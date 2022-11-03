COMMENTARY
Watch: Extremist Republicans Openly Attack Public Schools Teaching Science, Math, History and Social Studies to Kids
The Arizona Republican Party’s nominee for governor, Kari Lake, is telling supporters there’s no reason for schools to spend so much time teaching science, math, and history. If elected she would recreate public schools into factories producing young adults who can immediately enter the workforce without the benefit of understanding basic information necessary in a democratic society. In North Carolina, the dominionist Lt. Governor wants to ban the teaching of science and history in elementary schools. And a Fox News host this week claimed that social studies – classes that teach history, culture, geography, political science, philosophy, and psychology – is a fake subject, “made up by progressives.”
That Fox News host is Pete Hegseth, who Donald Trump, when he was president, wanted to nominate to head the Veterans Administration. Hegseth may be best-known, however, for once bragging on Fox News that he hadn’t washed his hands in over a decade.
“Germs are not a real thing,” Hegseth said. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.”
“Everything about the confines of my classroom was created by progressives 100 years ago,” Hegseth told a live audience this week. “You mentioned the rows. You mentioned that approach – the bell ringing. God being removed of course, lunch breaks, lunch breaks, different subjects, Social Studies.”
That’s when Hegseth got agitated.
“The idea we’re not going to study civics, history, philosophy, theology, we’re going to create psychology and social studies and split it all up as if we can dissect human nature and through a scientific method which they’ve invented.”.
“That’s right, create more perfectible human beings by controlling how they think and what they think, all created by progressives.”
Hegseth thinks taxpayer-funded public schools should teach everything through the “lens” of God, or, more specifically, his God
“Did you take social studies? I took social studies. The progressives made it up it – it’s, it’s a made-up conglomerate of subjects meant to silo the way that we think as opposed to basing all of wisdom in God’s wisdom, in His word, and it all makes sense, looking at it through that lens.”
Pete Hegseth: “I took social studies. The progressives made it up. It’s a made up conglomerate of subjects meant to silo the way that we think as opposed to basing all of wisdom in God’s wisdom” pic.twitter.com/ANxbNHd1K8
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 3, 2022
Social Studies, of course, includes civics and history, and philosophy. In fact, the National Council for the Social Studies offers a definition for social studies:
“Social studies is the integrated study of the social sciences and humanities to promote civic competence,” which Hegseth appears to object to.
“Within the school program, social studies provides coordinated, systematic study drawing upon such disciplines as anthropology, archaeology, economics, geography, history, law, philosophy, political science, psychology, religion, and sociology, as well as appropriate content from the humanities, mathematics, and natural sciences.”
“The primary purpose of social studies is to help young people develop the ability to make informed and reasoned decisions for the public good as citizens of a culturally diverse, democratic society in an interdependent world.”
Hegseth is not alone in wanting to reduce what children learn.
Republican Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor and a former TV news reporter whose entire education was in public schools, now thinks school children don’t need to learn as much as they are currently when it comes to science, math, and history.
“I believe we are at a prime opportunity to completely re-envision how our government schools are run, because everyone’s eyes are open,” Lake told supporters at an event while campaigning with far-right white Christian nationalist U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).
“And who says we have to have this many hours of science, this many of math and history? We can change that up,” said Lake about an entire state’s public school system that already has been “ranked worst across the 50 United States of America,” according to a report in Arizona’s KGUN 9 News.
“What does it mean to have a high school diploma? It should mean that you know some of the basics, and you also have some ability to go out and make a living. Our schools have our kids for 13 years from K through 12 and at the end of 13 years, we should have some competent adults going into the world who can make a living because there are jobs out there.”
Kari Lake suggested rolling back high school graduation requirements for science, math, and history.
Lake: “Who says we have to have this many hours of science, this many of math and history? We can change that up.” pic.twitter.com/WkNMcHGYom
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 2, 2022
Notice how Lake doesn’t say, “public schools,” but “government schools,” a term many on the right use to demonize public schools, expanding their belief that anything the government does is wrong, bad, or a waste of tax dollars.
Lake also sounds like she’s suggesting high school graduates are not able to get jobs because they have spent too much time learning about science, math, and history.
Then there’s far right Christian dominionist Republican Lt. Governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson, who is another extremist attacking education.
