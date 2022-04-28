Marjorie Taylor Greene: Christians Helping Resettle Migrants and Refugees Are Controlled by ‘Satan’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sat down for an interview with far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris of Church Militant, where she declared that Christian organizations that are working to resettle undocumented immigrants and refugees in the United States are under the control of Satan.

“I thought we had a separation of church and state,” Greene sighed after Voris complained about Catholic Relief Services and other Christian organizations receiving federal funds to assist in resettlement efforts.

“What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Greene declared. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to do and how we’re supposed to live.”

“We are supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws,” she continued. “It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.”

Greene then declared that the federal government should cut off foreign aid to nations from which undocumented immigrants are arriving.

“We should hold those countries accountable,” she said. “‘Oh, I’m sorry, Guatemala, you’re not getting a check this year because you’ve sent X number of thousands and tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands and millions of people to illegally invade our country as if they’re an army. They may not have guns, but they’re the numbers of a regiment of an army. We won’t be able to send you your foreign aid until you bring your people back.’”

“The bishops of Catholic relief charities and services, they should be all in support of that,” Greene declared. “If the bishops were reading the Bible and truly preaching the word of God to their flock and not covering up child sex abuse and pedophilia, loving one another would have the true meaning and not the perversion and the twisted lie that they’re making it to be.”

This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.