President ‘Dementia J. Trump’ Mocked for Not Saying ‘One Coherent Thing’ During Press Briefing

President Donald Trump’s Monday evening press briefing is being widely panned as a rambling diatribe of complaints and misinformation. The President had difficulty pronouncing many words, including “plasma,” as many noted.

Trump also lied about the timing of any possible vaccine:

Trump again claims that a vaccine might be available "maybe far in advance of the end of the year." It is already August, and that timeline is much more optimistic than that of Fauci and other experts. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 3, 2020

And he lied about the state of the pandemic in the U.S.:

Trump ludicrously claims that "we have done as well as any nation" with the coronavirus, even though the US is worst in the world in deaths by a substantial number pic.twitter.com/QkpCN1pezM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2020

Here’s a sampling of what many are saying:

Why does liberal @MSNBC air live, the White House Briefing Room LIES and misinformation of the RWNJ, Russian compromised conservative Republican president, Donald Trump, while the moderate @CNN does not? Why does @MSNBC willingly air Trump's lies? — Greg Wilson (@joke2power) August 3, 2020

"Tremendous", "Incredible", "Very Good", "Wonderful", "Great", "Very Excited", Very Quickly", "Doing Very Well", "Witch Hunt"…are these the ONLY words he knows? #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/KJVqcc4j61 — Ms. G (@LadyG1228) August 3, 2020

In an attempt to finish his attempt at the worlds longest non-sequiter sentence, the president today mumbled nothing of note or value that wasn't a falsehood.#TrumpPressConference — Cheshire Matt (@TheCheshireMatt) August 3, 2020

Dementia J. Trump: Best Words Edition https://t.co/wqxjbnCQJA — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) August 3, 2020

If you're watching the #TrumpPressConference, you're simply watching a freshman class on snake oil marketing and an incoherent adaptation of the American English language. This man knows nothing about anything besides his unrestrained id, that of a spoiled 8 year old child. pic.twitter.com/yQpSvRnG21 — No One Really💥 (@NoOneReallySays) August 3, 2020

OANN reporter asks about mail-in votes and gives him a chance to blather nonsense about imaginary lost ballots "darkness of night" and demanding a election must be re-run.

Donald Trump is mentally ill and unfit for any office.#TrumpPressConference — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776) August 3, 2020

#TrumpPressConference these reporters are shirking their duty — Trump has just said like five lies in one minute about American cities and they simply move on. this is disgraceful, they're allowing him to spew his propaganda and disinformation w/ no fact checking. — dr. salvatore j fallica (@sjf1) August 3, 2020

I normally skip the live Trump pressers but I’m watching today and this man hasn’t said one coherent thing. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 3, 2020