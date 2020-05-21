GOOD LUCK WITH THAT
Bush Political Strategist Who Promised a Permanent Republican Majority Signs on to Advise Flailing Trump Campaign
Karl Rove, the “architect” of President George W. Bush’s re-election, who promised the Party a permanent Republican majority only to see it shattered four years later, has just signed on to advise the Trump campaign, according to Business Insider.
President Donald Trump is struggling with seniors. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is ahead of the President by double digits with seniors – a voting bloc Trump won handily in 2016.
Rove infamously drove Republicans to the polls in 2004 to help re-elect the president who supposedly embraced what he called “compassionate conservatism,” by arranging ant-same-sex marriage votes to drive voters to the polls. It worked, saddling America with four more years of Bush and 11 states that enshrined bans on marriage equality into their laws.
Read Business Insiders’ full report here (subscription required).
Image by National Constitution Center/Carol H. Feeley via Flickr and a CC license
Watch: Trump Reveals He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump stunned members of the press Monday afternoon when talking about hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he had been pushing as a cure for coronavirus.
“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said, repeating himself, then emphasizing, “I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah.”
The president says he’s been taking it for several weeks and added, “I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right, I’m not going to get hurt by it.”
Studies show COVID-19 patients who took the drug were linked to a death rate twice as high as those who did not.
In others with coronavirus it has been linked to heart arrhythmia and death.
Watch:
"I happen to be taking it … right now, yeah" — Trump claims he's taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug he's touted as a potential coronavirus treatment despite a lack of evidence that can lead to potentially fatal heart problems pic.twitter.com/zxiNxlyfEs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020
Trump Lunching With Congressional Republicans in the White House After Coming in Close Contact With COVID-19 Infected Valet
President Donald Trump is hosting Republican members of Congress for lunch Friday in the White House State Dining Room, just two days after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus.
The CDC and medical experts say anyone who comes in contact with someone testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.
President Trump has rejected mask-wearing and social distancing, saying he is tested weekly for coronavirus. After he was told his valet was coronavirus-positive, he was furious.
“After learning that one of his valets was infected, Trump became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff and said he doesn’t feel it is doing all it can to protect him, according to a person close to the White House,” NBC News reported.
“So we test once a week. Now we’re going to go testing once a day,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “But even when you test once a day, somebody could — something happens where they catch something.”
Related: All White House Officials Will Now Wear Masks When Close to Trump After President ‘Not Happy’ His Valet Tested Positive
This article has been updated to note the President is hosting House Republicans not Senate Republicans.
Trump Has Mueller Investigation Meltdown: ‘If I Wasn’t President, I’d Be Suing Everyone All Over the Place’
It’s been 11 months since the Mueller Investigation came to an abrupt close, refusing to specifically indict President Donald Trump (while handing Congress a blueprint to do so,) and yet the leader of the free world Tuesday morning launched himself into a fiery meltdown over the investigation.
An irrationally enraged Trump is now declaring “the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place,” he threatened.
Trump concluded:
….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020
To be clear, much of what he claims is a lie.
The Mueller investigation was not illegally set up, as CNN has proven.
It was not “based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier,” nor has the Steele dossier been fully discredited, as the AP reported, although some parts have been.
Trump is also lying that Mueller had a conflict of interest – even Steve Bannon said he was not seeking the top FBI job again.
None of the Mueller investigation was a “scam.”
Trump is not going to sue because the discovery process could be very damaging to him.