Robinson made national headlines after calling LGBTQ people “filth.”
In August MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones wrote that Robinson “may well be the most bigoted official in the United States with the least name recognition.”
Calling him “a full-on extremist,” Jones writes that Robinson And “reportedly has a new, ludicrous belief to share with the masses: Science and history shouldn’t be taught to students until they reach sixth grade.”
“First through fifth grades ‘don’t need to be teaching social studies,’ he wrote, according to local NBC affiliate WRAL-TV, which obtained an advanced copy of his upcoming book,” Jones adds, reporting that Robinson wrote: “We don’t need to be teaching science. We surely don’t need to be talking about equity and social justice.”
There’s more to Robinson’s extremist ideas on education.
Get rid of it. Or, specifically, Jones writes, Robinson has ” called for the elimination of the state’s board of education.”
“Robinson said flatly what most fact-averse conservatives won’t admit about their education crusade,” Jones continues. “They fear accurate history lessons that could inevitably lead to discussions about systemic disparities. And they fear discussions about science, which may undermine the fundamentalist Christian beliefs at the heart of the conservative movement.”
Jones sums up this entire approach to public education from the right.
“Robinson’s reported ideas about education showcase the logical endpoint of the Republican Party’s assault on lessons about social inequality: an eagerness to keep children stupid.”
Steve Schmidt Levels ‘Corrupt’ Fox News After Town Hall: ‘Rubbed JD Vance Like He Was Veal’
Lincoln Project founder and former board member Steve Schmidt excoriated Fox News and its owner, Rupert Murdoch overnight after the far-right wing cable network aired a town hall style debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and venture capitalist Republican J.D. Vance, both vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.
In a lengthy twitter thread Schmidt described the Fox News hosts as “propagandists,” and a “villainous cast of extremist liars.” He labeled Fox News “the most corrupt institution in the United States run by the most dangerous immigrant who was ever welcomed here,” referring to Rupert Murdoch. Fox News on Monday reported that Schmidt is now helping Ryan with his campaign.
Many have been praising Congressman Ryan after video of him at the Fox News event went viral. Two versions of the video each earned over 600,000 views in under 18 hours, including one posted by communications strategist Sawyer Hackett.
Pretty impressive to watch @TimRyan take a clearly stacked Fox audience from boo’s after he brought up January 6th—to loud applause after not backing down at all.
Not an easy thing to do. (via @atrupar)pic.twitter.com/pQPUyXSQPs
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 1, 2022
Talking about the January 6 insurrection Ryan, in the video, is met with boos from the Fox News audience, but as he continues to talk, he wins over the crowd.
How?
He asks them to be respectful and says, “I don’t care about your politics.” The boos came when he said 140 capital Police officers were attacked, and one was killed on Jan. 6. But then he told the audience that he sits on the House subcommittee that funds the Capitol Police. “These are my friends,” he told the audience.
READ MORE: ‘Kisser’ vs. ‘Kicker’: Tim Ryan Scorches JD Vance With Trump’s Vulgarity During Ohio Debate
“They were trying to stop the peaceful transition of the government,” Ryan continues, as the crowd grows silent. “What else were they doing there?”
“They’re going to kill Mike Pence. They want to kill Nancy Pelosi. Now somebody’s beaten up Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer. J.D. Vance raised money for the insurrectionists.”
“I don’t care what your politics are. Americans should say, ‘no,'” and that’s when the applause started — and when Fox News host Bret Baier cut him off to go to commercial.
READ MORE: Is Big Money Playing a Part in Trump’s Expected Endorsement of Far Right Christian Conservative JD Vance?
Steve Schmidt, a veteran GOP political strategist whose work at The Lincoln Project, many would say, helped defeat Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, unleashed possibly one of his most prolific attacks.
“Tonight two Fox News anchors Bret Baier [and] Martha MacCallum delivered a clinic on dishonest journalistic hackery with their hostile, loaded and ludicrous badgering of Tim Ryan,” Schmidt charged. (Quotes altered to spell out Twitter handles for easier reading.)
“The two Fox News propagandists destroyed their credibility against any real world standard of fairness, probity or integrity. It was a joke. Both Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum rubbed and massaged J.D. Vance like he was Veal. A MAGA-ass kissing veal chop. It was breathtaking.”
