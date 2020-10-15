Connect with us

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Graham Defiantly Blows Up Judiciary Rules and Proceeds With Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Without Democrats

Published

on

Chairman Lindsey Graham is ignoring the official rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee, proceeding to conduct business on the final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Long standing rules require at least two members of the minority party to be present for any committee business to take place. Senator Dick Durbin was the only Democrat on the committee present.

Durbin warned Graham that he was violating the rules, but Graham pressed forward.

Saying “I know what awaits us,” Graham claimed, “we’ve had this problem in the past, we’re dealing with it the way we are today. If we create this problem in the future you’re gonna do what I’m gonna do.”

Chairman Graham then proceeded with the committee’s business and called for a motion to hold a vote on Barrett’s nomination on October 22.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Revealed: Trump’s Chief of Staff Broke Pandemic Rules by Throwing ‘Lavish’ Wedding for Daughter

Published

1 week ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows earlier this year violated rules against mass gatherings when he threw an indoor wedding for his daughter in Georgia that included dozens of guests.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Meadows hosted a “lavish” wedding for his daughter back in May in Atlanta’s Biltmore Ballrooms.

The wedding had around 70 guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and was set in a room with “crystal chandeliers, marble floors and a frame of soaring Roman arches.”

At the time, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp had signed an order banning gatherings of ten or more people, even as he also moved aggressively to reopen his state’s economy.

“Pictures of the wedding reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show groups of people clustered closely together in the same room throughout the evening,” the AJC writes. “Under that emergency order, law enforcement could have potentially written citations to the venue for exceeding the gathering size, state officials said.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails

Published

2 months ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s newly-installed Postmaster General is working to reduce capacity across the United States, just weeks before early voting in the 2020 presidential election begins in some states. Americans are furious, after seeing many reports on massive reductions in mail sorting machines, and Trump’s refusal to fund the USPS – along with his admission he is doing so to make it impossible for people to vote by mail.

A local Portland, Oregon news reporter says the USPS admits it’s already removed 27 mailboxes from Eugene, Oregon, with more removals to come there. She says the Post Office claims “they’re only removing them from locations that have multiple mailboxes next to each other.”

Which does not explain this:

Or this:

NBC Montana reports it has “confirmed with the Montana State Association of the National Association of Letter Carriers the orders to remove 13 boxes in Missoula, 9 in Bozeman, 3 in Lewistown and 30 in Billings.”

NPR’s Lulu Miller show that not only are mailboxes being removed, some are just being sealed, rendering them useless:

One Oregon reporter offers this disturbing development.

Related: ‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack

Meanwhile, Americans are taking to social media and posting photos of USPS mail boxes being removed and carted away. Take a look at some:

Continue Reading

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS Chief

Published

3 months ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.

Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a “wide-ranging interview” about her 14 months working for Trump.

“Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of ‘divesting’ or ‘selling’ Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover,” the newspaper reported.

“Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?” Trump reportedly asked.

Puerto Rico is an American territory, the island’s three million people are American citizens. The territory’s government estimates that 2,975 Americans were killed by the hurricane.

Duke also said she was not ready to support Trump’s re-election.

“That’s a really hard question,” she said. “But given the choices, I don’t know yet.”

Read the full report.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.