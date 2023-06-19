News
It’s Not Just Peter Hotez—Harassment of Doctors Has More Than Doubled Since 2020
Dr. Peter Hotez has become the latest doctor to face online harassment—and a new survey shows he’s not alone. Since 2020, the rate of harassment of doctors and scientists on social media has more than doubled, from 23.3% to 66%.
The research letter, published Wednesday by JAMA Network, surveyed 359 doctors and scientists on their experiences using social media. A total of 238 respondents said they were harassed, with the vast majority saying they were harassed for comments specifically about the COVID-19 pandemic and issues like masking and vaccination. Of those, 66 respondents said they had been doxxed, and others reported death threats.
“This study highlights that physicians and scientists changed the way they used social media during the pandemic,” first author Dr. Regina Royan, a research fellow at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern emergency medicine physician said. “Sadly, those that use social media to share public health messages are more likely to face harassment. These are the people that we can’t afford to lose in this conversation, especially at a time when trusted messengers for public health information are essential.”
READ MORE: Joe Rogan Flattened by Ex-GOP Lawmaker for Still Spreading Vaccine ‘Bull’ After Getting COVID
On Saturday, Hotez, a vaccine scientist, shared a Vice magazine article on Twitter, “Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation,” which led to the podcast host challenging him to come on his program and debate Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. Rogan offered $100,000 for charity if Hotez accepted. While Hotez offered to come on Rogan’s show to talk with the host, Rogan specifically requested a debate with Kennedy.
“If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will be reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person,” Rogan tweeted.
He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023
Twitter owner Elon Musk fanned the flames by accusing Hotez of being “afraid of a public debate,” amplifying the conversation. On Sunday, Twitter user Alex Rosen, @iFightForKids, went to Hotez’s home to confront him about debating Kennedy.
I confronted @PeterHotez and asked why he is too scared to debate @RobertKennedyJr on the @joerogan podcast!
W/ @merissahansen17 pic.twitter.com/rusls6XlzN
— Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 18, 2023
In an interview Sunday night with Mehdi Hasan on his MSNBC program, Hotez called the harassment he was receiving “overwhelming”.
“You know, the attacks from the anti-vaccine lobby do come in waves. And this time, though, it’s been one of the tougher ones. Because, as you pointed out, the physical stalking and the incessant threatening emails—and the stuff online is just totally whack-a-doodle. And let’s face it, when you have RFK Jr. and Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, all tag-teaming, those tres hombres at the same time, that probably includes just about every follower on Twitter,” Hotez said.
Featured image of Peter Hotez from the Baylor College of Medicine Office of Creative Services via Wikimedia Commons.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL
Biden to Fund California Power Grid Upgrade in Climate Change Push
President Joe Biden is making a campaign stop Monday in Palo Alto, where he is expected to announce $67 million in funding to upgrade California’s power grid.
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) provides power to most of California and is one of the largest energy companies in the United States. However, PG&E’s equipment has been linked to several major wildfires, including two of the worst in the state’s history.
In November 2018, the Camp Fire—the deadliest fire in the state’s history—killed at least 86 people and destroyed 14,000 homes. The California Public Utilities Commission’s Safety and Enforcement Division (SED) report on the fire blamed poor maintenance practices at a PG&E tower. The C-hooks meant to support an insulator assembly showed “significant wear that was not detected as part of PG&E’s transmission infrastructure patrol and inspection program,” according to the SED. One of the C-hooks failed, causing the assembly to fall to the ground and start the fire.
READ MORE: Exxon Knew Its Fuels Cause Climate Change Since 1977 & It Did Nothing
The state’s second-largest wildfire, the 2021 Dixie Fire, was also the result of PG&E equipment, CNN reported. Investigators said the fire started when PG&E power lines came into contact with a tree. At the time, the power company said that over 8 million trees were close enough to power lines that they could come in contact. In response, PG&E promised to bury 10,000 miles of power lines. Another fire, the 2020 Zogg Fire, was also started by a tree coming into contact with power lines, and PG&E’s lines were also linked to the 2019 Kincade Fire.
Though there have been a number of major fires in years past, experts predict that 2023 will be an average year for wildfires due to a wet winter, according to KGO.
“We shouldn’t expect large fires in July which is different than previous years,” said Dr. Craig Clements, Director of the San Jose State University Wildfire Research Center, told the station, but warned that fire danger will increase in the autumn, as it’s the “driest time of year.”
In addition to the money earmarked for the power grid, Biden is also expected to announce $575 million in funding for a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) project devoted to helping communities on the nation’s coasts as the severity of major storms increases.
News
Mike Pence Refuses to Say if He Would Pardon Trump – Wonders Why Republicans Assume He’ll Be Found Guilty
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence struggled not to answer after he was asked if he would pardon former President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd wondered if Pence would consider pardoning the former president after he was hit with 37 federal indictments.
“Well, I just think the question is premature,” Pence dodged. “I mean, honestly, Chuck, I’ve pardoned people who were found guilty of a crime.”
“What was your bar for a pardon?” Todd pressed.
“Well, let me say first and foremost, I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty,” Pence said.
“If you were President Biden, would you pardon him right now?” Todd asked.
“I just think this whole matter is incredibly divisive for the country,” the former vice president waffled. “And look, I just think, at the end of the day, it is saddening to me that we are now in this moment.”
In a recent CNN town hall, Pence also refused to say if he would pardon Trump.
Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.
News
Trump Lawyers Put on Notice by Jack Smith of More Legal Moves to Come
In a legal filing made late Friday, attorneys working for special counsel Jack Smith notified the court that information they will be handing over to Donald Trump’s attorneys as part of the discovery process will contain some information on “ongoing investigations” that could lead to new charges.
According to a report from Alan Feuer of the New York Times, those documents also contain information about “uncharged individuals.”
Now that the former president has been arraigned in a Florida courtroom on 37 federal counts that include alleged violations of the Espionage Act, prosecutors are pressing forward with normal court procedures and the notice given on Friday puts Trump’s lawyers on notice that there is likely more to come.
RELATED: ‘The dam will break’: former Trump communications chief predicts voters will abandon Trump
As Feuer wrote, “…the reference to continuing investigations was the first overt suggestion — however vague — that other criminal cases could emerge from the work that the special counsel Jack Smith has done in bringing the Espionage Act and obstruction indictment against Mr. Trump in Miami last week.”
The Times report notes that the mention of “ongoing investigations” likely are related to Smith’s inquiry into the events of Jan 6th when the former president helped incite an insurrection at the Capitol where protestors attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.
The Times is reporting, “The government’s motion for a protective order, which Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not oppose, said that prosecutors were ready to start turning over a trove of nonclassified evidence that they had collected during the documents investigation,” then adding, “It also sought to restrict disclosure of the evidence to Mr. Trump’s legal team; to people who might be interviewed as witnesses and their lawyers; and to any others who were specifically authorized by the court.”
You can read more here.