“A significant portion of the Fox News crowd was radicalized,” Schmidt observed. “The angry man in the Under Armour hat behind Tim Ryan, which increasingly seems to be militia wear for the extremist movement, is a perfect avatar of the impact of Fox News in enraging and dividing people.”
“Then it happened. Tim Ryan told the truth about January 6th and what happened. The radical faction of the Fox News audience stoked, angered and incited by Rupert Murdoch and his villainous cast of extremist liars went crazy.”
READ MORE: ‘Groveling Before White Supremacists’: GOP Senate Candidate Slammed for ‘Going Fully Anti-Semitic’
“Big parts of the crowd objected to the assertion by Tim Ryan that the insurrection occurred at all,” Schmidt said.
“The radical faction of the crowd booed and hissed but Tim Ryan wouldn’t give an inch. He defended the wounded cops and condemned extremist political violence. In an instant he revealed himself as a ‘man in the arena’ fighting for the right.”
That’s when Schmidt blasted Baier.
“Bret Baier made no intervention at a moment of madness. Instead he exposed himself utterly in the worst ethical lapse of his career. It was astounding. He sat silent; his face frozen and disfigured by Botox injections, quizzically looking at Tim Ryan as if there was some question around what Tim Ryan was saying was real or not. He did not set the record straight on an indisputable matter of indisputable fact. Instead he held open the possibility that the booing crowd could be right with his silence and performative who knows look.”
You can read Schmidt’s full thread here, and watch the video above or at this link.
Fox News Tries to Blame President Biden for Violent Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s Husband (Video)
Fox News has spent much of the day finding ways to not blame Republicans for right-wing media creating an environment in this country that fuels right-wing violence.
As it stands now, a believer in right wing conspiracy theories broke into the home of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, chanting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” viciously beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, and attempted to tie him up until she arrived back home.
Those are the facts as we know them right now, just hours after what some are calling an attempted assassination of an elected official and the person second in line to the presidency.
READ MORE: Pelosi Home ‘Specifically Targeted’ by Assailant Who Beat Speaker’s Husband With Hammer: Reports
But Fox News viewers are getting fed a different story.
Its own propaganda, right-wing propaganda, had nothing to do with creating the environment of right-wing hate and violence, Fox News would like its viewers to believe, even when their own programming – barely hours after news of the attack broke – appeared to try to justify the attempted murder by labeling it a “wake-up call” for Democrats.
Nothing to see here, just Fox News appearing to justify a possible assassination attempt on the Speaker of the House and violent assault with a hammer on her husband. pic.twitter.com/ladfjuCNaU
— David Badash (@davidbadash) October 28, 2022
In fact, according to Fox News, President Joe Biden is basically to blame for the attack on Paul Pelosi, who today had to undergo brain surgery.
Co-hosts on Fox News’ “The Five” discussed the Pelosi attack, which is being labeled attempted murder by local police.
“So the big question here is whether this is reflective of political violence that’s happening in the country, or whether it’s reflective of serious mental health issues in the country and violence in general across the country, or some combination of both?”
Co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery decided to blame President Joe Biden.
READ MORE: Man Who Made ‘Terrifying’ Death Threats to Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty After Admitting to Posing as Trump Son
“I think it is a combination of both because I think where we’re at, you know, the President promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” she claimed, which is false. “That hasn’t happened.”
So what did President Biden say, in his inaugural address, that Republicans not only got wrong but immediately feigned outrage over and spent months falsely claiming he had attacked them?
“And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat,” the just-sworn-in President told America and the world.
“To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words.It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.”
READ MORE: ‘I Didn’t Kill JFK’ Herschel Walker Says as Lindsey Graham Laughs to Defend Him From Latest Abortion Allegation (Video)
Quoting Lincoln, Biden said, “my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause.”
He did not say, “I alone can do it.”
Back to Kennedy.
“People are more divided,” she observed, not for one moment acknowledging that every day Fox News and right wing media stokes, amplifies, and even lies to fuel those very divisions.
“There are people who see words as violence and there are people who it’s very easy for them to cross the line and commit acts of violence like this because they are moved by their politics,” she said, which is true, but she did not tell viewers the other part of that: the vast majority of socio-political violence comes from the right.
