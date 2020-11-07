Connect with us

'COVIDIOT'

After White House Super-Spreader Event, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz and 7 Trump Staff Get COVID-19

Published

on

Matt Gaetz

Following the recent revelation that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19 and attended a White House election party on Tuesday, coming into close contact with members of the president’s family and not wearing a mask for days afterwards, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, 6 White House workers and one Trump campaign worker have all contracted COVID-19 as well, according to Maggie Haberman, White House correspondent for The New York Times.

Furthermore, Bloomberg News reports that other White House and campaign employees are upset that Meadows didn’t publicly issue a statement or tell other workers after testing positive for coronavirus, but rather just told a few close individuals within his personal circle.

While the White House Medical Unit suggests that anyone who has 15 minutes of exposure with an infected individual should be notified as a means of contact tracing — that is, tracking the virus’s potential path of infection from one person to the next — none of the upset staffers were told of Meadow’s diagnosis until much later.

After Republican President Donald Trump contracted COVID-19 near the start of October, at least 34 individuals connected to him contracted the virus soon after.

Trump Rallies Have Led to 30,000 COVID Cases and 700 Deaths, Study Says

Published

7 days ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

A new Stanford University study estimates that 18 of President Donald Trump’s recent rallies have led to 30,000 COVID cases and 700 deaths.

We should also mention that Friday marked the highest ever one day toll of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. with 98,583 new infections reported as well as 978 deaths.

The analysis looked at each county where Trump held rallies between June 20 and September 30 2020. Researchers compared “post-event outcomes and pre-event characteristics” of counties of similar size elsewhere in the country. They did this to determine the differences between COVID cases and deaths in counties where Trump held rallies and those in similarly sized counties where he didn’t.

“Our estimate of the average treatment effect across the eighteen events implies that they increased subsequent confirmed cases of COVID-19 by more than 250 per 100,000 residents,” the study states. “We conclude that the rallies likely led to more than 700 deaths (not necessarily among attendees).”

Three weeks before this study was released, Minnesota health officials announced that nine attendees of Trump’s September 18 rally in Bemidji had tested positive for COVID-19.  Trump regularly flouts municipal ordinances requiring masks and social distancing at his events by calling his rallies “peaceful protests.”

Trump downplayed the pandemic’s lethality in its early stages, has recently said that the U.S. is “rounding the corner” in the pandemic, and a Tuesday White House press release created his administration with “ending the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump says COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu, but statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that’s total bunk. In less than a year, COVID-19 has killed more people in America than the military conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and World War I combined. Flu killed 34,200 Americans in 2019. COVID-19 has killed over 230,000 Americans in less than a year.

Trump has also publicly advocated for herd immunity, an approach the World Health Organization has called “very dangerous.”

‘He Was Not Joking’: Internet Observes Anniversary of Trump Floating ‘Injection’ of Disinfectant to Kill COVID-19

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

It was around 6 PM on the 23rd  of April, exactly six months ago to the day. President Donald Trump was pushing his anti-science, falsely optimistic spin on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He had been holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, but this would be the last one for a long time, because the President of the United State, on national television, encouraged the “injection” of disinfectant into the human body to kill the novel coronavirus.

To be fair, Trump was asking Dr. Deborah Birx to “check” on doing it, but they way he spoke made many believe injecting or injecting household cleansers could cure or even prevent contracting COVID-19.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said from the White House press briefing room.. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”

The Washington Post’s JM Rieger reminds us of the anniversary:

Within minutes medical experts took to social media to urge Americans to not follow the President’s suggestion.

It wasn’t long before poison control centers would report a huge spike in cases, clearly a result of the President encouraging the dangerous, even potentially deadly use of readily-available chemicals that most Americans, petrified by the mass death from the pandemic, likely have in their homes already.

The makers of Lysol were forced to issue a statement, saying “we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

On Thursday, Trump claimed he had just been “joking,” which is false.

Americans today are remembering the dangerous stir Trump caused. Here’s how many are responding:

 

 

The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Having basically surrendered to the coronavirus, Republican President Donald Trump has increasingly said that he’d like to stop focusing on COVID-19 prevention measures and instead go for “herd immunity.” The White House is even backing a petition signed by thousands of doctors around the world who support the idea.

The only problem: Many of the petition’s signers are fake, using names like “Dr. I.P. Freely, Dr. Person Fakename and Dr. Johnny Bananas,” according to TruthOut.org.

Herd immunity is a term often applied to widespread vaccine use, in this case means “allowing the virus to spread in the general population … so that allowing those least likely to be killed by the virus to return to normal life” while protecting those most vulnerable to the virus’ lethality.

While that might sound appealing, the Trump administration has shown how poorly it protects the most vulnerable—the lack of a national prevention strategy, widespread affordable testing, and Trump’s refusal to use the Defense Production Act to get manufacturers to make widely available personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers are just its most glaring failures.

To promote the idea, which Trump has repeatedly mentioned on the campaign trail, the White House has shared a petitioned called The Great Barrington Declaration, promoting the idea. However, anyone can sign the petition and declare themselves as a doctor, including people who work as massage therapists, psychotherapists and homeopaths, a practice with no proven medical benefits.

Furthermore, on Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the herd immunity strategy “scientifically and ethically problematic” because scientists don’t know enough about how much immunity a person gains after catching COVID-19 and how long it lasts, especially since some people have been infected by the virus more than once.

“Letting the virus circulate unchecked therefore means allowing unnecessary infections, suffering and death,” he said.

