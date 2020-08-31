RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview
Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who earlier this month made explosive allegations against former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., opened up about his experience during a CNN interview on Monday.
While talking with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, Granda accused Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, of engaging in “predatory behavior,” and he claimed that the former Liberty University boss would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about his sexual relationship with the family.
Granda also said that Falwell regularly “instructed me to lie” when contacted by reporters, while also claiming that Falwell made secret recordings of him that he used to keep him from going public.
“He secretly recorded me, he was hanging it over my head and he kept saying, ‘Look, just be a good soldier and at some point, we’re going to buy your equity stake and you can walk away,’” he explained. “In the meantime, he was getting what he wanted, me having sex with Becki while he watched every single time. So in the meantime he’s getting exactly what he wanted and to me that’s predatory behavior.”
Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University after Granda alleged that he would regularly watch Granda have sex with Becki Falwell.
Watch the video below.
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Jerry Falwell Jr. Furious After Liberty U’s Campus Pastor Calls Out His ‘Sinful’ Behavior
Liberty University’s campus pastor apologized for “sinful behavior” by the evangelical university’s disgraced former president — who was infuriated by the remarks.
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned this week over a sex scandal and alleged extortion plot involving his wife and a former pool boy they had met at a Miami hotel, and campus pastor David Nasser personally apologized to the school’s students for the ousted president’s actions, reported The News & Advance.
“I am sorry,” said Nasser, who also serves as a senior vice president at the university. “In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better, and the embarrassment that’s been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong.”
“I know that many of you are hurting and that breaks my heart,” he added. “Your concerns — if you’re concerned — are valid. If you’re not concerned, you should be concerned.”
Nasser apologized to students during the first campus-wide worship service of the academic year, and his remarks are the first public criticism of Falwell by a current Liberty official since his resignation Monday.
Related: ‘I’m Not Done’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says ‘I See a Role in Other Areas’ and Then Quotes MLK
“It’s okay to call sin, sin,” Nasser told students. “You know why? Because it is the only way to actually start to deal with it. It is not love to simply stay in the dark, and not call shameful what God calls shameful. And if we’re not willing to stand on that truth, then what in the world are we calling ourselves Christians for in the first place?”
Nasser’s apology clearly irked Falwell, who told the newspaper he demanded an explanation afterward.
“I called Nasser and asked him exactly what sin I committed,” Falwell said. “He couldn’t and wouldn’t answer. He just hung up and now won’t answer.”
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign
Jerry Falwell, Jr. reportedly resigned from Liberty University, the conservative Christian college his father founded almost 50 years ago, but now the embattled conservative leader says he is not leaving – and many are slamming him over his hypocrisy.
“I have not resigned, I will be on indefinite leave,” Falwell told Politico, after Liberty University had confirmed his resignation.
Reuters reported Monday that Falwell and his wife had an intimate relationship with their “pool boy,” a man who says they began to engage with him when he was just 20, nine years ago.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda says.
The internet has responded with mockery and disgust – with a good dose of ridicule – after he announced he was not stepping down. Falwell, Jr. built his career, like is father before him, claiming to be a moral leader despite denigrating minorities and those who did not follow his supposed biblical beliefs.
Take a look:
Jerry Falwell Jr. prefers to go down swinging https://t.co/gm9wVp1IsL
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 24, 2020
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Jerry Falwell blamed everything on his wife before we all found out he was for years watching her and the pool boy from the corner. That’s who he is.
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 24, 2020
Why is Falwell humiliating himself like this? Instead of resigning, he allows his board to choose another man while he stands by and watches.
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) August 24, 2020
Jerry Falwell jr refusing to resign despite his complicated lifestyle choice is the surprise ending that this season needed.
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 24, 2020
Mr. Falwell will no longer run the university himself, but will remain on staff to observe another person doing it. https://t.co/Z6bnz3LZa3
— Peter Sagal (@petersagal) August 24, 2020
BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. has declined to speak at the RNC.
He prefers to watch.
— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) August 24, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr. is maybe the only person it’s ok to kink shame but not because he likes to watch his wife fuck the pool boy, because he is the worst kind of hypocrite.
— Katy Stoll (@katystoll) August 24, 2020
All you suckers who followed @JerryFalwellJr
Just like your parents were suckered by all those other tele-evangelists in 80s & 90s.
How many of these “TV preachers/predators” have to go down in sex scandals before #FakeChristians just come out & admit they’re #FakeChristians?
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 24, 2020
Look, let’s compromise. Liberty’s board appoints another president, but Falwell gets a chair in the corner of the office & can watch the new guy do the job. https://t.co/F9rvkRbpcu
— Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 24, 2020
Jerry Falwell Jr steps down, says he wants to spend more time watching his family.
— Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) August 24, 2020
As we all lament 😂 the downfall of @JerryFalwellJr, please look back at this Twitter fight he had with me over guns and his desire to shoot muslims. If not for his threesome, we would all be hearing from him tonight. He would be another creep screaming about guns and the 2A. https://t.co/OYYDnWa6O5
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 25, 2020
Does anyone else realize that the Trump campaign likely used the dirt on Jerry Falwell to force him into endorsing Trump, instead of Cruz, in order to bring the evangelical whackos into the MAGA fold?
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 24, 2020
Find a man who looks at you the way Jerry Falwell Jr. looks at nope this tweet just isn’t gonna work.
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 24, 2020
He’s NOT resigning? It’s almost as if Jerry Falwell Jr. WANTS to watch Liberty University’s reputation get fucked….oh wait
https://t.co/3oxXmIVTyt
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 24, 2020
Christian hypocrites always fall, but they rarely Falwell.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 24, 2020
RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
‘Jerry Enjoyed Watching’: Falwell’s Pool Boy Says His ‘Intimate Relationship’ Involved Husband and Wife
The man known as Jerry Falwell Jr.’s pool boy says he had a sexual relationship with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki Falwell, which began nine years ago when he was just 20 years old.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda told Reuters in an interview. The news outlet describes Granda as a “business partner” of the conservative Christian couple.
“Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – ‘multiple times per year’ – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.”
Becki Falwell “served on the advisory board of the group Women for Trump, which advocates for the president’s reelection campaign.” Jerry Falwell, Jr. was among the first of the nation’s evangelicals to endorse Donald Trump, paving the road for others to follow.
What is described as a business relationship that soured led to the revelations over the past 24 hours.
Sunday night Falwell released a lengthy statement announcing his wife had had a “fatal attraction” affair.
“Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved,” Falwell wrote.
