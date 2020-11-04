News
Trump Sues to Stop Vote Counting in Michigan
The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to force the State of Michigan to stop counting votes.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claims the campaign has not been granted “meaningful access” to ballots.
“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Stepien said, according to The Hill. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”
Trump is actually not interested in all legal votes being counted, as he made clear just past noon in a tweet that Twitter was forced to mask and label as “disputed” and “misleading.”
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
At this point Michigan is a must-win for Trump, and he is behind in that state.
News
GOP Candidate for Indiana AG Tests Positive for COVID-19 on Election Day — After Campaigning Without a Mask
The Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, who has often refused to wear a mask, has contracted coronavirus.
Journalist Adam Wren shared an apparent statement from Todd Rokita’s campaign, where it was announced that he’ll be watching election results from his home while quarantining.
NEW: Indiana Republican AG candidate @ToddRokitaIN, who has often campaigned without a mask, has Covid-19 and will spend the evening watching election results from his home. pic.twitter.com/NRjTFxbVRy
— Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 3, 2020
News
Trump Scales Back White House ‘Victory’ Party to 250 as Voters Flock to the Polls
President Donald Trump will host what he and his campaign hope will be a victory party Election Day evening, but the White House reportedly has scaled back the guest list from 400 to 250. More than 100 million Americans have already voted and voters are still flocking to the polls across the country “in droves.”
The event will be held inside the White House, which looks like a fortress now that Trump has had it reinforced with non-scalable barricades ahead of the election.
The party will be in the East Room of the White House, and is expected to flow into other rooms on the main floor.
It’s unclear if the lower number of guests – still a major concern during a deadly airborne pandemic – was due to fears over the coronavirus by invitees, by the White House, or merely concerns over Trump’s political fate.
CNN, reporting on the reduced number of expected attendees reports “all guests will receive a rapid test for Covid-19, and each guest will receive a testing bracelet.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
News
Twitter Restricts Trump Tantrum That Dangerously Claims SCOTUS Ballot Decision Will ‘Induce Violence in the Streets’
Twitter has restricted access to a false and dangerous President Donald Trump tweet that wrongly claims a Supreme Court decision on ballots would “induce violence in the streets.”
The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority, and half of the conservatives were put there by President Trump.
But Trump just hours before Election Day declared the top court’s decision to allow the state of Pennsylvania to continue to receive absentee ballots for up to three days after Election Day was just too much, and the “law and order” president threw a tantrum.
“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”
Something was done.
Twitter placed a label on the tweet warning, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”
It also appended a warning label that reads: “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.”
And it made retweeting the President’s tweet more difficult, adding a pop-up message that repeats the “Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure” message, forcing the user to then qlick on another link to retweet.
It also blocked anyone from “liking” the tweet.
Many of Trump’s MAGA supporters went ballistic, insisting Twitter is “censoring” Trump, which is false.
But others also weighed in, like former top Obama administration and campaign official David Axelrod, who blasted Trump, noting he is “threatening and inviting violence.”
Let’s be clear, there is no evidence of the threat of “unchecked cheating.”
But this Tweet and much of what he is saying lately is surely evidence that the @POTUS is threatening and inviting violence.
Really, really shameful. https://t.co/koCkNxUUQU
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 3, 2020
Joe Biden refused to respond to Trump’s tantrum:
I asked Biden about this prediction from Trump. He said: “I’m not going to respond to anything he has to say. I’m hoping for a straightforward, peaceful election with a lot of people showing up.” https://t.co/JwyI2QdY55
— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) November 3, 2020
Conservative Bill Kristol also suggested Trump is “inviting” violence:
The Supreme Court decision will of course stand. So what Trump’s doing here is excusing, under the guise of predicting, violence in the streets from his supporters. Or isn’t he inviting it? Let’s hope his own supporters are better Americans and better human beings than Trump is. https://t.co/StfsCThqPc
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 3, 2020
