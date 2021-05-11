YUP.
If Democrats Don’t Pass Voting Rights They’ll Lose in 2022 and Biden Will Be Impeached: Prof. Jason Johnson
Dr. Jason Johnson, professor at Morgan State University, dropped a truth-bomb on Democrats during his appearance with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday. According to him, there is no other bill than voting rights, because, without it, the GOP voter suppression laws will ensure Democrats lose.
While the panel debated the importance of the voting rights bill and whether Democrats will fight for it, Johnson explained that it’s the only issue that Democrats should focus on.
“These changes are the main legislative issue,” Bulwark columnist Tim Miller explained. “It’s what the Koch Brothers and others are pushing in a lot of these state legislatures. Something has to be done. Here’s my issue from a strategic standpoint, though. The best thing that the Democrats can do to guarantee the next election isn’t stolen, is to do well in 2022.”
He went on to argue that Democrats should push something popular that everyone can get behind and that they’d win in 2022 as a result of that. But Johnson, shaking his head, disagreed.
“Tim! Everybody already knows what the Republicans are!” said Johnson. “They literally led a march to the Capitol, and not the Civil Rights kind, like, a couple of months ago. Everybody knows what the Republican Party is there’s nothing in exposing them anymore. And quite frankly, if they don’t make this the number one priority you can’t wait until the 2022 elections. Because if these laws stay on the books in 2022, Democrats will lose the House and the Senate and they will impeach Joe Biden in February of 2023. I promise you! That’s what the Republicans will do!”
‘It Makes Us Look Like Idiots’: Arizona Republican Admits He Was Wrong to Support ‘Ridiculous’ Vote Audit
A Republican state senator from Arizona is now admitting it was a mistake to back Trump supporters’ so-called “vote audit” that has devolved into a total circus.
In an interview with the New York Times, Arizona State Sen. Paul Boyer said that he was embarrassed to have ever supported the audit.
“It makes us look like idiots,” he told the Times. “Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point.”
The Arizona audit, which is taking place with Trump’s enthusiastic support, is being conducted by partisan operatives, including one man who participated in the January 6th MAGA riots at the United States Capitol building.
The audit has drawn widespread ridicule, even from many Republicans, after it was revealed that auditors are searching for traces of bamboo in the ballots, which they claim would be evidence of Chinese tampering in the 2020 election.
Laura Ingraham Attacks Dems for ‘Preferring’ Undocumented Immigrants to ‘Anyone Who Voted for Trump’ – It Doesn’t End Well
“I’ll take the folks who believe in the American dream.”
Laura Ingraham tried to attack Democrats Tuesday night in yet another Fox News segment on the “crisis” at America’s southern border, insisting that it’s “just a fact” that Democratic voters “prefer” undocumented immigrants “to anyone who ever voted for Trump.”
It did not end well for her or for the MAGA crowd.
Fox News and some of the more mainstream news media have been harping on the influx of undocumented immigrants seeking asylum, especially unaccompanied children, but a Washington Post study reveals it is mostly just a “predictable seasonal shift.”
Ingraham, meanwhile, has defended a white supremacist, said immigrants destroy “the America we love,” and announced she was “sickened” that President Joe Biden called out racism in America.
Related: White Nationalist Laura Ingraham’s Jaw-Dropping Take on Reparations: ‘It’s Called Conquest … We Won, You Lost, That’s That’
Responding to a clip on social media of Ingraham thinking her attack on Democrats was quite the “dig,” Democrats explained why she is correct.
She finally said something true.
Let’s not forget…these are Trump voters: pic.twitter.com/dgfgFkWZaa
— Jay Robertson (@IJefTomI) March 24, 2021
The ones who were #RootinForPutin a few days ago? The one’s who were willing to sacrifice grandma for the sake of $ this time last year? The ones who tried to overthrow democracy 11 weeks ago? – I’ll take the folks who believe in the American dream.
— No Malarkey 🇺🇸 (@n_ymiller) March 24, 2021
Well yeah. Immigrants love this country. Trumpers tried to end democracy after 200+ years because their dude lost one election.