“When you combine that kind of rage, that sort of systemic cultural rage that we have right now that, that hasn’t calmed down with untreated mental illness. That’s when you have things like this happen and for them, whether it’s a Supreme Court justice, the Speaker of the House, or anyone who holds visible elective office, it’s a really scary time, and especially in California, where so much money goes to social services,” Kennedy said, pivoting just as the right usually does when there’s a horrific mass shooting.
“They’re not doing it right,” she continued, attacking California, a convenient foil as it is run by Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is believed to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
“They really have failed the mentally ill, especially those who are violently mentally ill in that state and they have not created appropriate systems to identify and treat people like this and it’s really sad that after the fact we’re hearing about all of these symptoms, when you know, with all that money and all of those resources, someone like this should have been identified and treated before something this tragic happens.”
What Kennedy also neglected to mention is that time and time and time again, Republicans voted down mental health legislation, while President Joe Biden and Democrats passed and signed into law legislation to improve mental health.
Watch the Fox News clip below or at this link.
According to Fox News' Kennedy, the violent attack on Pelosi's husband is Biden's fault:
"The president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse. That hasn’t happened. People are more divided." pic.twitter.com/u9HCHzM674
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 28, 2022
Image: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz via Flickr
‘Tarnished Image’: Gallup Releases Devastating SCOTUS Poll – as Conservative Justices Snipe at Kagan’s Warning
Ever since December of 2021, when the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case that six months later would overturn Roe v. Wade, a 49-year old precedent – “settled law,” Americans were assured by the Court’s Justices in their confirmation hearings – ensuring women have the constitutional right to abortion, Chief Justice John Roberts has been accused of losing control of his justices.
On Thursday, just days before the high court begins its new term, as one of the Justices’ spouses delivers testimony on her role in the coordinated efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, amid sniping by the Chief Justice and a conservative justice at their liberal colleague, and anger across the nation so virulent the midterm elections appear to be rapidly swinging back to Democrats, the right-leaning Gallup organization has released a new poll that’s absolutely devastating for the Chief Justice and the Court he was entrusted to lead – not to mention American democracy itself.
“Supreme Court Trust, Job Approval at Historical Lows,” Gallup’s damning headline reads.
READ MORE: Justice Alito’s Secret Speech ‘Spiking the Ball’ on Revoking Abortion Seen as Worsening Court’s ‘Credibility Crisis’
The highlights:
“47% trust the judicial branch; previous low was 53%,” “40% job approval of U.S. Supreme Court is tied for record low,” and “Record-high 42% say Supreme Court is too conservative.”
Translated, that means the legitimacy of the court is in question, despite entreaties from Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Dobbs opinion that discarded nearly five decades of settled law to achieve a desired goal: rescinding the constitutional right to abortion, and with it, quite possibly not far down the road, the constitutional right to contraception, same-sex intimacy, and same-sex marriage.
“‘Less than half of Americans say they have ‘a great deal’ or ‘a fair amount’ of trust in the judicial branch of the federal government, representing a 20-percentage-point drop from two years ago, including seven points since last year,'” Politico reports, quoting an advanced copy of Gallup’s findings.
READ MORE: Texas Attorney General Says He’s ‘Willing and Able’ to Defend Law Banning Sodomy if Supreme Court Reverses Ruling
“This represents a 20-percentage-point drop from two years ago,” Gallup’s own report reveals, “including seven points since last year, and is now the lowest in Gallup’s trend by six points. The judicial branch’s current tarnished image contrasts with trust levels exceeding two-thirds in most years in Gallup’s trend that began in 1972.”
Respect for the Supreme Court was such a non-question that from 1976, when Americans’ “trust and confidence” in the nation’s highest court stood at 63%, Gallup, it appears, did not even ask the question again in polls again until 1997, when the answer came back at 71%.
Today, under Chief Justice Roberts, it is a mere 47%.
READ MORE: Ginni Thomas ‘Intertwined’ With ‘Vast’ Campaign Pressuring Supreme Court to Overturn Roe: Report
Also today, Ginni Thomas, the far right wing activist spouse of one of the Court’s most right-wing jurists, Clarence Thomas, is testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack regarding her role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
This week Justice Alito, also a far-right conservative, delivered a thinly-veiled attack against Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal, in a rare public forum.
