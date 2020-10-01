News
‘Monster’: Internet Reacts to Audio of ‘Sociopath’ Melania Trump Swearing About Separated Migrant Children
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has released audio recordings of her conversations with Melania Trump. Wolkoff was a friend and advisor to the First Lady and has written a book about her time in the White House.
CNN aired the audio Thursday night. The tapes are damning.
In one segment the First Lady complains that “they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”
In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?”
“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”
“And then they said: what about the children who were separated? Give me a fucking break.”
— Melania Trump#MelaniaTapespic.twitter.com/kHYXCLpqF7
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020
Many on social media are outraged.
Oh. My. God. 😳#MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/ETEybvVtk9
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020
Anyone who has EVER felt sorry for Melania, needs to listen to the tapes released today. They will make your bloody boil. Shes a horrible horrible person. #MelaniaTapes
— Jen Edwards (@Jenniesapetal) October 2, 2020
OMG. You have to listen to the whole fucking thing.
Melania is a fucking monster. https://t.co/0i4NblLPVN
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 2, 2020
Melania Trump is on tape talking about immigrant families they separated at the border. She sounds mostly worried about why she’s being attacked for the separations. Not the fact they’re being separated. Everyone in this family is the worst. #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/2Ga121Ej5a
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2020
Melania, speaking for us all, “who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff”
But seriously, the war on Christmas is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE. https://t.co/suHwLoS1yK
— Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2020
It has been obvious to me that Melania is almost as much of a Sociopath as Trump, just quieter about it. #MelaniaTapes
— Prof99 (@TruthProf99) October 2, 2020
This is what it looks like when someone who doesn’t “give a F- about Christmas” decorates for Christmas. #MelaniaTapes #SaveChristmas #Christians4Biden pic.twitter.com/75Fiw0ma1C
— Hunk-er-downer 🏳️🌈🥁🇺🇸 (@bestcoastginger) October 2, 2020
Can we stop the Melania is an innocent bystander storyline now? #MelaniaTapes https://t.co/fb3Eksq4yQ
— Gene Jones (@GeneAJonesJr) October 2, 2020
People who feel sorry for #MelaniaTrump should realize that she is exactly where she wants to be. She is an awful person who is married to an awful person. #MelaniaTapes
— Kat (@jamamizo) October 2, 2020
Shoutout to everyone who’s been saying we shouldn’t feel bad for Melania
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 2, 2020
I wonder what @FLOTUS says about Hanukkah
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 2, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
On Thursday night the White House confirmed top presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks, who is showing symptoms, tested positive on Wednesday, but President Trump continued his schedule as usual, including attending a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. The President and First Lady did not begin self-quarantining until late Thursday night.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Isn’t Trump Supposed to Self-Quarantine?’: Americans Respond to Top POTUS Aide Hope Hicks Positive Coronavirus Test
Counselor to the President Hope Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. The top presidential aide has been traveling with President Donald Trump as recently as Wednesday.
“Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday,” according to Bloomberg News, which also reported her positive test.
“No indication Trump has contracted coronvirus, but inner circle aide Hope Hicks has it, and is experiencing symptoms of the disease,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports. “She was in close proximity to him, maskless, in recent days. She was quarantined on AF1 on trip back from Minnesota.”
Few in the WhiteHouse are closer to President Trump than Hope Hicks, a top aide who has tested positive for coronavirus. She regularly travels with Trump, like she did to Cleveland this week and again yesterday. Here she is boarding Marine One with Kushner and others yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XMd86C6pwh
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020
Some are expressing concern for the president, while many are noting he has done a great deal to advance the spread of the deadly virus. Here’s what they’re saying.
Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the debate and to Minnesota for another campaign rally.
She was photographed without a mask at the Pennsylvania rally clapping to the Village People's YMCA. https://t.co/PzAS3SsVZz
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020
Tuesday: Hope Hicks not wearing a mask ahead of the presidential debate. @JenniferJJacobs reports she has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Db2PhDUyr9
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2020
No mask for Hope Hicks getting on Marine One yesterday pic.twitter.com/sqdALCMZf2
— Jeff Landset (@JeffLandset) October 2, 2020
Per the CDC, isn’t Trump supposed to self-quarantine now?
