Trump Now Urging Florida Voters to Vote by Mail After Realizing More Democrats Are Mailing in Ballots Than Republicans

Voting by mail is safe and effective, nearly entirely free from fraud, but for months President Donald Trump has been spinning lies to get Americans to go to the polls. He’s falsely claimed mail-in voting will deliver a “rigged” and “fraudulent” election, with nothing to support the claim.

Until now.

Tuesday afternoon the President urged voters in Florida – and only Florida – to vote by mail.

Trump is clearly worried about the poll numbers that show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating him in the Sunshine State by six points, and statistics that show Democrats are voting by mail more than Republicans.

Florida absentee ballot requests by party registration (8/4) Dem 1,924,878

Rep 1,332,063

Oth 40,029

NPA 781,123 Democratic advantage: +592,815 (was just ~500,000 a week ago) Data here, ballot requests for the primary good thru Nov. election https://t.co/H513wN6BAm https://t.co/SgVQO6EtPk — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 4, 2020

No Republican has won the White House in 96 years without winning Florida.

Here’s how Trump is combatting this discrepancy in the critical state of Florida:

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Trump’s lie about “cleaning up the state” aside (Florida has had a Republican governor since 1999), Trump just admitted that his one claim about why voting by mail is dangerous is false.

Finally, he said there is no difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.

But Trump is still insisting just Florida, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened up her press conference minutes after Trump’s tweet (and one hour late) by attacking the New York City primary election, results from which have not been released after more than a month. She’s using it to illustrate the dangers of voting by mail.

USA Today opinion columnist Michael Stern notes yet another reason Trump just changed his tune: