Biden Tells LGBTQ Americans He Agrees ‘There’s Great Reason to Be Concerned’ With Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS
Former Vice President Joe Biden is warning LGBTQ Americans “there’s reason to be concerned” about Judge Amy Coney Barrett and her likely installation onto the U.S. Supreme Court. He added that he too is worried.
Biden went on to say with Barrett on the Supreme Court LGBTQ rights and access to healthcare are in danger.
A former constitutional law professor for two decades Biden added he felt Barrett did not explain her judicial philosophy regarding enumerated rights.
Watch:
LGBTQ people got a rare mention at Biden's town hall after being ignored for years at presidential debates.
We need more than this, and in particular, Trump and Pence need to have their record on our rights scrutinized. pic.twitter.com/7rjSLzNTEi
— Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 16, 2020
Fast-Talking Trump Stumbles at Town Hall: Can’t or Won’t Say When He Last Tested Negative Before Testing Positive
President Donald Trump either couldn’t or wouldn’t tell voters watching NBC News’ town hall Thursday night when his last negative test was before he tested positive.
He also couldn’t or wouldn’t tell NBC’s Savannah Guthrie if he was tested the day of his debate with former vice president Joe Biden.
“Possibly I did. Possibly I didn’t,” he said.
“I don’t know. I don’t even remember,” he added when asked a similat question.
“I probably did,” he finally claimed.
Trump also said Guthrie could ask his doctors who would give her a “perfect” answer.
Watch:
The President is asked when he last tested negative and his answer is all over the place. pic.twitter.com/ZV6DwgUD4M
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 16, 2020
Trump Desperately Tries to Lower Expectations for ‘Major Fake’ NBC Town Hall
President Donald Trump is desperate to lower expectations for Thursday night’s town hall, which he is doing for NBC News.
Hours before it is slated to begin Trump tweeted, calling it a “major Fake” forum.
The President does not perform well in town halls, where real voters ask him real life questions. Trump has demonstrated little grasp over policy matters, instead preferring to establish a shared victimization relationship with his supporters as he increasingly complains how everything is unfair for him, a billionaire real estate magnate and supposed leader of the free world.
Trump was also quick to attack C-SPAN political editor and host of “Washington Week,” Steve Scuilly, who just admitted to lying after being caught tweeting with Anthony Scaramucci to ask advice about responding to Trump’s attacks.
I will be doing a major Fake @NBCNews Town Hall Forum, live tonight from Miami, at 8:00 P.M. They asked me to do it in place of the Rigged Steve Scully (he is now suspended from @cspan for lying) Debate. I wonder if they’ll treat me as well as Sleepy Joe? They should!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020
Earlier on Thursday Trump told North Carolina voters he is only doing the town hall because it’s a “free hour of television” for him. He then attacked several NBC News employees. He called NBC’s parent company, Comcast, “Concast.”
This is how Trump is previewing his town hall: “You know, I’m being set up tonight. I’m doing this town hall with Concast – C O N, right – CON – cuz it’s a CON JOB. Concast. C O N. Not C O M. CONcast. So I’m doing it, and it’s NBC, the worst…” pic.twitter.com/niVBuTin0e
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020
Trump’s town hall last month on ABC did not go well for him:
During an ABC News Town Hall, President Donald Trump tried to attack Joe Biden for not issuing a national mask mandate even though Biden is not President. pic.twitter.com/8Ts962kwZV
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 16, 2020
NBC News is under fire for giving Trump a town hall after the President withdrew from the official second debate because it had been turned into a virtual event when the President was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Trump Cheers C-SPAN Anchor’s Suspension for Lying Over Tweeting About POTUS With Scaramucci
President Donald Trump is cheering C-SPAN’s announcement that it has suspended Steve Scully after the longtime political editor and moderator of “Washington Journal” lied about a suspicious tweet – to a former Trump ally.
Scully “admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci,” the Associated Press reports.
“The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.”
That debate was canceled when Trump declared it would be a “waste of time” to debate virtually, after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump immediately cheered the announcement, falsely claiming the Debate Commission did not treat him “fairly.”
I was right again! Steve Scully just admitted he was lying about his Twitter being hacked. The Debate was Rigged! He was suspended from @cspan indefinitely. The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the “Commission”. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020
Scully, in the now-deleted tweet, had said to Scaramucci, “should I respond to trump.”
Trump had been attacking Scully:
Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020
“Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him,” the AP adds.
The MAGA crowd is celebrating:
The fix was in. He should be fired and the debate commission should be disbanded. Did the debate commission do anything to confirm that he was hacked or did they just go along with it because it was convenient? Anyone with a brain knew that it was bullshit. https://t.co/TxA4cWxoK5
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2020
Steve Scully the moderator of the Debate that never happened admitted he lied about his twitter act. being hacked. Fired from C-Span. Chris Wallace gave Scully his “unbiased” blessing this week. Said he believed him. So much for a Chris Wallace endorsement. Just saying.
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 15, 2020
Steve Scully got suspended after he lied about being hacked.
Joy Reid ended up with a primetime show on MSNBC.
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 15, 2020
I KNEW IT! From the very beginning, I knew Biden intern Steve Scully was LYING! https://t.co/GXQyfvsewy
— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 15, 2020
