Trump Aides Lament Guthrie Town Hall Was ‘Damaging’ to President as He ‘Runs Out of Time’: AP Reporter
Reporting on the fall-out from Donald Trump’s controversial town hall on MSNBC on Thursday night, Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire claimed that aides to the president are already admitting that the president made some “damaging” comments that could hurt his re-election campaign.
Speaking with “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, Lemire said the range of topics exposed the president and his answers likely didn’t make anyone on the fence consider voting for him.
“Viewers would have experienced some whiplash watching the two — trying to watch both town halls,” Lemire explained while comparing the Trump town hall to Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s on ABC. “There was one moment that crystallized it: at the same moment that Trump was defending QAnon, Joe Biden was talking about the taxes. He showed empathy to the listeners, to those asking him questions.”
“In terms of the president, people I have talked to around him last night and a few texts early this morning suggested once again a real anger at the media,” he continued. “Blaming the scapegoat, in this case, Savannah Guthrie who I thought did a terrific job yesterday.”
“But I will say they do say there may have been some moments last night that may have been damaging,” he added. “Like not denouncing QAnon. The very testy one when he finally got around to denouncing white supremacy. There are certainly going to be questions about tax returns and whether or not he took a COVID test before the last debate. Several times he dodged, he evaded and raised real questions as to whether or not he exposed Joe Biden last time which is going to raise more concerns about next week when they’re supposed to set up for a final debate next Thursday.”
“The president, frankly, is running of out of time” he explained before concluding, “It’s hard to imagine, even his aides concede, that there was any moment last night that the president swung voters his way when he simply is running out of time and opportunities to change the trajectory of this race.”
Biden Tells LGBTQ Americans He Agrees ‘There’s Great Reason to Be Concerned’ With Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS
Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans “there’s reason to be concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.
Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.
A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.
LGBTQ people got a rare mention at Biden's town hall after being ignored for years at presidential debates.
We need more than this, and in particular, Trump and Pence need to have their record on our rights scrutinized. pic.twitter.com/7rjSLzNTEi
— Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 16, 2020
Fast-Talking Trump Stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or Won’t Say When He Last Tested Negative Before Testing Positive
President Donald Trump either couldn’t or wouldn’t tell voters watching NBC News’ town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.
He also couldn’t or wouldn’t tell NBC’s Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
“Possibly I did. Possibly I didn’t,” he said.
“I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” he added when asked a similar question.
“I probably did,” he finally claimed.
Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a “perfect” answer.
The President is asked when he last tested negative and his answer is all over the place. pic.twitter.com/ZV6DwgUD4M
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020
Trump Desperately Tries to Lower Expectations for ‘Major Fake’ NBC Town Hall
President Donald Trump is desperate to lower expectations for Thursday night’s town hall, which he is doing for NBC News.
Hours before it is slated to begin Trump tweeted, calling it a “major Fake” forum.
The President does not perform well in town halls, where real voters ask him real life questions. Trump has demonstrated little grasp over policy matters, instead preferring to establish a shared victimization relationship with his supporters as he increasingly complains how everything is unfair for him, a billionaire real estate magnate and supposed leader of the free world.
Trump was also quick to attack C-SPAN political editor and host of “Washington Week,” Steve Scuilly, who just admitted to lying after being caught tweeting with Anthony Scaramucci to ask advice about responding to Trump’s attacks.
I will be doing a major Fake @NBCNews Town Hall Forum, live tonight from Miami, at 8:00 P.M. They asked me to do it in place of the Rigged Steve Scully (he is now suspended from @cspan for lying) Debate. I wonder if they’ll treat me as well as Sleepy Joe? They should!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020
Earlier on Thursday Trump told North Carolina voters he is only doing the town hall because it’s a “free hour of television” for him. He then attacked several NBC News employees. He called NBC’s parent company, Comcast, “Concast.”
This is how Trump is previewing his town hall: “You know, I’m being set up tonight. I’m doing this town hall with Concast – C O N, right – CON – cuz it’s a CON JOB. Concast. C O N. Not C O M. CONcast. So I’m doing it, and it’s NBC, the worst…” pic.twitter.com/niVBuTin0e
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020
Trump’s town hall last month on ABC did not go well for him:
During an ABC News Town Hall, President Donald Trump tried to attack Joe Biden for not issuing a national mask mandate even though Biden is not President. pic.twitter.com/8Ts962kwZV
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 16, 2020
NBC News is under fire for giving Trump a town hall after the President withdrew from the official second debate because it had been turned into a virtual event when the President was diagnosed with coronavirus.