So did the Chief Justice, just weeks earlier.
“The very worst moments [in the court’s history] have been times when judges have even essentially reflected one party’s or one ideology’s set of views in their legal decisions,” Justice Kagan said recently, sparking anger from the right. “The thing that builds up reservoirs of public confidence is the court acting like a court and not acting like an extension of the political process.”
“Judges create legitimacy problems for themselves when they don’t act like courts,” she also said, and “when they instead stray into places that looks like they are an extension of the political process or where they are imposing their own personal preferences.”
“If, over time, the court loses all connection with the public and with public sentiment, that is a dangerous thing for democracy,” Kagan warned.
READ MORE: An Angry Biden Blasts ‘Raw Political Power’ of Supreme Court as He Signs Order Aiming to Protect Abortion Access (Video
Chief Justice Roberts later delivered a terse retort.
“Simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for questioning the legitimacy of the court.”
Bloomberg Law columnist Vivia Chen, citing the well-respected constitutional scholar and retired Harvard Law professor of law, Laurence Tribe, recently wrote: “Chief Justice Roberts Is Officially Irrelevant.”
“Having had both John Roberts and Elena Kagan as my brilliant students in constitutional law, and having watched each of their careers unfold, I can’t help thinking that one of them, Justice Kagan, has grown into her role as a wise jurist,” Tribe told Chen in response to the Roberts-Kagan flap.
“Chief Justice Roberts has dwindled in stature as his cliches have lost their power and even their relevance,” Tribe added.
Justice Alito entered the sparring match this week, telling The Wall Street Journal: “It goes without saying that everyone is free to express disagreement with our decisions and to criticize our reasoning as they see fit. But saying or implying that the court is becoming an illegitimate institution or questioning our integrity crosses an important line.”
It was a clear swipe at Justice Kagan.
“It’s embarrassingly obvious that recent decisions rendered by the conservative supermajority hew to a certain political agenda,” Bloomberg’s Chen noted, asking: “where does one start? I guess Dobbs was a biggie because it destroyed almost 50 years of reproductive rights for women.”
“Then,” she added, “there’s the decision that crippled New York’s gun-control law and the one that severely cut back climate change regulations. And let’s not forget how the court keeps siding with religion, as if the separation of church and state is an optional part of the Constitution.”
“That the Supreme Court lurched so far to the right in less than a year is breathtaking,” Chen observes. “It’s like we’re suddenly transported to a country where Wayne LaPierre, Christian fundamentalists, corporate polluters, and the ghost of Phyllis Schlafly are calling the shots.”
(For those looking fore even more justification of how the Supreme Court is undermining its own legitimacy, this video clip offers an additional answer.)
All this turmoil, turbulence, and trouble comes days before the Court begins its new term.
READ MORE: Supreme Court Conservatives Say Taxpayers Must Fund Anti-LGBTQ Religious Private Schools
“The Supreme Court will return to work on the first Monday of October, after a three-month summer break, with all the determination of a Renaissance-era explorer looking for new lands to conquer,” snarked – or warned – The Nation‘s Elie Mystal. “Last term, the court’s conservative supermajority showed it was willing to ignore precedent (overturning Roe v. Wade), reality (issuing rulings that will lead to more gun violence and climate pollution), and facts (making up evidence in the praying-football-coach case) to arrive at its preferred judicial outcomes.”
“This term, the high court will cement its grip on political life in America, overturning affirmative action and other critical protections along the way,” he says.
“The conservative Supreme Court has been willing to suppress the vote or let Republican-controlled state legislatures gerrymander district maps to the point where the popular vote is all but meaningless, but so far, the court has been unwilling to throw away enough votes after the fact to change the outcome of an election. We’ll see if there’s a first time for everything.”
How bad could it be?
A picture’s worth a thousand words.
Affirmative Action. Tribal Sovereignty. LGBTQ+ Rights. Voting Rights. They’re all on the chopping block this coming Supreme Court term—and this is just what we know so far. In this essential SCOTUS preview, @ElieNYC lays out what’s at stake this term. https://t.co/i3C1vHntmY
— The Nation (@thenation) September 29, 2022
