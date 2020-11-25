BAD PRESIDENT
Trump Will Attend Fake ‘Hearing’ in PA at the Wyndham Hotel to Save Face
President Donald J. Trump is planning to fly to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday in an attempt to save his reputation, whatever is left of it, post-election 2020. He is expected to meet with a “handful” of Pennsylvania Republicans to discuss the election results, which delivered him a loss roughly three weeks ago.
Katherine Faulders reported that the “hearing” would take place at the Wyndham Hotel and that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would be in attendance for what they are dubbing a Republican “Majority Policy Committee.”
“It’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly,” said Bob Bauer, the lead attorney for the Biden campaign, in a statement on Tuesday.
Hopefully their meeting won’t turn out the same way this one did at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping earlier this month.
More theatrics than substance on Trump Pennsylvania event today. https://t.co/XbbmY4Dxf7
— Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) November 25, 2020