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 2, 2020
Do you think there are ventilators in the White House?
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 2, 2020
So… is Trump going to self-quarantine?
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 2, 2020
Even if you take COVID-19 seriously, take precautions, etc., you can still get it.
In large part because selfish psychopaths like Hope Hicks simply refuse to take it seriously.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 2, 2020
Well that whole “we don’t wear masks” thing sure bit them on the ass at the worst possible time
— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 2, 2020
Members of the INCOMPETENT AND RECKLESS TRUMP “REGIME” WITH NO MASKS. Is it any surprise that a top advisor of TRUMP, Hope Hicks, IS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19? THESE DANGEROUS PEOPLE SPREAD THE CORONAVIRUS!!! pic.twitter.com/s1onPO2tne
— Luis Carrillo (@lac4justice) October 2, 2020
Hope Hicks leaving her White House job and then coming back only to contract coronavirus is some kinda something. https://t.co/86MhQBYWwW
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 2, 2020
News
‘Hard to Imagine This Is an Accident’: Analysis Shows TX Gov’s Ballot Drop Off Box Cuts Target Dems, Non-White Voters
Texas has 254 counties. Some of those counties, like Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, have 12 ballot drop off boxes for its 4.7 million residents. Some smaller counties have a handful, like four.
As of Friday every county in Texas will have just one ballot drop off box. One. Not 12, not four.
That’s a massive reduction in the number of boxes, and in the age of the coronavirus, in a time when many Americans don’t have money for gas, much less time or money to drive all over town to find a drop off box, exponentially reducing the number of drop off boxes is being seen by experts as voter suppression.
The timing is interesting – just as Democrats are rising in the polls and the average polling margin in Texas between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is now between two and 3.2 percentage points.
Calling them “enhanced security protocols” Abbott claims his goal is to “maintain the integrity of our elections.”
The Washington Post just released its analysis of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to dramatically reduce the ballot drop off boxes. As it turns out, the decision targets Democratic and non-white voters the most.
“It’s hard to imagine that this is an accident,” writes the Post’s Philip Bump.
“Regular Post readers will understand both that such ‘enhancements’ are unnecessary, given both the rarity of voter fraud and the breadth of measures already in place aimed at eliminating illegal voting. Regular readers will also assume that Abbott’s move is the latest in a long-standing pattern of citing alleged and unproven concerns about fraud as a rationale for limiting the ability to vote in a way that disproportionately affects Democratic voters.”
Voting rights expert Ari Berman calls it voter suppression:
How GOP voter suppression works in Texas
-you can vote with gun permit but not student ID
-no online voter registration
-must be deputized to register voters
-voters under 65 can’t use fear of covid to vote by mail
-only 1 place to drop ballots off in huge Dem counties
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 1, 2020
Former Obama senior advisor David Plouffe says it’s voter suppression:
Even the voter suppression is bigger in Texas. https://t.co/MXH4csMMFx
— David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) October 1, 2020
The Director of the Univ. of Virginia Center for Politics and political analyst Larry Sabato calls it voter suppression:
THIS IS DISGRACEFUL VOTER SUPPRESSION: Texas Gov. Abbott restricts absentee ballot drop-off locations (one per county) https://t.co/YzbdJ1mhs5
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 1, 2020
Trending
- LOL - NOPE!3 days ago
Watch: Eric Trump Clumsily Claims on Fox News the LGBTQ Community Loves His Father – It Does Not Go Well
- News2 days ago
Trump Campaign Makes Astonishing Demand of Fox News Moderator Before Debate: No COVID Stats
- OPINION2 days ago
Wife of Beloved Country Singer Who Died From Coronavirus Calls for ‘Idiot’ Trump to Get Off the Stage During Debate
- CRIME2 days ago
Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case
- WHATEVER1 day ago
Eric Trump: I Am Not Gay
- CON ARTIST3 days ago
‘They’re All Hustlers’: Trump Mocks His Religious Supporters Behind Their Backs and Ridicules Their Sacred Rites
- OPINION2 days ago
Before the Debate Even Kicks Off Biden Drops the Mic on Trump With His ‘Earpiece and Performance Enhancers’
- News1 day ago
Federal Judge Orders Barr to Release Redacted Portions of Mueller Report