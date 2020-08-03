Connect with us

President ‘Dementia J. Trump’ Mocked for Not Saying ‘One Coherent Thing’ During Press Briefing

President Donald Trump’s Monday evening press briefing is being widely panned as a rambling diatribe of complaints and misinformation. The President had difficulty pronouncing many words, including “plasma,” as many noted.

Trump also lied about the timing of any possible vaccine:

And he lied about the state of the pandemic in the U.S.:

Here’s a sampling of what many are saying:

Trump Says He Will Ban TikTok as Soon as Saturday – Experts Say He Can’t

3 days ago

July 31, 2020

President Donald Trump says he will issue an executive order as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, the Beijing-based social media and video-sharing platform.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told the press pool traveling with him to Florida on Air Force One late Friday night.

Microsoft had expressed interest in purchasing TikTok’s U.S. operations, but the pool report says the president “made clear he was not in favor of a deal to let a U.S. company buy TikTok’s American operations.”

TikTok has been accused of posing a national security threat.

Friday evening Vox’s tech site Recode noted “for established US social media giants Facebook and Google, the decision [to force a sale of TikTok] could significantly weaken their fiercest new competitor.”

Meanwhile, experts say he cannot “ban” TikTok.

Newsweek’s White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg:

Top national security attorney Bradley Moss also says Trump cannot ban the company:

Noted attorney and political commentator:

Dave Jorgenson, “The Washington Post’s TikTok guy”:

Another tech site, The Verge, in early July published an article detailing “How the Trump administration could ‘ban’ TikTok.”

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. This story has been updated.

Trump’s Ridiculous Phone Call With a Republican Senator Was Recorded — and Given to the NYT

4 days ago

July 31, 2020

Snowball-loving Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) promised President Donald Trump that he would kill any bill that would change the names of military bases currently named after Confederate generals.

According to the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, Trump called Inhofe while he was sitting in a Washington Italian restaurant Wednesday evening. Trump was so loud that the entire conversation was recorded by someone nearby.

“The conversation, overheard and recorded by someone in the room, ranged from a discussion about Anthony Tata, the retired Army brigadier general whose nomination for a top Pentagon policy position has become complicated, to Mr. Trump’s desire to preserve the name of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general, on a military base,” said the report.

“We’re gonna keep the name of Robert E. Lee?” Trump asked Inhofe.

“Just trust me, I’ll make it happen,” Inhofe said.

“I had about 95,000 positive retweets on that. That’s a lot,” said Trump, citing a Tweet he posted last Friday. Inhofe promised he wouldn’t change the names of “military forts and bases” and that the senator “is not a believer in ‘Cancel Culture.’”

The Senate already passed a defense reauthorization that had in the bill that the base names would be changed. The vote was 86-14, which Trump has threatened to veto. But with such a margin, Trump’s veto could be overridden.

Trump then went off about “cancel culture” and told Inhofe that people “want to be able to go back to life.” Trump dismissed the shift taking place as Americans grow increasingly opposed to overt expressions of racism.

They also discussed the potential of someone “resigning” and how to put them in another appointment, which then evolved into a conversation about Gen. Tata, whose nomination to a Pentagon post was stalled after attacks he made on Twitter about Muslims and calling former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader.”

Read the full report from The New York Times.

 

‘Damn, I Miss Him’: Americans Watching Obama Eulogize John Lewis Are Also Mourning Having a ‘Real President’

4 days ago

July 30, 2020

As Americans across the country watched the funeral of John Lewis, a beloved Democratic Congressman from Georgia, they were mourning not only the late civil rights leader, but near the end found themselves mourning having a “real president,” as some are expressing on social media.

Former President Barack Obama delivered a loving and celebratory eulogy, but also found a means to attack President Donald Trump for his attacks on the good citizens of Portland and other cities under the occupation of federal “police” forces, SWAT teams, and border agents who are kidnapping Black Lives Matter protestors off the streets and into unmarked vehicles.

And in honor of Congressman Lewis, Obama also saw fit to criticize Trump’s voter intimidation tactics, and his attacks on voting rights and free and fair elections.

By the end, some said they were in tears.

Many others just expressed how kmuch they miss President Obama.

And some decided to share their feelings with the current occupant of the Oval Office.