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 24, 2021
I certainly do. Trump voters have refused assimilation into modern America and about half of them supported the Jan. 6 insurrection.
— Ric Caric (@riccaric) March 24, 2021
Well it’s not hard to see the difference… Immigrants fleeing tyranny and danger… Trump voters wanting tyranny and danger upon others…
— Grindelwald (@WhitebreadCory) March 24, 2021
Same people said they’d rather be Russian than Democrat, but whatever lady. https://t.co/jp731pk6D5
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 24, 2021
I know! I know! 🙋🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/qYSVLGrntu
— 🎶Just Dancin’ with Myself! Oh-Oh-O-Oh!🎶 (@KlugeJosephB) March 24, 2021
Well, she might have a point. Many points in their favour:
•They aren’t white supremacists.
•They won’t vote for Trump.
•They will not try to lynch lawmakers.
•They haven’t drunk the Qookaid.
•They won’t beat and kill police.
•They don’t wear MAGA hats.
•They live here.
— MissyLu (@MissyLu8) March 24, 2021
Undocumented immigrants put food on my dinner plate tonight, Trump voters tried to kill my Representative in congress and Senate, yeah I prefer honest hardworking people to killers and traitors. https://t.co/qnQwAz58cV
— Ben Drab (@Bdrabjr) March 24, 2021
If the Trump voter is a white supremacist, insurrectionist, seditionist, voter suppresionist, and/or anti-masker, then most likely yes. https://t.co/EmooCGLo7m
— Ethan Bearman (@EthanBearman) March 24, 2021
Me too, exactly.
Undocumented immigrants don’t want any trouble. Why would they want to draw any attention to themselves? And that’s just what the Trumpscum desire – attention – any way they can get it.
— guy williams (@guywill99636273) March 24, 2021
republicans prefer russians to Americans
— The Tangerine Tantrum (@TheTangerineTa1) March 24, 2021
It’s true. I lived with a group of them and they are hard working people who love their families and don’t carry around guns trying to pretend they’re Rambo.
— Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) March 24, 2021
Can’t imagine why pic.twitter.com/6r70EPYjrL
— Tiny Twitchy Tweetfingers (@fuglydug) March 24, 2021
Absolutely. They work harder, they are smarter, they love the country more than trumpers, they are overall better people.
Can we replace all trumpers with illegal immigrants?
— PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) March 24, 2021
They only like undocumented folks when they are doing backbreaking farm labor. When they have to acknowledge that they’re actual human beings who may remember that the GOP treats them like garbage, well…
— Anastacya (@Anastacya_99) March 24, 2021
Accurate. pic.twitter.com/ureFuZYEvm
— C Farley 😷 (@poundsign4life) March 24, 2021
Well, undocumented immigrants didn’t storm the Capitol on January 6th, Laura, so yeah, I trust umdocumented immigrants looking for a better life far more than I do seditionists who tried to overthrow the government. https://t.co/0RLmMiIKJE
— Jax Is Vaxxed (@LadyJayPersists) March 24, 2021
First time I think I ever agreed with her. Who doesn’t like hard working men and women who just want to contribute to society, make a living and keep their families safe?
— Tooey (@SueRic2) March 24, 2021
You don’t say? pic.twitter.com/BX4N2jeWzE
— Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) March 24, 2021
‘Dumbest Senator Ever’: Morning Joe Mocks Republican Ron Johnson
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for demanding proof of something that doesn’t exist.
Attorney General William Barr announced the Department of Justice had found no evidence of voter fraud, as President Donald Trump has claimed, and Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” the proof that the election had not been stolen.
“The man Guinness Book of World Records has called the dumbest senator to ever be sworn in in this constitutional republic,” Scarborough said. “I’m speaking, of course, of Ron Johnson, who said that William Barr must show his evidence that he has no evidence.”
“‘Mr. Attorney General, you must prove a negative,’” the “Morning Joe” host added. “Seriously, the stupidity makes my teeth hurt.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
