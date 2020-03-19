Connect with us

‘He Needs to Resign’: Ocasio-Cortez Declares the GOP Senate Intel Chairman Unfit to Hold Public Office

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee should resign from office.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly dumped $1.6 million in stock after receiving private briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, blasted the Republican, who has been serving in Washington, DC since she was five-years-old.

“As Intel chairman, Sen. Burr got private briefings about Coronavirus weeks ago,” AOC posted on Twitter.

“Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, while assuring the public that we were fine,” she explained. “THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall.”

“He needs to resign,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

