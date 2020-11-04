ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
‘We’re Feeling Good’: Biden Says He Will Win but Urges Patience – ‘It’s Going to Take Time’ to Count Votes
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he’s “optimistic” and believes he will win the White House. Speaking to supporters in Delaware, Biden says he’s grateful to them, and urged them to “keep the faith, we’re going to win this.”
Watch:
JUST IN: "We feel good about where we are, we really do," Joe Biden says to supporters as states continue to count ballots.
"Your patience is commendable," he says. "We knew this was gonna go long." https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/ZB7OZXzmqR
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
#BidenHarris2020Landslide Trends as Americans Embrace ‘Just Hearing a Normal, Smart Man and Woman Speak With Hope’
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a huge impact on America when the two Democrats appeared together for the first time Wednesday as the presumptive presidential and vice presidential nominees. Both delivered uplifting and positive speeches, and both took time to slam President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Take a look at some of the clips from their speeches, delivered moments ago.
On social media Americans reacted quite positively, causing #BidenHarris2020Landslide to trend.
Here are some of the responses. Note how excited, happy, and joyous many felt – as one person put it, “just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope.”
There is no reason that this speech should be making me emotional. Maybe it's just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope, speak without hate, speak to our strengths, speak without vitriol. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Rick Trock (@RickORick) August 12, 2020
OMG…hearing Biden and Harris talk reminds me there really IS a world outside of Trump hell.
We.
Got.
This. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Just Mary (@BlueHenArt) August 12, 2020
@JoeBiden ‘s and @KamalaHarris televised press conference is filling me with hope and optimism.
I had almost forgotten what that felt like in tRump’s dysfunctional America.#BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/6w0hJCPPsN
— Sukie ? #WearTheMask (@FroggyBottomPnd) August 12, 2020
This was an amazing speech. Well amazing speeches! I am soo ready to get to work! Let’s get this win #JoeBidenForPresident2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/NKK0bnhGlq
— ROBINSON_TUFF ?? (@tuff_robinson) August 12, 2020
Donald Trump has never brought kids together. Put smiles in their faces. And never once stopped being selfish for 4 years. I can't wait for the election. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/cJ72m8kUDb
— Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) August 12, 2020
Are you watching our next President? @JoeBiden sure as hell has no cognitive issues! He is smart sharp strong & caring. He is everything Trump is not. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/6bNJBmInpF
— Josh Friedman (@joshfriedmanTX) August 12, 2020
REAL MEN DO NOT FEAR STRONG WOMEN!#BidenHarris2020Landslide https://t.co/LnZGL5Otdz
— VoteBLUE! (@RiderBabe52) August 12, 2020
I'm not crying you're crying.
Decency.
Humanity.
Humility.
Hope.#BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/NowbVrq5cq
— #Resist Debrianna? (@DMansini) August 12, 2020
Wow! I am so energized! No lying! No screaming! No bs! Let’s get to work America! #BidenHarris2020Landslide #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Bp4zxnsaXo
— Fed up (@global_states) August 12, 2020
I thought I was out of tears from yesterday, but the tears of joy and hope… yes, finally, HOPE, are still flowing.
We're in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it's a battle we can win. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/7UXmrgftye
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 12, 2020
I'm all in. What a great team.
These two are exactly what Americans have desperately wanted & needed. This is so refreshing. Speaking from the heart, with humanity, telling the truth & showing strength is something we've never seen from the GOP#BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) August 12, 2020
Biden first appearance together with Kamala Harris was fantastic and exactly what one would have wished for under these COVID-19 circumstances; absolutely great, with damning speeches to boot indicting Trump and why he must be defeated#BidenHarris2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/tIxfEcVhKY
— Omwenga (@Omwenga) August 12, 2020
Finally…..a President and VP we will be proud of ….. Pres. Biden & VP Harris made my heart soar with pride & happiness! Haven't felt that since Liar Conman in Chief began embarrassing us for the last 4 years. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Jeanne Goodling (@JeanneGoodling) August 12, 2020
Top Election Forecaster Finally Releases 2020 Projection — and the ‘Tipping Point’ State Biden Needs to Win
Polling expert Nate Silver and his team at FiveThirtyEight have released their highly anticipated 2020 election forecast that shows former Vice President Joe Biden favored over President Donald Trump— but not overwhelmingly so.
In total, the forecast shows that Biden currently has a 71 percent chance of winning the election, whereas Trump’s chances are at 29 percent.
While this may sound good for Biden, it’s also roughly where former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stood on election day in 2016, meaning yet another upset is well within the range of possibility.
“While it’s clear that Biden is comfortably ahead of Trump right now — nationally and in most battleground states — the forecast shows Trump with a meaningful chance of winning because there’s still plenty of time for the race to tighten,” the forecast states.
The forecast at the moment also projects Wisconsin as the “tipping point” state where, if Biden manages to win it, he will very likely win the presidency. Other states in the tipping point range include Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.
Check out the entire forecast here.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Viral #ProgressivesForBiden Video Gets More Than One Million Views Hours After Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris
In the hours after Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate the folks at Really American PAC released a video that’s gone viral – more than one million views on Twitter in just 15 hours.
“As progressives we have got to think strategically,” the video, reliving some of Bernie Sanders’ comments on the 2020 race, shows the Vermont Senator and progressive icon saying. “We have to do everything we can to get Biden elected.”
“I think we can push the most progressive agenda since Franklin Delano Roosevelt,” Sanders adds.
“This election will be won by whoever’s base turns out in greater numbers,” Justin Horwitz, Founder and Executive Director of Really American says on the PAC’s website. “At this point, it’s not about convincing Trump supporters to vote for Biden and Harris. We need to convince our progressive base that rallied behind Bernie Sanders to vote for the Biden/Harris ticket.”
Watch:
Bernie Sanders is all in for Biden/Harris. Are you? #ProgressivesForBiden pic.twitter.com/Llmb9O9Aer
— Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) August 11, 2020
