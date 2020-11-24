News
Watergate Lawyer Explains Why Biden Has No Choice but to Prosecute Trump
The last thing that President-elect Joe Biden wants to do is be inundated by crimes committed by the previous administration. Biden is a “worker,” looking forward toward a future that repairs relationships with the international community, fixes regulations, revives government agencies and, hopefully, bring public servants back to fill positions. There’s just one problem, however, Donald Trump.
Writing in the Washington Post on Tuesday, Philip Allen Lacovara, a former counselor to the Watergate special prosecutor, explained that Biden may not have any options. It’s a sentiment, Andrew Weissmann, former senior attorney to special counsel Robert Mueller, agrees must happen.
In the case of former President Barack Obama, he was facing the worst economic recession since the Great Depression. Prosecuting former President George W. Bush, Gina Haspel and others for the violent torture conducted on prisoners of war wasn’t a priority. In the case of former President Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford said he hoped to end the “long national nightmare” that was the Watergate scandal. Weissmann argued Biden has no other option but to uphold the power of the special counsel. Lacovara agreed, saying Biden shouldn’t repeat the same mistakes as previous presidents.
“Biden and some of his advisers may believe that the best way to close the book on the Trump presidency, with all of its corruption, abuse and mendacity, is simply to forget the past four years,” wrote Lacovara. “In virtually any other presidential succession, this course might be prudent and consistent with our history of peaceful transitions without recrimination, vindictiveness or rummaging around for criminality.”
Trump is in a category by himself. “One need not embark on a malicious hunt to identify serious criminal abuses by Trump and many of his closest aides,” said Lacovara, explaining that the conduct by him and his administration showed a pattern of disregard for public order, “including those embedded in federal criminal statutes.”
In Watergate, a special prosecutor was appointed because “no person is above the law,” even a president. With Nixon, the interview with David Frost revealed the former president’s attitude was “when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”
GSA Releases Funds to Biden as ‘Likely’ Winner of 2020 Presidential Election – 16 Days After Race Called
The General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has just sent the Biden transition team a letter releasing congressionally-approved funds as the likely winner of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reports.
Murphy has been hammered for personally blocking the transition team’s access to millions of dollars in federal funds and access to executive branch agencies to move the transition forward.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Goes Apoplectic Over Biden’s Foreign Policy – Gets Smacked Down by His Co-Host
Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.
The 56-year old “Fox & Friends” co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden’s foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.
Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.
In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: “he will rejoin the nuclear the Iran nuclear arms deal,” the “Paris Climate deal,” and the World Health Organization, while scrapping “America First.”
At the end of his maniacal monologue, his co-host Steve Doocy smacked down Kilmeade by summing it all up for him: “Well, that’s what happens when a new administration comes in.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade is hysterically mad that Biden’s foreign policy will be somewhat different from Trump, including rejoining the WHO, and that China’s Global Times printed an article calling for US-China cooperation on the virus. He’s just so mad pic.twitter.com/HSGsw1biJn
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 23, 2020
COVID Knocks Kelly Loeffler Off the Campaign Trail After Mike Pence Events — 45 Days Before Georgia Runoff: Report
The eyes of the nation are on the two January 5th, 2021 runoff elections in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
But one of the incumbent Republicans forced into a runoff is leaving the campaign trail.
“U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s campaign said Saturday she is self-isolating after she tested positive for the coronavirus and later received an inconclusive result,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday night.
“Loeffler’s spokesman Stephen Lawson said she took two COVID tests on Friday morning. He said her rapid test results were negative and that she was cleared to attend a pair of events with Vice President Mike Pence,” the newspaper noted. “He said she was informed later Friday that a PCR test came back positive and she was retested Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive.”
Republicans were notified after the positive test result.
“Though Loeffler regularly wears masks, her campaign events have often drawn large crowds where few are wearing masks and socially distancing is impossible. The campaign has notified Cotton, Pence, Perdue and other officials and staffers she came in contact with about her test results,” the newspaper reported.
Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat, is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
