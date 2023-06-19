It’s Not Just Peter Hotez—Harassment of Doctors Has More Than Doubled Since 2020

Dr. Peter Hotez has become the latest doctor to face online harassment—and a new survey shows he’s not alone. Since 2020, the rate of harassment of doctors and scientists on social media has more than doubled, from 23.3% to 66%.

The research letter, published Wednesday by JAMA Network, surveyed 359 doctors and scientists on their experiences using social media. A total of 238 respondents said they were harassed, with the vast majority saying they were harassed for comments specifically about the COVID-19 pandemic and issues like masking and vaccination. Of those, 66 respondents said they had been doxxed, and others reported death threats.

“This study highlights that physicians and scientists changed the way they used social media during the pandemic,” first author Dr. Regina Royan, a research fellow at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern emergency medicine physician said. “Sadly, those that use social media to share public health messages are more likely to face harassment. These are the people that we can’t afford to lose in this conversation, especially at a time when trusted messengers for public health information are essential.”

On Saturday, Hotez, a vaccine scientist, shared a Vice magazine article on Twitter, “Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation,” which led to the podcast host challenging him to come on his program and debate Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Rogan offered $100,000 for charity if Hotez accepted. While Hotez offered to come on Rogan’s show to talk with the host, Rogan specifically requested a debate with Kennedy.

“If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will be reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person,” Rogan tweeted.

He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

Twitter owner Elon Musk fanned the flames by accusing Hotez of being “afraid of a public debate,” amplifying the conversation. On Sunday, Twitter user Alex Rosen, @iFightForKids, went to Hotez’s home to confront him about debating Kennedy.

In an interview Sunday night with Mehdi Hasan on his MSNBC program, Hotez called the harassment he was receiving “overwhelming”.

“You know, the attacks from the anti-vaccine lobby do come in waves. And this time, though, it’s been one of the tougher ones. Because, as you pointed out, the physical stalking and the incessant threatening emails—and the stuff online is just totally whack-a-doodle. And let’s face it, when you have RFK Jr. and Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, all tag-teaming, those tres hombres at the same time, that probably includes just about every follower on Twitter,” Hotez said.

Featured image of Peter Hotez from the Baylor College of Medicine Office of Creative Services via Wikimedia Commons.