YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Trump’s Florida Rally Will Be at an In-Person Early Voting Polling Place — Side-Stepping Electioneering Laws
President Donald Trump intends to hold a huge rally at the Raymond James Stadium. The problem, however, is the location is also the site of in-person early voting, reported Politico.
Florida laws bar electioneering within 150 feet of a polling station. It’s safe to say being inside the polling station would classify within the boundary. However, Trump says that the polling station location is more than 150 feet from where the president will speak.”
“The Hillsborough County election supervisor issued a statement warning voters of traffic delays. Trump also plans a rally in South Florida this weekend, and Biden has a Thursday event in Democrat-rich Broward County,” said Politico.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Graham Defiantly Blows Up Judiciary Rules and Proceeds With Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Without Democrats
Chairman Lindsey Graham is ignoring the official rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee, proceeding to conduct business on the final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Long standing rules require at least two members of the minority party to be present for any committee business to take place. Senator Dick Durbin was the only Democrat on the committee present.
Durbin warned Graham that he was violating the rules, but Graham pressed forward.
Saying “I know what awaits us,” Graham claimed, “we’ve had this problem in the past, we’re dealing with it the way we are today. If we create this problem in the future you’re gonna do what I’m gonna do.”
Chairman Graham then proceeded with the committee’s business and called for a motion to hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination on October 22.
WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham moves to schedule a committee vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination on Oct. 22.
Sen. Dick Durbin objects on grounds that a quorum is not present because he’s the only member of the minority party present. pic.twitter.com/wwFwsp8FhM
— Cheddar? (@cheddar) October 15, 2020
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Revealed: Trump’s Chief of Staff Broke Pandemic Rules by Throwing ‘Lavish’ Wedding for Daughter
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows earlier this year violated rules against mass gatherings when he threw an indoor wedding for his daughter in Georgia that included dozens of guests.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Meadows hosted a “lavish” wedding for his daughter back in May in Atlanta’s Biltmore Ballrooms.
The wedding had around 70 guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and was set in a room with “crystal chandeliers, marble floors and a frame of soaring Roman arches.”
At the time, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had signed an order banning gatherings of ten or more people, even as he also moved aggressively to reopen his state’s economy.
“Pictures of the wedding reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show groups of people clustered closely together in the same room throughout the evening,” the AJC writes. “Under that emergency order, law enforcement could have potentially written citations to the venue for exceeding the gathering size, state officials said.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
President Donald Trump’s newly-installed Postmaster General is working to reduce capacity across the United States, just weeks before early voting in the 2020 presidential election begins in some states. Americans are furious, after seeing many reports on massive reductions in mail sorting machines, and Trump’s refusal to fund the USPS – along with his admission he is doing so to make it impossible for people to vote by mail.
A local Portland, Oregon news reporter says the USPS admits it’s already removed 27 mailboxes from Eugene, Oregon, with more removals to come there. She says the Post Office claims “they’re only removing them from locations that have multiple mailboxes next to each other.”
Which does not explain this:
Two drive up mailboxes removed at USPS Bacon Station, 2727 E. 55th St., Indianapolis. No explanation posted. Office closed when I was there so no one I could ask. One person said it’s been a few days. pic.twitter.com/qVvB2kZqKi
— John Tuohy (@John_Tuohy) August 14, 2020
Or this:
For those who said they’re removing some mailboxes only where multiple stood beside each other, here is the same spot from the original photo (taken August 8) today. As you can see from the tape cautioning people not to trip, there was only one mailbox. pic.twitter.com/KTpZHuRDnM
— Mark ? Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 14, 2020
NBC Montana reports it has “confirmed with the Montana State Association of the National Association of Letter Carriers the orders to remove 13 boxes in Missoula, 9 in Bozeman, 3 in Lewistown and 30 in Billings.”
NPR’s Lulu Miller show that not only are mailboxes being removed, some are just being sealed, rendering them useless:
Documentation of the locked mailbox: pic.twitter.com/6ydv2FNu0C
— Lulu Miller (@lmillernpr) August 11, 2020
One Oregon reporter offers this disturbing development.
Mailboxes update: A Eugene resident told me the outbound slots in his neighborhood’s mailbox have been locked shut. He said residents don’t have individual boxes, so to send mail, they either have to find a roadside dropbox or risk a trip to the PO.https://t.co/8fzNHC6dgz
— J. Ramakrishnan (@JRamakrishnanOR) August 14, 2020
Related: ‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack
Meanwhile, Americans are taking to social media and posting photos of USPS mail boxes being removed and carted away. Take a look at some:
People keep asking me the same questions so here’s the FAQ:
Who took the photo? I did
When? August 8, 2020 around 6:20 pm
Where? NE 70th and Sacramento in Portland, Oregon
Have the mailboxes returned/been replaced yet? As of August 13, no. I’ll update if they are.
— Mark ? Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 13, 2020
Good morning Manhattan pic.twitter.com/mXUF45IBfC
— Azi™ (@Azi) August 14, 2020
This just induced a hot flash and headache.
Mailboxes being removed in Portland at tRUmp’s direction pic.twitter.com/KvrABqWD1k
— ?Peach?Pie says wear a ? (@peachisyummy) August 14, 2020
IT’S HAPPENING . . .
These notices have just started appearing on the mailboxes here in south Palo Alto (and likely throughout the city). All of a sudden the mail volume is so low that they are shutting our mailboxes down just 80 days before the election? #VoteTrumpOut pic.twitter.com/KlkUnma9nB
— LaDoris Cordell (@judgecordell) August 14, 2020
Another look at the two drive up mailboxes that aren’t there at USPS station on 55th St., which I’d venture is one of city’s busiest. https://t.co/xBRa79c3tn pic.twitter.com/NdJBFzESXr
— John Tuohy (@John_Tuohy) August 14, 2020
Trending
- WHAT A RIDICULOUS QUESTION3 days ago
Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud in 60 Minutes Reporter’s Face When Asked if She’s Advocating a ‘Socialist Perspective’
- VOTER INTIMIDATION3 days ago
Texas GOP Governor Abbott to Deploy 1000 National Guard Troops for Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
In Strange Move Clarence Thomas – Not Chief Justice Roberts – to Administer Oath to Amy Coney Barrett
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
NOM Co-Founder Posts Smiling Photo of Himself With Justice Amy Coney Barrett – Calls Her ‘My Favorite Handmaiden’
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP3 days ago
Jared Scorched for Saying Trump Can’t Want ‘Complaining’ Black People ‘To Be Successful More’ Than ‘They Want to Be’
- News2 days ago
Brett Kavanaugh Caught Lying in SCOTUS Opinion Against Voting Access During the Pandemic: Report
- News3 days ago
Trump-Loving GOP Senate Candidate Who Compares LGBTQ People to Rapists Rushed Into Emergency Hernia Surgery
- SMH3 days ago
‘Hypocrites’ Ivanka and Jared Mocked for Photo of Them Holding Their Mail-In Ballots After Trump Claimed Fraud