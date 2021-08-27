BREAKING NEWS
Florida Judge Shreds Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order Banning Mask Mandates: CDC Is ‘Gold Standard’
Florida state circuit court Judge John C. Cooper has just ruled from the bench that Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ executive order banning mask mandates and blocking local school boards from implementing those protective measures is “without legal authority” and is “arbitrary and capricious.” A group of parents supporting mask mandates sued the Republican governor, believing his order violates the state’s constitution.
DeSantis exceeded his authority in signing the executive order, Judge Cooper ruled.
“The Parents’ Bill of Rights does not authorize the governor, the state board of education, or the department of education to tell school boards you cannot institute a mask mandate,” Cooper declared.
DeSantis signed that bill earlier this year, and has repeatedly pointed to that new law when claiming school boards enacting face mask mandates are acting illegally. The judge says that’s wrong.
“Parents’ rights are very important, I’m a parent,” Cooper says, “but they’re not without some reasonable limitations.”
Florida law “does not support a statewide order, or any action interfering with the constitutionally provided authority of local school districts to provide for the safety and health of children, based on the unique facts on the ground in a particular county,” Cooper added.
“Face mask policies that follow CDC policies are reasonable at this time,” Cooper said. “The Parents’ Bill of Rights does not ban face mask mandates.”
The judge provided massive amounts of evidence discrediting DeSantis’ order, telling the state the studies it provided were made before the delta variant was the dominant strain, and called the CDC the “pre-eminent medical authority in U.S.” and the “gold standard.”
Judge Cooper does not sound impressed with one of the governor's infamous COVID roundtable meetings – a video of which the state submitted as evidence
— Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) August 27, 2021
Judge Cooper knocked down several false claims made by the DeSantis administration and his advisors, including that masks are “child abuse,” and that children cannot spread the coronavirus to adults.
He also embarrassed the governor’s office, stating evidence they submitted stated schools that adopted face mask mandates had 37% fewer coronavirus cases.
Further embarrassing the administration, Judge Cooper stated the executive order mischaracterized a law known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
Judge Cooper said the rights of citizens are limited when exercising those rights would harm others. Laws and orders should only exist when they preserve the general welfare.
Aka: One doesn’t have the right or freedom to put others at risk.#News4Jax @wjxt4
— Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) August 27, 2021
Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Remarks on Terror Attack Against US Forces in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden at 5 PM ET will deliver remarks on the terror attack on US Forces in Afghanistan earlier today.
A suicide bomb attack by ISIS-K left 12 U.S. service members dead, 15 wounded, and at least 60 civilians killed as well, preliminary reports say.
Watch President Biden’s address:
Jan. 6 Committee Demands Tons of Gov’t. Records Including Any Attempts by Trump ‘To Remain in Office After January 20’
The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just ordered a massive trove of documents and information from several federal agencies and departments, including the White House, the Dept. of Defense, and the DOJ. Included in that request is information about any discussions on invoking the Insurrection Act, martial law, and “All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021.”
It is also seeking information related to dozens of former President Donald Trump’s top advisors and close family members, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Jr., Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and many more.
NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarland reports:
ALERT: US House Select Jan 6 Committee sends sweeping requests for records to federal agencies… including to US Justice Dept
Seeking: Agency communication before Jan 20 w/ M Meadows, S Powell, R Giuliani, J Ellis
Documents about possibility of invoking “Insurrection Act” pic.twitter.com/uutcxDTYs3
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
He adds that the "Committee is also requesting:"
“All documents & communications from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, relating to the use of martial law.
“All documents and communications from November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, relating to defying orders from the President”
and
“From November 3, 2020, through January 20, 2021, all documents and communications relating to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
“All documents and communications relating to instructions to stop or delay preparation for the transition of administrations”
More:
** Also flagging this:
Committee seeks from Archives any White House “Documents and communications referring or relating to QAnon, the Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, Oath Keepers, or Three Percenters concerning the 2020 election results”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
From the Defense Dept. the Committee is requesting: "All documents and communications concerning possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after January 20, 2021"
MORE: Committee also asks Pentagon for records about:
“Possible attempts by President Donald
Trump to remain in office”
Martial law
25th Amendment
Charles Flynn
Kash Patel
National Guard deployment on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/PiwC9DzV9C
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
MacFarlane also notes the Committee is requesting records from dozens of Trump advisors and family members:
ALERT: Jan 6 Committee also seeks sweeping sets of White House records from National Archives
Jan 6 – White House visitor logs
“Documents.. regarding movements of the President on Jan 6”
And documents/communications relating *in any way* to the following people ====> pic.twitter.com/Zfd0jBbEEv
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 25, 2021
Biden Counters Right Wing Critics: ‘Any American Who Wants to Come Home, We Will Get You Home’
Addressing the American people for the second time on Afghanistan this week President Joe Biden promised “any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”
"Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," President Biden says while speaking on U.S. evacuation effort in Afghanistan.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2021
The President has been attacked for what critics claim was a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as that country fell to the Taliban in just 11 days, a timeframe the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff declared was faster than any intelligence had predicted.
Calling the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” President Biden declared the “only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.”
“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” Pres. Biden says on situation in Kabul.
“The only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/iZYPZn7bSh
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
