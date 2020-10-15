Connect with us

Biden Tells LGBTQ Americans He Agrees ‘There’s Great Reason to Be Concerned’ With Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS

Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans “there’s reason to be concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.

Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.

A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.

Fast-Talking Trump Stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or Won’t Say When He Last Tested Negative Before Testing Positive

4 hours ago

October 15, 2020

President Donald Trump either couldn’t or wouldn’t tell voters watching NBC News’ town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.

He also couldn’t or wouldn’t tell NBC’s Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.

“Possibly I did. Possibly I didn’t,” he said.

“I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” he added when asked a similat question.

“I probably did,” he finally claimed.

Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a “perfect” answer.

Trump Desperately Tries to Lower Expectations for ‘Major Fake’ NBC Town Hall

7 hours ago

October 15, 2020

President Donald Trump is desperate to lower expectations for Thursday night’s town hall, which he is doing for NBC News.

Hours before it is slated to begin Trump tweeted, calling it a “major Fake” forum.

The President does not perform well in town halls, where real voters ask him real life questions. Trump has demonstrated little grasp over policy matters, instead preferring to establish a shared victimization relationship with his supporters as he increasingly complains how everything is unfair for him, a billionaire real estate magnate and supposed leader of the free world.

Trump was also quick to attack C-SPAN political editor and host of “Washington Week,” Steve Scuilly, who just admitted to lying after being caught tweeting with Anthony Scaramucci to ask advice about responding to Trump’s attacks.

Earlier on Thursday Trump told North Carolina voters he is only doing the town hall because it’s a “free hour of television” for him. He then attacked several NBC News employees. He called NBC’s parent company, Comcast, “Concast.”

Trump’s town hall last month on ABC did not go well for him:

NBC News is under fire for giving Trump a town hall after the President withdrew from the official second debate because it had been turned into a virtual event when the President was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Trump Cheers C-SPAN Anchor’s Suspension for Lying Over Tweeting About POTUS With Scaramucci

8 hours ago

October 15, 2020

President Donald Trump is cheering C-SPAN’s announcement that it has suspended Steve Scully after the longtime political editor and moderator of “Washington Journal” lied about a suspicious tweet – to a former Trump ally.

Scully “admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci,” the Associated Press reports.

“The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.”

That debate was canceled when Trump declared it would be a “waste of time” to debate virtually, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump immediately cheered the announcement, falsely claiming the Debate Commission did not treat him “fairly.”

Scully, in the now-deleted tweet, had said to Scaramucci, “should I respond to trump.”

Trump had been attacking Scully:

“Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him,” the AP adds.

The MAGA crowd is celebrating:

