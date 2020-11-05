News
Trump’s Campaign’s Reaction to Election Results Is Like ‘Flailing Fish Breathing Their Last Breaths’: Jake Tapper
Speaking on CNN this Thursday, panelists along with host Jake Tapper discussed how President Trump’s increasingly unhinged rhetoric is likely why his campaign is seemingly keeping him out of the public eye at the moment.
“First of all you have, like, official Republican Washington that’s just kind of like, taking its time, watching what’s happening, waiting for the votes to come in, and pretending as if this Trump world does not exist,” Tapper said. “But the Trump that I’m referring to are these deranged messages from President Trump…”
“While he’s doing that, he and his offspring, his spawn, are out there putting out tweets that have [Twitter warning label] after warning label after warning label because they’re all untrue … and it is increasingly apparent it’s kind of like a fish flailing on a deck of a dock where it’s just like they’re breathing their last breaths,” he added.
News
Trump Sues to Stop Vote Counting in Michigan
The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to force the State of Michigan to stop counting votes.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claims the campaign has not been granted “meaningful access” to ballots.
“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Stepien said, according to The Hill. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”
Trump is actually not interested in all legal votes being counted, as he made clear just past noon in a tweet that Twitter was forced to mask and label as “disputed” and “misleading.”
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
At this point Michigan is a must-win for Trump, and he is behind in that state.
News
GOP Candidate for Indiana AG Tests Positive for COVID-19 on Election Day — After Campaigning Without a Mask
The Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, who has often refused to wear a mask, has contracted coronavirus.
Journalist Adam Wren shared an apparent statement from Todd Rokita’s campaign, where it was announced that he’ll be watching election results from his home while quarantining.
NEW: Indiana Republican AG candidate @ToddRokitaIN, who has often campaigned without a mask, has Covid-19 and will spend the evening watching election results from his home. pic.twitter.com/NRjTFxbVRy
— Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 3, 2020
News
Trump Scales Back White House ‘Victory’ Party to 250 as Voters Flock to the Polls
President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country “in droves.”
The event will be held inside the White House, which looks like a fortress now that Trump has had it reinforced with non-scalable barricades ahead of the election.
The party will be in the East Room of the White House, and is expected to flow into other rooms on the main floor.
It’s unclear if the lower number of guests – still a major concern during a deadly airborne pandemic – was due to fears over the coronavirus by invitees, by the White House, or merely concerns over Trump’s political fate.
CNN, reporting on the reduced number of expected attendees reports “all guests will receive a rapid test for Covid-19, and each guest will receive a testing bracelet.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
