YUP.
Fox & Friends Host Fumes at Trump for Stimulus Debacle: ‘It Looks Like He’s to Blame Now!’
Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday whacked President Donald Trump for unilaterally calling off economic relief talks until after the election by pointing out the the president just did significant damage to his re-election campaign.
Kilmeade began by discussing the importance of more help from the government to help businesses get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“For the president to come out with a tweet like that with the markets still open, it just crashed the market and cost people a lot of money,” he said. “You have 30,000 people who are about to lose their jobs and be furloughed through no fault of their own. The tourism industry, the hospitality industry has been destroyed. If you work in a hotel, you don’t need me to tell you.”
He then blasted the president for being the one to announce stimulus talks had been shut off until after the election.
“I understand negotiating tactics, but not at this point!” he fumed. “I actually think the president has more pressure on him now than he had before his first tweet because Nancy Pelosi can now clearly turn around and say, ‘It’s not my fault, I was having talks!’ So it looks like the president is the one to blame now! I don’t know how he has leverage!”
Watch the video below.
Brian Kilmeade says Trump's tweet blowing up covid relief negotiations handed the advantage to Nancy Pelosi: "I understand negotiating tactics, but not at this point … It looks like the president's the one to blame now." pic.twitter.com/3OL5EQuzCQ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 7, 2020
YUP.
‘Donald Trump Is a Draft Dodger’ Brutal New Lincoln Project Ad Charges
In their latest ad The Lincoln Project calls President Donald Trump of being a “draft dodger.” Trump got five draft deferments, including one allegedly for nonexistent bone spurs, to avoid serving in the U.S. Military, yet today he is America’s Commander-in-Chief.
The Lincoln Project calls him a “dishonorable coward” who is “unfit to be Commander-in-Chief.”
The ad slams Trump for saying the late Senator John McCain was not a war hero, and for refusing to honor America’s soldiers who gave their lives in battle.
“He refused to visit the cemetery of our fallen in France, saying, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery, it’s filled with losers?'” the ad reminds Americans.
“Trump said of Americans who died fighting for their country, ‘I don’t get it, what was in it for them?'”
“No Trump family member has ever served in the military but Donald Trump said that dating was like going to Vietnam.”
“On November 3rd, it’s time to throw this loser coward out of our White House,” it concludes.
Watch:
Donald Trump is a coward who shrinks in the shadows of America’s brave leaders. pic.twitter.com/lhnIt20wWb
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2020
YUP.
‘He Needs to Resign’: Ocasio-Cortez Declares the GOP Senate Intel Chairman Unfit to Hold Public Office
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee should resign from office.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) reportedly dumped $1.6 million in stock after receiving private briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, blasted the Republican, who has been serving in Washington, DC since she was five-years-old.
“As Intel chairman, Sen. Burr got private briefings about Coronavirus weeks ago,” AOC posted on Twitter.
Related: Senate Intel Chairman Dumped Stock After Claiming Feds Were ‘Better Prepared Than Ever’ for Coronavirus Crisis
“Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, while assuring the public that we were fine,” she explained. “THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall.”
“He needs to resign,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.
As Intel chairman, @SenatorBurr got private briefings about Coronavirus weeks ago.
Burr knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, while assuring the public that we were fine.
THEN he sold off $1.6 million in stock before the fall.
He needs to resign. https://t.co/IAITMbJ3R5
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 19, 2020
YUP.
‘Donald Trump Is the Virus’: Former WH Communications Chief Says His Former Boss Is ‘Very Insane’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blasting President Donald Trump, likening his former boss to the coronavirus.
“Donald Trump is the virus,” Scaramucci said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday.
“At the end of the day what he has done is, he’s effected and replicated through the executive branch and he’s destroyed the crisis management elements of the executive branch that we need right now, not only here in the United States, but globally.”
Scaramucci, who is also an investment banker, said the federal government is going to need to “literally hand out free money to people to help them afford their rent, help them pay their waiters and waitresses in their closed restaurants.”
He calls it “a national tragedy born from one person,” noting “the President’s staff is afraid of him, and they don’t like dealing with him, and so they’re trying to make something that’s very insane, which is President Trump, sound sane.”
