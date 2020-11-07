After White House Super-Spreader Event, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz and 7 Trump Staff Get COVID-19

It was around 6 PM on the 23rd of April, exactly six months ago to the day. President Donald Trump was pushing his anti-science, falsely optimistic spin on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He had been holding daily coronavirus task force briefings, but this would be the last one for a long time, because the President of the United State, on national television, encouraged the “injection” of disinfectant into the human body to kill the novel coronavirus.

To be fair, Trump was asking Dr. Deborah Birx to “check” on doing it, but they way he spoke made many believe injecting or injecting household cleansers could cure or even prevent contracting COVID-19.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said from the White House press briefing room.. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”

The Washington Post’s JM Rieger reminds us of the anniversary:

Six months ago today: “I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute…is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning…you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds interesting to me.”pic.twitter.com/kHAmUUi6RQ — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 23, 2020

Within minutes medical experts took to social media to urge Americans to not follow the President’s suggestion.

Please don’t drink bleach or isopropyl alcohol to remove #COVID19 from your saliva. Please. — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) April 23, 2020

It wasn’t long before poison control centers would report a huge spike in cases, clearly a result of the President encouraging the dangerous, even potentially deadly use of readily-available chemicals that most Americans, petrified by the mass death from the pandemic, likely have in their homes already.

The makers of Lysol were forced to issue a statement, saying “we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

On Thursday, Trump claimed he had just been “joking,” which is false.

Americans today are remembering the dangerous stir Trump caused. Here’s how many are responding:

Does not sound like he’s joking pic.twitter.com/LsMVowOO49 — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) October 23, 2020

Trump claimed last night that he was joking when he suggested bleach “injection inside” the body might be a coronavirus treatment. Watch this clip and judge for yourself: https://t.co/vuUEGq6FyX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020

Trump insists he was “kidding” about injecting disinfectant to treat Covid. Who does stand-up comedy during a pandemic press conference? — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) October 23, 2020

And again, he was not joking. https://t.co/xhxexAZYv3 — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) October 23, 2020

this is quite a bit worse than I remembered! https://t.co/k8JnkaORKv — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) October 23, 2020

I still don’t think he was being sarcastic. He was VERY serious. https://t.co/V9nct0dRlf — Amber ? (@call210) October 23, 2020

South Korea at this time had implemented testing, traceback, isolation, etc. S. Korea & the US both had their first Covid cases on 1-25. Dead:

US 228,577

S Korea 455 Our economy is on the brink, taxes will rise or services cut, in EVERY STATE. SK? BOOMING. And we had THIS: https://t.co/IlA2yWefzj — NIK VENTURE (@NIK_VENTURE) October 23, 2020

For all we know, this could be his healthcare plan. ? https://t.co/zPaTHMaCPu — LINDZEE (@WVUMAMA2) October 23, 2020

He was definitely not joking about the bleach…. https://t.co/Bg8n2gPERr — Danielle L. McGuire (@dmcguire13) October 23, 2020