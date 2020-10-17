'COVIDIOT'
The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant
Having basically surrendered to the coronavirus, Republican President Donald Trump has increasingly said that he’d like to stop focusing on COVID-19 prevention measures and instead go for “herd immunity.” The White House is even backing a petition signed by thousands of doctors around the world who support the idea.
The only problem: Many of the petition’s signers are fake, using names like “Dr. I.P. Freely, Dr. Person Fakename and Dr. Johnny Bananas,” according to TruthOut.org.
Herd immunity is a term often applied to widespread vaccine use, in this case means “allowing the virus to spread in the general population … so that allowing those least likely to be killed by the virus to return to normal life” while protecting those most vulnerable to the virus’ lethality.
While that might sound appealing, the Trump administration has shown how poorly it protects the most vulnerable—the lack of a national prevention strategy, widespread affordable testing, and Trump’s refusal to use the Defense Production Act to get manufacturers to make widely available personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers are just its most glaring failures.
Dr. Fauci says herd immunity through widespread infection—w/ vulnerable populations protected—is “really problematic.”
Up to 30% of the population is at risk and we're not suddenly able to magically protect them, he says.
“You’re going to wind up with a lot of dead people.” pic.twitter.com/BxIcqJitLh
— Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) October 16, 2020
To promote the idea, which Trump has repeatedly mentioned on the campaign trail, the White House has shared a petitioned called The Great Barrington Declaration, promoting the idea. However, anyone can sign the petition and declare themselves as a doctor, including people who work as massage therapists, psychotherapists and homeopaths, a practice with no proven medical benefits.
Furthermore, on Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the herd immunity strategy “scientifically and ethically problematic” because scientists don’t know enough about how much immunity a person gains after catching COVID-19 and how long it lasts, especially since some people have been infected by the virus more than once.
“Letting the virus circulate unchecked therefore means allowing unnecessary infections, suffering and death,” he said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'COVIDIOT'
‘Pure Evil’: New Photo of Maskless ‘Patient Zero’ Trump Surrounded by Secret Service Goes Viral
A photo (below) of a recently coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump – maskless and making his way to board Air Force One – is going viral on social media.
The photo, taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows the president nearly surrounded by his Secret Service detail, one of whom does not look happy.
On Sunday Trump falsely boasted he is “immune” from the deadly coronavirus, and has a “protective glow” after spending several days and nights at Walter Reed. Minutes ago Trump’s physician announced he has had one negative coronavirus test since contracting the virus.
The President is currently on his way to Sanford, Florida, where he will hold a MAGA rally Monday night despite not having tested negative.
Here’s what some are saying:
Everyone but President Trump is wearing a mask here. https://t.co/gQCnOuEY1g
— Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) October 12, 2020
The recklessness of Trump’s presidency, summarized in one unbelievable picture. https://t.co/PpCdlBilOR
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2020
Dude you have an IV bandage on your hand and are almost certainly still shedding coronavirus but go off https://t.co/45QwGOu1Pa
— Miles Kampf-Lassin (@MilesKLassin) October 12, 2020
Is the umbrella pattern the biohazard symbol https://t.co/3UnABPvIta
— Schooley (@Rschooley) October 12, 2020
wmd in human form https://t.co/lcgz71qC7p
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 12, 2020
He hasn’t produced a negative test and he’s not wearing a mask ???? https://t.co/xnAJq5vKRd
— Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) October 12, 2020
Hey, Hey, Typhoid Trump How Many Innocent Support Staffers/Secret Service/Military Guards Did You Infect Today? https://t.co/JTKxAD80M0
— Rachel “The Doc” Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 12, 2020
Everyone can SUCK MY GERMS, but if you think I’ll let MY FUCKING HAIR get wet, you’ve got another thing coming! https://t.co/oUYjixQvSD
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 12, 2020
Forcing these people to work for him like this is pure evil. https://t.co/0cxTk7VDFf
— thots and playas (@ThatElJefe) October 12, 2020
Trump just boarded Air Force One without a mask while sick with a disease that has infected nearly 8 million Americans and killed 215,000 https://t.co/Dh5gQJGy6G
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 12, 2020
When you’re about to board a plane with patient zero 😷🥴 https://t.co/Q8f5v0JFc1 pic.twitter.com/PxCXvJ1Z0z
— andrew (@andrewmunoz10) October 12, 2020
Wear a fucking mask. https://t.co/GiLfg9XMIw
— Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) October 12, 2020
Just wanna remind everyone that this selfish fuck still likely has covid and is requiring *everyone else* to wear a mask around him. https://t.co/pPqvgqR6H8
— Chris “no halloween name just vote early” Blundell (@ChrisBlundell) October 12, 2020
This is a perfect ode to his narcissistic personality. https://t.co/vg45eO54BX
— Rebecca Rynecki (@BeccaRBooks) October 12, 2020
This photo, or one telling a similar story, will one day be in textbooks. https://t.co/6IWHf9UnfK
— Marc Sherman (@marctsherman) October 12, 2020
As if we needed any more proof that this piece of shit cares for nobody but himself. What a complete asshat. #WearADamnMask https://t.co/5DdnNVSfhQ
— themightyrenegade (@mightyrenegade) October 12, 2020
Even if you have never read a single tweet or heard a single one of his Tinkerbell magical thinking lies – this photo alone tells you he cares about no one or nothing but himself. https://t.co/rAm5MTPAnp
— Katherine Fugate (@katherinefugate) October 12, 2020
Image:Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Trending
- FAKE NEWS OR RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA OR BOTH?3 days ago
Twitter Locks Kayleigh McEnany Out of Her Account After Spreading Fake News
- CRIME2 days ago
Democratic Congressman Accuses Lindsey Graham of Committing a Crime ‘In Plain Sight’
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Graham Defiantly Blows Up Judiciary Rules and Proceeds With Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearing Without Democrats
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST2 days ago
Trump Loses Temper Over White Supremacy Question: ‘You’ve Done This to Me – Here We Go Again’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Amy Coney Barrett Puts Reversal of Marriage Equality ‘Clearly Within Sight’ Says National Organization for Marriage
- News1 day ago
Trump Aides Lament Guthrie Town Hall Was ‘Damaging’ to President as He ‘Runs Out of Time’: AP Reporter
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Plants More Seeds for Refusing to Concede – Falsely Claims ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Ballots Are ‘Fraudulent’
- WHITE PRIVILEGE1 day ago
‘Privilege’: Chris Christie One of Very Few to Get ‘VIP’ Experimental Drug ‘While Our Friends and Families Die’