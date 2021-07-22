YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Madison Cawthorn Attacks Dr. Fauci: ‘We Want to Prosecute This Guy to the Full Ability of the Law’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying House Republicans will “prosecute” the esteemed immunologist and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as a “pawn of the Chinese Communist Party” and for lying to Congress.
There is no evidence either of those claims are true.
Speaking to former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, the host of “Just the Truth” on the Real America’s Voice website, Cawthorn falsely claimed Dr. Fauci has “directly lied to Congress,” echoing a claim made by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Wednesday. Ellis, who claims to be a “constitutional law attorney,” did not mention to Cawthorn that the House of Representatives does not have the power to criminally prosecute.
“I’ll tell you when we take the majority back in 2022, I’ll make sure consequences are doled out,” Cawthorn promised. “But we want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law because I’ll tell you to lie to the American people just to get your name in the news just to see your face on the cover of books just to get fame or fortune, I’ll tell you, Dr. Anthony Fauci does not deserve either fame or fortune.”
On Wednesday Cawthorn told Newsmax, “I think we should indict Jill Biden.”
Watch:
Rep. Madison Cawthorn vows that if the GOP gains control of the House in 2022, he will “make sure that consequences are doled out” to Dr. Anthony Fauci: “We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law.” pic.twitter.com/kFN0rGOCGJ
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 22, 2021
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Guns for Hire?: GOP Governor Accused of ‘Renting’ Out South Dakota’s National Guard Troops as For-Profit ‘Mercenaries’
It may be called South Dakota but the “Mount Rushmore State” is pretty far up in the northern United States. And yet Governor Kristi Noem, a Trump-loving far right Republican, is sending her National Guard troops to patrol the border: the Southern Border, in Texas.
The capitol of South Dakota, Pierre, is over 1100 miles from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s capital city of Austin, about a 17 hour drive according to Google, if you don’t stop to eat or sleep.
Gov. Noem is sending her National Guard troops down to the Lone Star State to help out Gov. Abbott with the “ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border,” she has just announced.
Who’s paying for these soldiers?
In a statement Noem says “private donations,” the source of which she does not disclose. Nor does she say where the funds are going.
“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” Governor Noem’s statement reads.. “The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way.”
“The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.”
Many are furious that the governor has turned U.S. troops into “a mercenary force.”
Paid for by a private donation?
So she is turning the SD National Guard into kind of a mercenary force? https://t.co/P9dQi7uMR4
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 29, 2021
As a fmr director of the MO National Guard it’s concerning that this “deployment is being paid for by a private donation”.
The Guard isnt designed to be “for rent”.
If not activated by the Feds & operating in another state who is picking up the cost & what is the scope? https://t.co/SuP4ph2iUH
— Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) June 29, 2021
“Paid for by private donation” is another way of saying mercenary https://t.co/TnDdnEaAzZ
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 29, 2021
So Gov. Noem is renting out South Dakota’s National Guard to private donors now?
“The deployment is to be paid for by a private donation, Noem’s office said …”
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) June 29, 2021
“The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.”
Kristi Noem just turned her state’s citizen into a private, for-hire security force, which she will then send out of state over the summer. https://t.co/0oAnz2NN0G
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 29, 2021
Ah the Mexican border crisis of South Dakota. Good to know Gov. Kristi Noem will accept private donations to use troops for political pageantry. pic.twitter.com/CrHzd55jWL
— 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) June 29, 2021
Private donations to fund sham AZ audit, run border wall scams ala Steve Bannon, and now deploy troops? Do I see a trend here? Really, what’s going on?
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 29, 2021
Anonymous private donations paying for domestic military deployments. What could go wrong? https://t.co/iBQZnvxHjF
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 29, 2021
Guns for hire? Then I guess they can be used against us….. https://t.co/3IYolKsxGO
— Debi in NC 🌊😷🦋 (@ncdeb6) June 29, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
‘Clear Call to Violence’: Experts Slam Gaetz for ‘Inciting Another Insurrection’
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) says Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is “urging people to shoot Silicon Valley employees.” Congressman Lieu is not alone. Others, including experts, are delivering similar criticism and warnings after Gaetz on Thursday delivered disturbing remarks calling for Americans to fulfill their constitutional “obligation” to “use” the Second Amendment.
“The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us — maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic, maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, you’ll be allowed to participate in the digital world,” Gaetz said at a Thursday rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
“Well, you know what? Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement or this rally or this congressman. We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it.”
“The Second Amendment – this is a little history lesson for all the fake news media. The Second Amendment is not about, it’s not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary,” Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for possible sex trafficking and possible sex with a 17-year old, told supporters.
To be clear, Gaetz’s claim is false.
