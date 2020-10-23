Connect with us

'COVIDIOT'

‘He Was Not Joking’: Internet Observes Anniversary of Trump Floating ‘Injection’ of Disinfectant to Kill COVID-19

Published

on

It was around 6 PM on the 23rd  of April, exactly six months ago to the day. President Donald Trump was pushing his anti-science, falsely optimistic spin on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He had been holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, but this would be the last one for a long time, because the President of the United State, on national television, encouraged the “injection” of disinfectant into the human body to kill the novel coronavirus.

To be fair, Trump was asking Dr. Deborah Birx to “check” on doing it, but they way he spoke made many believe injecting or injecting household cleansers could cure or even prevent contracting COVID-19.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said from the White House press briefing room.. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”

The Washington Post’s JM Rieger reminds us of the anniversary:

Within minutes medical experts took to social media to urge Americans to not follow the President’s suggestion.

It wasn’t long before poison control centers would report a huge spike in cases, clearly a result of the President encouraging the dangerous, even potentially deadly use of readily-available chemicals that most Americans, petrified by the mass death from the pandemic, likely have in their homes already.

The makers of Lysol were forced to issue a statement, saying “we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

On Thursday, Trump claimed he had just been “joking,” which is false.

Americans today are remembering the dangerous stir Trump caused. Here’s how many are responding:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'COVIDIOT'

The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant

Published

6 days ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Having basically surrendered to the coronavirus, Republican President Donald Trump has increasingly said that he’d like to stop focusing on COVID-19 prevention measures and instead go for “herd immunity.” The White House is even backing a petition signed by thousands of doctors around the world who support the idea.

The only problem: Many of the petition’s signers are fake, using names like “Dr. I.P. Freely, Dr. Person Fakename and Dr. Johnny Bananas,” according to TruthOut.org.

Herd immunity is a term often applied to widespread vaccine use, in this case means “allowing the virus to spread in the general population … so that allowing those least likely to be killed by the virus to return to normal life” while protecting those most vulnerable to the virus’ lethality.

While that might sound appealing, the Trump administration has shown how poorly it protects the most vulnerable—the lack of a national prevention strategy, widespread affordable testing, and Trump’s refusal to use the Defense Production Act to get manufacturers to make widely available personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers are just its most glaring failures.

To promote the idea, which Trump has repeatedly mentioned on the campaign trail, the White House has shared a petitioned called The Great Barrington Declaration, promoting the idea. However, anyone can sign the petition and declare themselves as a doctor, including people who work as massage therapists, psychotherapists and homeopaths, a practice with no proven medical benefits.

Furthermore, on Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the herd immunity strategy “scientifically and ethically problematic” because scientists don’t know enough about how much immunity a person gains after catching COVID-19 and how long it lasts, especially since some people have been infected by the virus more than once.

“Letting the virus circulate unchecked therefore means allowing unnecessary infections, suffering and death,” he said.

Continue Reading

'COVIDIOT'

‘Pure Evil’: New Photo of Maskless ‘Patient Zero’ Trump Surrounded by Secret Service Goes Viral

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

A photo (below) of a recently coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump – maskless and making his way to board Air Force One – is going viral on social media.

The photo, taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows the president nearly surrounded by his Secret Service detail, one of whom does not look happy.

On Sunday Trump falsely boasted he is “immune” from the deadly coronavirus, and has a “protective glow” after spending several days and nights at Walter Reed. Minutes ago Trump’s physician announced he has had one negative coronavirus test since contracting the virus.

The President is currently on his way to Sanford, Florida, where he will hold a MAGA rally Monday night despite not having tested negative.

Here’s what some are saying:

Image:Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.