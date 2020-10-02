Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has released audio recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump. Wolkoff was a friend and advisor to the First Lady and has written a book about her time in the White House.

CNN aired the audio Thursday night. The tapes are damning.

In one segment the First Lady complains that “they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”

In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

“And then they said: what about the children who were separated? Give me a fucking break.” — Melania Trump#MelaniaTapespic.twitter.com/kHYXCLpqF7 — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020

Many on social media are outraged.

Anyone who has EVER felt sorry for Melania, needs to listen to the tapes released today. They will make your bloody boil. Shes a horrible horrible person. #MelaniaTapes — Jen Edwards (@Jenniesapetal) October 2, 2020

OMG. You have to listen to the whole fucking thing. Melania is a fucking monster. https://t.co/0i4NblLPVN — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump is on tape talking about immigrant families they separated at the border. She sounds mostly worried about why she’s being attacked for the separations. Not the fact they’re being separated. Everyone in this family is the worst. #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/2Ga121Ej5a — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2020

Melania, speaking for us all, “who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff” But seriously, the war on Christmas is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE. https://t.co/suHwLoS1yK — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2020

It has been obvious to me that Melania is almost as much of a Sociopath as Trump, just quieter about it. #MelaniaTapes — Prof99 (@TruthProf99) October 2, 2020

Can we stop the Melania is an innocent bystander storyline now? #MelaniaTapes https://t.co/fb3Eksq4yQ — Gene Jones (@GeneAJonesJr) October 2, 2020

People who feel sorry for #MelaniaTrump should realize that she is exactly where she wants to be. She is an awful person who is married to an awful person. #MelaniaTapes — Kat (@jamamizo) October 2, 2020

Shoutout to everyone who’s been saying we shouldn’t feel bad for Melania — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 2, 2020