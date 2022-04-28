RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Christians Helping Resettle Migrants and Refugees Are Controlled by ‘Satan’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sat down for an interview with far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris of Church Militant, where she declared that Christian organizations that are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees in the United States are under the control of Satan.
“I thought we had a separation of church and state,” Greene sighed after Voris complained about Catholic Relief Services and other Christian organizations receiving federal funds to assist in resettlement efforts.
“What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene declared. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.”
“We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws,” she continued. “It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.”
Greene then declared that the federal government should cut off foreign aid to nations from which undocumented immigrants are arriving.
“We should hold those countries accountable,” she said. “‘Oh, I’m sorry, Guatemala, you’re not getting a check this year because you’ve sent X number of thousands and tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands and millions of people to illegally invade our country as if they’re an army. They may not have guns, but they’re the numbers of a regiment of an army. We won’t be able to send you your foreign aid until you bring your people back.’”
“The bishops of Catholic relief charities and services, they should be all in support of that,” Greene declared. “If the bishops were reading the Bible and truly preaching the word of God to their flock and not covering up child sex abuse and pedophilia, loving one another would have the true meaning and not the perversion and the twisted lie that they’re making it to be.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
California MAGA Candidate Claims God Will Commit Voter Fraud on Her Behalf to Help Her Win
On Thursday, Rachel Hamm, a Republican candidate for secretary of state in California, claimed in an interview that God will commit voter fraud on her behalf to cancel out Democrats if they try to steal the election from her.
“I would pray that I win,” said Hamm. “One thing that I have been doing is praying that if anyone tries to steal a vote, that God would send the angels to steal the vote back. To make it an honest vote.”
Rachel Hamm, who is running for secretary of state in California because she claims Jesus appeared in her closet and told her to do so, is praying that if anyone tries to steal votes from her, “God will send the angels to steal the vote back.” https://t.co/Hr5a5oVaMu pic.twitter.com/7L5gxY3Cp2
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 21, 2022
Hamm previously announced her run for secretary of state after claiming that Jesus appeared to her son in her closet and handed her a scroll commanding her to run for the office. She also claims that she has verified former President Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election using her “empath” powers.
READ MORE: Greg Abbott gave Crime Stoppers $6 million — and they’re attacking Democrats: report
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Elementary School Teacher Says She Should Be Allowed to Teach Kids About Jesus to ‘Even Out the Playing Ground’
In a widely-watched video on TikTok an elementary school teacher says she should be allowed to teach her students about Jesus and her personal Christian beliefs because some states have approved curriculums that include teaching about gender identity.
“If schools are allowed to teach gender identity to elemenary [sic] children then I, as a elemenary [sic] educator should also have the freedom to teach them about how God was not confused when he designed them,” says the person in the video, which says it was created by Kristan Whann.
“We must protect our children,” the title reads.
“I should be able to teach them about Jesus and how God created them a boy or a girl on purpose and for a purpose. If you have the freedom to teach my child that they might be confused about their gender, then I should also have the liberty to teach your child that God did not make a mistake when he created them. I think it’s time we even out the playing ground.”
The TikTok video includes the hashtag “christianteacher” and “parentalrights.” In the comments section, Whann says it is her “hearts desire” in response to a user who said: “bring back Jesus in schools!!!!”
The U.S. Supreme Court and federal courts have ruled the First Amendment forbids, as Pew Research notes, “state sponsorship of prayer and most other religious activities.”
A quick Google search located a public elementary school teacher by the name Kristan Whann. The account also has other videos on similar topics.
The video was posted to Twitter by a popular freelance journalist who goes by Fifty Shades of Whey.
Watch:
An elementary school teacher on TikTok says she wants to indoctrinate students about God to “even out the playing ground” pic.twitter.com/erDcac49M8
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 20, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Evangelical Christians Try to Spread the Gospel With On-Board Airplane Cabin-Wide Preaching and Singing (Video)
A recent attack on U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene serves to expose what appears to be a new religious battlefield: your airline flight.
Rep. Omar focused on a viral video that shows evangelical Christians singing worship music. According to TMZ, the video “shows a packed flight with a good handful of passengers singing what appear to be Christian songs to the rest of the cabin … jamming out on a guitar and walking up and down the aisle in high spirits.” Some of the passengers, however, are clearly uncomfortable and displeased.
Rep. Omar posted the video and said, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”
Greene’s ugly response implied that all Muslims – or at least Omar’s family – are terrorists: “Would that be kind of like when ‘some people did something?'”
Over on Twitter, a very popular freelance reporter who goes by the handle Fifty Shades of Whey posted the video, which has already received tens of millions of views.
Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this pic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 16, 2022
Fifty Shades of Whey also shared another video of an evangelical Christian on a plane, this time not singing but preaching the gospel.
“The Bible says all you have to do is repent and give your life over to Jesus. And if there’s anybody in here tonight that would like to do that, would you raise your hand?” the man preaches.
“Amen,” he says after a few do.
“Amen,” some shout in response.
“Right now just say ‘Jesus,'” he continues. “I give you my life. Fill me with the holy spirit. And change my life. In Jesus name. Amen.”
The “amens’ grow louder.
Christian man on an airplane shoves his religion in everyone’s face pic.twitter.com/A4sy6yBgCq
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2022
Presumably, neither of these evangelical Christian worship services were on private flights. The website Live and Let’s Fly reports the singing evangelicals were on an EasyJet flight and the captain approved the singing, which was allegedly repeated in six different languages.
