‘Obese Turtle Lying on His Back Flailing in the Sun’: Anderson Cooper and Other CNNers Stunned by Trump News Conference

President Donald Trump held a news conference Thursday evening, immediately declaring he has won the election, which is a lie. Nor nearly 20 minutes the President spun conspiracy theories and peddled lies about the election being “stolen.”

CNN on-air journalists were stunned by Trump’s remarks.

“That is the President of the United States,” a stunned and disappointed Anderson Cooper said after Trump’s remarks, “and we see him like an obese turtle lying on his back flailing in the hot sun.”

Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun… pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper called Trump’s comments “pathetic.” Dana Bash called them “sad.”

Tapper: But frankly, watching him flail like this is just pathetic pic.twitter.com/DUVbuHSXWD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

Jim Acosta repeatedly called Trump a “sore loser.”

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale called it the most dishonest Trump speech he has ever seen. Dale has literally covered nearly every word Trump has uttered or written.