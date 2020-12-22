Former Trump Official Calls His Desperate Actions to Steal the Election ‘Unconscionable’

A former Trump administration official on Tuesday unloaded on President Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate bids to stay in power.

Elizabeth Neumann, the former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, told CNN that she was horrified by reports that the Department of Defense fears Trump will order them to intervene and help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“It’s just unconscionable that we’re talking about the president of the United States and the military having to be fearful of him,” she said. “But sadly this is who Trump is and he has been this way for the last four years.”

Neumann then explained that the latest reports about Trump’s disturbing behavior are right in line with behavior she personally witnessed while working for the White House.

“He doesn’t understand the Constitution, he is incompetent in being able to carry out his duties, and his priorities are not what’s best for the country, but what’s best for him,” she said. “I find it interesting that you have White House officials now sounding the alarm, but the person that he is and the way that he has operated… hasn’t changed.”

Watch the video below.