Lieu once again called for Gaetz to be removed from the Judiciary Committee.
Dear @GOPLeader: You need to remove Rep Matt Gaetz from the House Judiciary Committee. It’s a conflict of interest for Gaetz to have oversight over the DOJ that is investigating him for sex crimes.
Also, Gaetz is urging people to shoot Silicon Valley employees. https://t.co/OccZKeoyVi
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 28, 2021
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois reminded Americans the First Amendment does not offer blanket protection to say anything you want.
This is not speech protected by the first amendment. This is beyond yelling fire in a theater. https://t.co/FyIcIqqsIl
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 28, 2021
Former Director, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency:
I avoid commenting on members of congress & their inane remarks. But as a recent recipient of multiple death threats, this clear call to violence by a member of congress is beyond the pale. It’s disqualifying & un-American. If you associate w/ this, you’re part of the problem. https://t.co/GHdyOqJziM
— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) May 28, 2021
Yale Historian Dr. Joanne Freeman:
Matt Gaetz is wrong.
The 2nd Amendment is about the security of the state, NOT about overturning the state. https://t.co/usPCIlsAbf
— Dr. Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) May 28, 2021
Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego says Gaetz may lose his Second Amendment “rights” given the investigation into multiple possible felonies:
Guy is about to be a prohibited possessor so 2nd Amendment is null and void for him. https://t.co/OMEdEOuavt
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 28, 2021
Democratic consultant:
Also Gaetz: “We have a 2nd amendment in this country and I think we have an obligation to use it!”
This is incitement, plain and simple. https://t.co/sdDtTnjqvh
— Kelly Steele (@steelekelly) May 28, 2021
Historian:
I was unaware that the 2nd Amendment nullified the laws against murdering corporate leaders you don’t like, but Matt’s a Congressman and his dad’s a millionaire so I guess he knows what he’s talking about, right? https://t.co/PtKTppQnXc
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) May 28, 2021
Former GOP Congressman:
There is a critical element to what Matt just did. The 2A and NRA folks have long posited that 2A allows the people to protect themselves against their *government*, to self-defend.
Tonight, Gaetz directly threatens using the 2nd Amendment to go after *big tech*, not government. https://t.co/P342rKyQQE
— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) May 28, 2021
Kremlin, Russian mafia specialist:
While @LeaderMcConnell begs for a personal favor to block the Jan 6th insurrection commission, Gaetz is inciting another insurrection. CC @Sen_JoeManchin https://t.co/tu3q2ifr7g
— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) May 28, 2021
More:
Yesterday 9 people went to work @VTA serving the Silicon Valley community—but they didn’t go home to loved ones because they were gunned down & murdered.
Tonight Matt Gaetz told supporters they have “an obligation to use the 2nd Amendment” on Silicon Valley.
There is no bottom. https://t.co/fVwex2YZVv
— Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@deanofdublin) May 28, 2021
When the Founders debated the 2nd Amendment the only discussion was about allowing religious exemption for folks joining the militia. 2A is and was NEVER about fighting the government because you don’t like it. Never. https://t.co/jeEoQONTJn
— Boomer Bear (@barefootboomer) May 28, 2021
The 2nd Amendment specifies that it’s for “the security of a free State,” not for “armed lunatics to overthrow the State.”
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈💛 (@JediCounselor) May 28, 2021
YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Bill Strips Right to Food Stamps, Unemployment, Medical Assistance if Convicted of ‘Crime’ During Political Protest
A possibly unconstitutional Minnesota bill would punish anyone convicted of a crime during a political protest by stripping them of their right to any state-funded assistance, including food stamps, student loans, medical assistance, unemployment, or rent or mortgage assistance, among other programs.
Republican state Senator David Osmek filed SF 2381, a one-page bill which reads in part: “relating to public safety; prohibiting any state loan, grant, or assistance for persons convicted of offense related to protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march.” HF 466, a companion House bill, was filed by GOP Rep. Eric Lucero.
“A person convicted of a criminal offense related to the person’s illegal conduct at a protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march is ineligible for any type of state loan, grant, or assistance, including but not limited to college student loans and grants, rent and mortgage assistance, supplemental nutrition assistance, unemployment benefits and other employment assistance, Minnesota supplemental aid programs, business grants, medical assistance, general assistance, and energy assistance.”
The legislation could conflict with the First Amendment right to free speech, peaceful protest, and the right “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
“The bill comes amid many arrests at protests for Daunte Wright, a young Black man killed by police last Sunday,” The Minnesota Daily reports. “Thousands of college students from several universities across the Twin Cities have participated in protests against police brutality, following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020. Those protests have not lost much momentum over the past year, and key messages have included issues ranging from police brutality to climate change and voting rights.”
