White House Chief of Staff Who Admitted Trump Had No Intention of Controlling the Pandemic Contracts COVID-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who infamously admitted to America less than two weeks ago that the Trump administration had no intention of controlling the pandemic, has just contracted COVID-19, Bloomberg News reports.

CNN adds Friday night that not only has Meadows tested positive for the potentially deadly virus, he was “at the White House election party on Tuesday and came into close contact with members of the President’s family.”

“White House officials are now alarmed, given Meadows has been around other staffers while potentially contagious, one aide tells CNN.”

Meadows has been rather cavalier about the virus.

“We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation,” Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper late last month.

“Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?” Tapper asked Meadows.

“Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu,” Meadows claimed. The coronavirus is far more contagious than the flu.

 

 

