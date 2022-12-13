Unvaccinated People More Likely to Have Serious Driving Accidents, Study Finds

People who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have a 72 percent higher chance of getting into a traffic crash that requires hospitalization, a new study published in the American Journal of Medicine says.

The study looked at data of 11.2 million people taken from 178 medical centers in Ontario, Canada. Researchers found that 84 percent had received a COVID-19 vaccine as of July 31, 2021 while 16 percent hadn’t.

Researchers also found that, in a one-month period, 6,682 of all the individuals had received care for serious car crashes. Of those individuals, 75 percent had received COVID-19 vaccinations and 25 percent hadn’t.

This may sound like vaccinated individuals were more likely to get into car crashes. But because the 25 percent of unvaccinated crash victims came from a smaller pool of similarly unvaccinated individuals, researchers calculated that unvaxxed people were 72 percent more likely to be in a serious traffic accident when compared to vaxxed`individuals.

“We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the study’s authors stated.

Other recently released research from the Commonwealth Fund showed that COVID-19 vaccines saved 3.2 million lives in the U.S. over a two-year period.

While some people who didn’t get vaccinated worried about potential side effects, chose other COVID-19 prevention methods, or stayed unvaccinated to protest vaccine mandates as a form of government overreach, others peddled misinformation about the deadliness of COVID-19 as well as the efficacy of vaccines, face masks, and lockdown orders.