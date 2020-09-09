YUP.
‘Donald Trump Is a Draft Dodger’ Brutal New Lincoln Project Ad Charges
In their latest ad The Lincoln Project calls President Donald Trump of being a “draft dodger.” Trump got five draft deferments, including one allegedly for nonexistent bone spurs, to avoid serving in the U.S. Military, yet today he is America’s Commander-in-Chief.
The Lincoln Project calls him a “dishonorable coward” who is “unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”
The ad slams Trump for saying the late Senator John McCain was not a war hero, and for refusing to honor America’s soldiers who gave their lives in battle.
“He refused to visit the cemetery of our fallen in France, saying, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery, it’s filled with losers?'” the ad reminds Americans.
“Trump said of Americans who died fighting for their country, ‘I don’t get it, what was in it for them?'”
“No Trump family member has ever served in the military but Donald Trump said that dating was like going to Vietnam.”
“On November 3rd, it’s time to throw this loser coward out of our White House,” it concludes.
Watch:
Donald Trump is a coward who shrinks in the shadows of America’s brave leaders. pic.twitter.com/lhnIt20wWb
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2020
‘He Needs to Resign’: Ocasio-Cortez Declares the GOP Senate Intel Chairman Unfit to Hold Public Office
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee should resign from office.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly dumped $1.6 million in stock after receiving private briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, blasted the Republican, who has been serving in Washington, DC since she was five-years-old.
“As Intel chairman, Sen. Burr got private briefings about Coronavirus weeks ago,” AOC posted on Twitter.
Related: Senate Intel Chairman Dumped Stock After Claiming Feds Were ‘Better Prepared Than Ever’ for Coronavirus Crisis
“Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, while assuring the public that we were fine,” she explained. “THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall.”
“He needs to resign,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.
As Intel chairman, @SenatorBurr got private briefings about Coronavirus weeks ago.
Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, while assuring the public that we were fine.
THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall.
He needs to resign. https://t.co/IAITMbJ3R5
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 19, 2020
‘Donald Trump Is the Virus’: Former WH Communications Chief Says His Former Boss Is ‘Very Insane’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blasting President Donald Trump, likening his former boss to the coronavirus.
“Donald Trump is the virus,” Scaramucci said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday.
“At the end of the day what he has done is, he’s effected and replicated through the executive branch and he’s destroyed the crisis management elements of the executive branch that we need right now, not only here in the United States, but globally.”
Scaramucci, who is also an investment banker, said the federal government is going to need to “literally hand out free money to people to help them afford their rent, help them pay their waiters and waitresses in their closed restaurants.”
He calls it “a national tragedy born from one person,” noting “the President’s staff is afraid of him, and they don’t like dealing with him, and so they’re trying to make something that’s very insane, which is President Trump, sound sane.”
George Conway Appears to Rebuke Kellyanne Conway for ‘Gaslighting’ That Vindman Wasn’t Fired
“To suggest anything else happened here is pure gaslighting.”
Kellyanne Conway is trying to smooth over President Donald Trump’s firing of Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and his brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, from the National Security Council, by claiming they were not fired at all.
Her husband, prominent conservative attorney George Conway, isn’t having it, appearing to call her remarks “gaslighting.”
The Senior Counselor to the President told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning it’s “typical” for someone from the NSC to be reassigned. She did not mention his brother was as well, nor did she note they were escorted out of the building like criminals.
“Fox & Friends” co-Host Steve Doocy agreed with Kellyanne Conway’s take, after kicking off the segment by saying the Vindmans had been fired.
“They didn’t get fired, they just got relocated,” Doocy offered.
“This is very typical in a White House to have a detailee [sic] for a temporary period of time who then returns to what their full-time job is,” she added, which is inaccurate. Conway is attempting to say that Vindman was only working at the NSC part-time, which is false.
Although he did not mention her by name, on Twitter, George Conway weighed in, in what appears to be a direct attack on Kellyanne Conway’s Fox News remarks.
When @realDonaldTrump says he got rid of Vindman because Vindman “reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly,” he’s admitting he fired the man for giving truthful testimony that led to Trump’s impeachment. To suggest anything else happened here is pure gaslighting. https://t.co/52PZSU58gO
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 10, 2020
Here’s Kellyanne Conway on “Fox & Friends” – the relevant portion starts around the 6:45 minute mark:
