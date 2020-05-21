Bush Political Strategist Who Promised a Permanent Republican Majority Signs on to Advise Flailing Trump Campaign

It’s been 11 months since the Mueller Investigation came to an abrupt close, refusing to specifically indict President Donald Trump (while handing Congress a blueprint to do so,) and yet the leader of the free world Tuesday morning launched himself into a fiery meltdown over the investigation.

An irrationally enraged Trump is now declaring “the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place,” he threatened.

Trump concluded:

….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

To be clear, much of what he claims is a lie.

The Mueller investigation was not illegally set up, as CNN has proven.

It was not “based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier,” nor has the Steele dossier been fully discredited, as the AP reported, although some parts have been.

Trump is also lying that Mueller had a conflict of interest – even Steve Bannon said he was not seeking the top FBI job again.

None of the Mueller investigation was a “scam.”

Trump is not going to sue because the discovery process could be very damaging to him.