Connect with us

News

Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Published

on

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday night the White House confirmed top presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks, who is showing symptoms, tested positive on Wednesday, but President Trump continued his schedule as usual, including attending a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. The President and First Lady did not begin self-quarantining until late Thursday night.

Update:

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘Monster’: Internet Reacts to Audio of ‘Sociopath’ Melania Trump Swearing About Separated Migrant Children

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has released audio recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump. Wolkoff was a friend and advisor to the First Lady and has written a book about her time in the White House.

CNN aired the audio Thursday night. The tapes are damning.

In one segment the First Lady complains that “they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”

In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

Many on social media are outraged.

Continue Reading

News

‘Isn’t Trump Supposed to Self-Quarantine?’: Americans Respond to Top POTUS Aide Hope Hicks Positive Coronavirus Test

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. The top presidential aide has been traveling with President Donald Trump as recently as Wednesday.

“Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday,” according to Bloomberg News, which also reported her positive test.

“No indication Trump has contracted coronvirus, but inner circle aide Hope Hicks has it, and is experiencing symptoms of the disease,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports. “She was in close proximity to him, maskless, in recent days. She was quarantined on AF1 on trip back from Minnesota.”

Some are expressing concern for the president, while many are noting he has done a great deal to advance the spread of the deadly virus. Here’s what they’re saying.

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Hard to Imagine This Is an Accident’: Analysis Shows TX Gov’s Ballot Drop Off Box Cuts Target Dems, Non-White Voters

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Texas has 254 counties. Some of those counties, like Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, have 12 ballot drop off boxes for its 4.7 million residents. Some smaller counties have a handful, like four.

As of Friday every county in Texas will have just one ballot drop off box. One. Not 12, not four.

That’s a massive reduction in the number of boxes, and in the age of the coronavirus, in a time when many Americans don’t have money for gas, much less time or money to drive all over town to find a drop off box, exponentially reducing the number of drop off boxes is being seen by experts as voter suppression.

The timing is interesting – just as Democrats are rising in the polls and the average polling margin in Texas between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is now between two and 3.2 percentage points.

Calling them “enhanced security protocols” Abbott claims his goal is to “maintain the integrity of our elections.”

The Washington Post just released its analysis of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to dramatically reduce the ballot drop off boxes. As it turns out, the decision targets Democratic and non-white voters the most.

“It’s hard to imagine that this is an accident,” writes the Post’s Philip Bump.

“Regular Post readers will understand both that such ‘enhancements’ are unnecessary, given both the rarity of voter fraud and the breadth of measures already in place aimed at eliminating illegal voting. Regular readers will also assume that Abbott’s move is the latest in a long-standing pattern of citing alleged and unproven concerns about fraud as a rationale for limiting the ability to vote in a way that disproportionately affects Democratic voters.”

Voting rights expert Ari Berman calls it voter suppression:

Former Obama senior advisor David Plouffe says it’s voter suppression:

The Director of the Univ. of Virginia Center for Politics and political analyst Larry Sabato calls it voter suppression:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.