithsonian Museums. American Women's History Museum and National Museum of the American Latino.
— Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) December 21, 2020
The new eviction moratorium only lasts for five weeks
Despite the looming eviction crisis, the new bill only extends protections until the end of January.
The length of the eviction moratorium was noted by Elizabeth Landers of Vice News.
as expected, the federal eviction moratorium is extended in this latest relief bill – but only through Jan 31 pic.twitter.com/GZibP9oJ2E
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) December 21, 2020
Stimulus bill decriminalizes unauthorized use of Smokey the Bear
Department of Agriculture propaganda icon Smokey the Bear was also included in the legislation addressing the coronavirus economic crisis.
The legislative language was reported by Erik Wasson of Bloomberg news.
Bill decriminalizes unauthorized use of the Swiss Coat of Arms or Smokey the Bear
— Erik Wasson (@elwasson) December 21, 2020
Stimulus includes “three martini” lunch deductions for corporations
While Americans wait in bread lines, big corporations got the “three martini” tax cut that was pushed by Donald Trump, as reported by Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.
And there it is — as we reported last night, the tax deduction business meals is in the covid relief package for both 2021 and 2022
(h/t@ @GlenBirnbaum) https://t.co/iwOYO67opr pic.twitter.com/IJ53QKuhU8
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) December 21, 2020
Elton John and David Furnish Write Love Notes Every Saturday
An icon and hero to many, Sir Elton John celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary to David Furnish on Monday, December 21, 2020. The couple celebrated their 15-year milestone of their civil marriage on the same date.
John and Furnish provided intimate details of their commitment in Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue’s New York Times bestseller, “What Makes a Marriage Last.”
The couple met at a last-minute dinner party John hosted where he invited a handful of friends and their guests.
“The last thing on my mind was looking for someone to love,” John shared. “I just wanted to meet some new people.”
“I thought I would walk into this rock star’s house and meet a big ego,” Furnish said. “He didn’t want to talk about himself at all. He wanted to hear about our lives, our careers, our families, our interests, and our friends.”
John remembered meeting Furnish for the first time. “He was so intelligent. It was like ‘Oh, my God, an independent person!’”
The book also described John and Furnish’s celebration of love every Saturday of the year when they pay tribute to their fateful dinner party many years before with hand-written love notes. “That’s 52 love notes a year and since they started 26 years ago – 52 times 26 is 1,352 love notes,” the book stated.
“Prior to [the civil ceremony] we’d always said, ‘We don’t need a piece of paper to validate who we are,’ but I think we were a little naïve,” Furnish recalled. “There is something about having society validate your relationship.”
John agreed, “The civil partnership was moving, but the marriage was even more moving. I think it’s because we had the children [Zachary and Elijah] there.”
Having their children “brought us closer together,” Furnish said. ” We’d been independent adults for such a long time that the responsibility of raising a child meant we both hit the same learning curve at the same time.”
Both David and Furnish suffered from a history of substance abuse, although John’s was much farther along when they met. John recalled being 23 years sober when Furnish began his own sobriety journey.
“I just felt I wanted the clarity, particularly with the children. I thought, I’m not the person I used to be, and I wanted to hit the reset button,” Furnish recalled.
“I never had any doubt that this was an honest, lovely, kind, beautiful man. And I’ve never had anybody in my life like that before,” John said. “Even when he was drinking, we still had an open, honest relationship, and he came through on everything he said.”
“We’re both in AA now – we go to meetings together, which is really nice,” added Furnish.
John’s advice to young couples is straightforward.
“Learn about yourself before you give yourself,” John said. “Your own identity and your own self-worth are the greatest things you can bring to a relationship. If you don’t learn to love yourself, you can end up in a relationship with the wrong person.”
2020 Road to the White House
Buttigieg on Ambassador James Hormel: ‘He Helped Pave the Way’
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg served as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2020 before running as a presidential candidate against his potential new boss, Biden.
If approved, Buttigieg would become the nation’s first out Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
“This weekend I had the privilege of talking with Ambassador James Hormel, who broke a barrier as the first openly LGBTQ nominee sent to the Senate,” Buttigieg tweeted on Sunday. “Ultimately he was denied even a vote and served through a recess appointment—but helped pave the way for so many, including me.”
This weekend I had the privilege of talking with Ambassador James Hormel, who broke a barrier as the first openly LGBTQ nominee sent to the Senate. Ultimately he was denied even a vote and served through a recess appointment—but helped pave the way for so many, including me. pic.twitter.com/8UYh3O3Mta
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 20, 2020
Two hours earlier, Buttigieg tweeted, “Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources. In the Biden-Harris administration, we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.”
Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources.
In the Biden-Harris administration, we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 20, 2020
